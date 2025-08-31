[SPOILER] Said To Have "Important" AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Role As Hailee Steinfeld Talks Possible MCU Return

[SPOILER] Said To Have &quot;Important&quot; AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Role As Hailee Steinfeld Talks Possible MCU Return

In this roundup of MCU news, we have a rumour about a character who will be very "important" to Avengers: Doomsday, along with new comments on the MCU movie from Hailee Steinfeld and Alan Cumming...

By JoshWilding - Aug 31, 2025 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be the biggest MCU movie ever (until Secret Wars comes along, at least), and that means we can expect to see a lot of characters. 

Will the Young Avengers be among them? Leaked concept art has suggested that's the case, but Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld chose her words carefully when she was recently asked about being part of the massive ensemble.

"I'm gonna have to say that, I can't say anything," the actor who lends her voice to Spider-Gwen in the animated Spider-Verse franchise teased.

Nightcrawler actor Alan Cumming, meanwhile, has described Avengers: Doomsday as a "superhero orgy," adding, "There's so many people in it! I feel so bad for the person who had to schedule the film. There’s like 30 of the biggest actors in the world [in the film]."

Cumming recently finished shooting his scenes as the teleporting mutant, suggesting he'll be part of a huge action sequence involving the X-Men.

At yesterday's Destination D23 event, a short sizzle video was shown to attendees featuring a message from the Russo Brothers—who said Avengers: Doomsday is "bigger than anything we've done before"—and an appearance from Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd. 

Addressing fans, he said, "We’re surrounded by jaw-dropping sets and some truly incredible talent, many of who you just saw teased in that great video. Bringing this story to the big screen means the world to us, and we couldn’t do it without your support."

Scooper Daniel Richtman has since chimed in to say that Scott Lang will have an "important" role in the blockbuster. That's admittedly vague, but we're sure it will give you all something to speculate about on this slow Labor Day weekend. 

Ant-Man was hugely important to Avengers: Endgame's plot, as he was the one who told Earth's Mightiest Heroes about the Quantum Realm. His latest movie, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, saw Scott seemingly doom the Multiverse to another war after Kang's defeat, though it's likely that plot point will be abandoned now that the focus has shifted to Doctor Doom.

Find out what Halle Berry told us about possibly returning as Storm in the next Avengers movies below. 

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades. 

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

