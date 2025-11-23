THE MARVELS Star [SPOILER] May Have Confirmed Their MCU Return In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

When Marvel Studios announced the Avengers: Doomsday cast in March, there were several noteworthy omissions. While names like Tom Holland and Hugh Jackman are still being discussed, what of WandaVision star Teyonah Parris?

The Marvels ended with Monica Rambeau repairing a rift between realities, only to wake up in the X-Men Universe in a post-credits scene. There, she came face-to-face with Kelsey Grammer's Beast and a Variant of her mother, Lashana Lynch's Maria Rambeau/Binary.

The Captain Marvel sequel wasn't a huge box office success, but it was obviously intended as a crucial chapter in the build to Avengers: Doomsday (like Shang-Chi's Ten Rings, it's widely believed that Ms. Marvel's bangles were meant to be linked to Kang somehow).

Now, Parris appears to have inadvertently confirmed her MCU return as Monica for Avengers: Doomsday with a new social media post. Promoting her hair extension brand, "blūm by Teyonah Parris," she dons a wig that many fans have pointed out is identical to Monica's.

The assumption is that Parris took this video on the set of Avengers: Doomsday. We can buy it, especially as there have been rumours about Moniva being caught between the X-Men and the invading Avengers when they arrive on Earth-10005 looking for their friend.

Reflecting on The Marvels' box office struggles last year, Parris said, "I think there was a lot of talk, and people hadn't seen it. So that's frustrating, when people comment on things they haven't actually experienced [and] there's a lot of people who put a lot of their time, spirit and talent into bringing this forward."

"I would hope that people would give it a fair shot by just seeing it or trying it," the actress continued. "If you don't like the first 10, 15 minutes, fair enough. Your time is precious. But we make these films so that it can be an escape from your real world in a moment for levity and joy and fantasticalness."

"You do not have to like something, but give it a chance by actually seeing it and forming your own opinion,” she adds. “And if you did, then that's fair. That's how you feel, and I cannot take that from you," Parris concluded.

You can check out Parris's Instagram post below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.