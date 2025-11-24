RUMOR: More Unannounced AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Cast Members Have Been Revealed Following Recent "Leaks"

RUMOR: More Unannounced AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Cast Members Have Been Revealed Following Recent &quot;Leaks&quot;

As rumours continue running wild about supposed leaked photos from Avengers: Doomsday, a few more previously unannounced cast members may have just been revealed for the highly anticipated movie...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 24, 2025 01:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

By now, we're sure you're sick of hearing about a set of Avengers: Doomsday cast photos that have somehow only been seen by a select few. While we've managed to verify that they are indeed out there, social media continues to be flooded by fake AI "leaks" like the one you see above.

Marvel Studios is expected to release the first teaser trailer for the movie next month, meaning we'll soon get an official look at Avengers: Doomsday and, hopefully, some of the surprises that await us.

We've known for a while that the cast announced in March wasn't complete, with several actors and characters being kept as a surprise or perhaps saved for a later reveal. Plus, as there's over a year to go before Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters, Marvel Studios has plenty of time to reveal the rest of the ensemble (next July's San Diego Comic-Con would be the perfect opportunity). 

In the meantime, someone who claims to have seen the leaked photos has revealed the identities of a few characters who weren't included in the four-hour chair video.

They claim to have seen shots of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

This leaker claims that they also saw shots of Marvel Studios executives Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum, Sarah Halley Finn, and Andy Park. Robert Downey Jr. was reportedly not suited up as Doctor Doom, while Kelsey Grammer was depicted in a dark blue suit rather than the CG Beast. 

They later added that they haven't seen Sue Storm, The Thing, Clea, Wolverine, any of the Spider-Man actors, Deadpool, Storm, Jean Grey, Ghost Rider, or Daredevil. That doesn't mean they're not in the movie, but this person, at least, hasn't seen photos of them.

We're inclined to believe this latest leak, because there's nothing too unbelievable here, and it lines up with what we've previously heard about the next MCU movie. Still, until Disney and Marvel Studios chime in, nothing is official. 

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Fan-Art Spotlights Johnny Storm's New Look; More Details On Thor & [SPOILER]'s Costumes
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Fan-Art Spotlights Johnny Storm's New Look; More Details On Thor & [SPOILER]'s Costumes
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Fan-Art Potentially Reveals Pedro Pascal's New Look As MCU's Mister Fantastic
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Fan-Art Potentially Reveals Pedro Pascal's New Look As MCU's Mister Fantastic

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
GComix85
GComix85 - 11/24/2025, 1:54 PM
That header photo might just be the most egregious piece of misleading clickbait I have ever seen on this site.

The writers here are on the verge of yellow journalism territory.
Irregular
Irregular - 11/24/2025, 2:00 PM
@GComix85 - Stop giving them more credit than they deserve. They've already crossed that line for the past 5 years.
MadThanos
MadThanos - 11/24/2025, 1:56 PM
You're seriously [frick]ed, Josh.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 11/24/2025, 1:58 PM
Wow.
@JoshWilding...

Even for you, that level of shameless clickbait with that cover photo is beyond stunning and unforgiveable.

You might as well have used a photo of Ben Affleck's Batman, or Mighty Mouse.

Geeez!
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 11/24/2025, 1:58 PM
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Moriakum
Moriakum - 11/24/2025, 1:58 PM
What a clickbait photo... How ridiculous Josh.
RolandD
RolandD - 11/24/2025, 2:34 PM
@TheVisionary25 - The majority of Marvel fans objectively can’t stand Maslany or Larson in their roles. Am I doing this right?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 11/24/2025, 2:56 PM
@RolandD - LOL, visionary blocked me so I can't see their stuff, but if they're talking about Maslany and Larson, I'd assume their post is something like, "Can't wait for people to be upset about them!!!!"
RolandD
RolandD - 11/24/2025, 3:09 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Give the man a cigar! You know him well.
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/24/2025, 2:03 PM
User Comment Image
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 11/24/2025, 2:07 PM
The best part about New Mutants was Ilyana.

Josh is also a knob for posting this thumbnail
RolandD
RolandD - 11/24/2025, 3:11 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - Right on both counts.
grif
grif - 11/24/2025, 2:12 PM
never watched that shit movie. never will

TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 11/24/2025, 2:12 PM
"By now, we're sure you're sick of hearing about a set of Avengers: Doomsday cast photos that have somehow only been seen by a select few."

And we still have another year of this shit that y'all will keep posting every single day...
Spike101
Spike101 - 11/24/2025, 2:19 PM
I not actual sure this article has any context to support to headline does it?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/24/2025, 2:26 PM
That clickbait photo is low even for you Josh🤦🏾‍♂️
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/24/2025, 2:34 PM
Tatiana Maslany & Brie Larson in one movie?.

Certain people on this site are gonna have a conniption if true and I can’t wait to see it!!.

User Comment Image

Idk if I buy this though because why would there be “shots” of Feige and the other execs…

Anyway , I hope the teaser turns out well and we all get to see it rather it just being a theatre exclusive since I’m cautiously optimistic/intrigued by Doomsday!!.
JayLemleAgain3X
JayLemleAgain3X - 11/24/2025, 2:48 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Whatever happened to that weirdo makeamerica??
JayLemleAgain3X
JayLemleAgain3X - 11/24/2025, 2:35 PM
This movie is all over the place with both confirmed, and unconfirmed news. I bet this is what Marvel wants though, and I'm so here for it all. Let's keep surprises since Marvel is about to go hammy cakes on promoting this darling project of theirs for over a year. Hell, the "Production Has Started" announcement earlier this year was pretty much the start of Marketing for it.

Being real and not talking shit, if you're hating the movie now, give yourself at least a few chances with Trailer #1. You might actually like the trailer. If not, then hate away.
Matador
Matador - 11/24/2025, 2:39 PM
That's it I'm boycotting Josh article's!


User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder