RUMOR: More Unannounced AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Cast Members Have Been Revealed Following Recent "Leaks"

By now, we're sure you're sick of hearing about a set of Avengers: Doomsday cast photos that have somehow only been seen by a select few. While we've managed to verify that they are indeed out there, social media continues to be flooded by fake AI "leaks" like the one you see above.

Marvel Studios is expected to release the first teaser trailer for the movie next month, meaning we'll soon get an official look at Avengers: Doomsday and, hopefully, some of the surprises that await us.

We've known for a while that the cast announced in March wasn't complete, with several actors and characters being kept as a surprise or perhaps saved for a later reveal. Plus, as there's over a year to go before Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters, Marvel Studios has plenty of time to reveal the rest of the ensemble (next July's San Diego Comic-Con would be the perfect opportunity).

In the meantime, someone who claims to have seen the leaked photos has revealed the identities of a few characters who weren't included in the four-hour chair video.

They claim to have seen shots of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

This leaker claims that they also saw shots of Marvel Studios executives Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum, Sarah Halley Finn, and Andy Park. Robert Downey Jr. was reportedly not suited up as Doctor Doom, while Kelsey Grammer was depicted in a dark blue suit rather than the CG Beast.

They later added that they haven't seen Sue Storm, The Thing, Clea, Wolverine, any of the Spider-Man actors, Deadpool, Storm, Jean Grey, Ghost Rider, or Daredevil. That doesn't mean they're not in the movie, but this person, at least, hasn't seen photos of them.

We're inclined to believe this latest leak, because there's nothing too unbelievable here, and it lines up with what we've previously heard about the next MCU movie. Still, until Disney and Marvel Studios chime in, nothing is official.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.