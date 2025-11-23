THE MARVELS Star [SPOILER] May Have Confirmed Their MCU Return In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

THE MARVELS Star [SPOILER] May Have Confirmed Their MCU Return In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Despite all the fake leaks, we may finally have a proper "leak" for Avengers: Doomsday, with one of The Marvels' leads seemingly confirming they'll return in the 2026 blockbuster. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 23, 2025 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

When Marvel Studios announced the Avengers: Doomsday cast in March, there were several noteworthy omissions. While names like Tom Holland and Hugh Jackman are still being discussed, what of WandaVision star Teyonah Parris?

The Marvels ended with Monica Rambeau repairing a rift between realities, only to wake up in the X-Men Universe in a post-credits scene. There, she came face-to-face with Kelsey Grammer's Beast and a Variant of her mother, Lashana Lynch's Maria Rambeau/Binary.

The Captain Marvel sequel wasn't a huge box office success, but it was obviously intended as a crucial chapter in the build to Avengers: Doomsday (like Shang-Chi's Ten Rings, it's widely believed that Ms. Marvel's bangles were meant to be linked to Kang somehow).

Now, Parris appears to have inadvertently confirmed her MCU return as Monica for Avengers: Doomsday with a new social media post. Promoting her hair extension brand, "blūm by Teyonah Parris," she dons a wig that many fans have pointed out is identical to Monica's.

The assumption is that Parris took this video on the set of Avengers: Doomsday. We can buy it, especially as there have been rumours about Moniva being caught between the X-Men and the invading Avengers when they arrive on Earth-10005 looking for their friend. 

Reflecting on The Marvels' box office struggles last year, Parris said, "I think there was a lot of talk, and people hadn't seen it. So that's frustrating, when people comment on things they haven't actually experienced [and] there's a lot of people who put a lot of their time, spirit and talent into bringing this forward."

"I would hope that people would give it a fair shot by just seeing it or trying it," the actress continued. "If you don't like the first 10, 15 minutes, fair enough. Your time is precious. But we make these films so that it can be an escape from your real world in a moment for levity and joy and fantasticalness."

"You do not have to like something, but give it a chance by actually seeing it and forming your own opinion,” she adds. “And if you did, then that's fair. That's how you feel, and I cannot take that from you," Parris concluded.

You can check out Parris's Instagram post below. 

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

Hugh Jackman Hints At Wolverine Return In AVENGERS Movies: Maybe... I'm Never Saying Never Again
Related:

Hugh Jackman Hints At Wolverine Return In AVENGERS Movies: "Maybe... I'm Never Saying Never Again"
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: There's A Surprisingly Easy Way To Find Out Whether Those Leaked Images Are Real Or Fake
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: There's A Surprisingly Easy Way To Find Out Whether Those "Leaked" Images Are Real Or Fake

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/23/2025, 11:42 AM
Joy.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/23/2025, 11:42 AM

"The Captain Marvel sequel wasn't a huge box office success".

That's like saying the Titanic had a little iceberg problem.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 11/23/2025, 11:53 AM
Hope not.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/23/2025, 12:05 PM
"You do not have to like something, but give it a chance by actually seeing it and forming your own opinion”
I didn't like this movie but she's right. You can tell when a group of people have the same exact complaints about a movie and they're just clucking. I don't look at other reviews or opinions so I can form MY OWN opinion. Whether the concensus is identical doesn't matter. I welcome being the odd man out or in. And I sure as hell don't bash things just to be edgy or a troll, unlike half of this site at any given moment.
gambgel
gambgel - 11/23/2025, 12:09 PM
f*** the idiot haters.

Im really interested to see how Monica will interact with Fox X-Men, this is a new plot that havent been done in the x-men movies, a whole different hero from another earth meeting the X-Men and all of this will lead to a real conflict once the Avengers arrive, so..... this is pretty interesting imo.

Glad Feige took this route at the end of The Marvels. That Beast cameo is one of my fave cameos ever, if not my fave to be honest.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/23/2025, 12:29 PM
What the [frick] are hair extensions for?
Why does everything involving women's "beauty" revolve around things that are fake? 🤔

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder