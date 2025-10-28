THUNDERBOLTS* Star Lewis Pullman Shares A Big Update On His AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Role As The Sentry

It's been widely reported that Avengers: Doomsday has finished shooting. However, we expect the Russo Brothers to step back behind the camera for a scheduled round of reshoots.

Those will likely be extensive, especially as plans for Avengers: Secret Wars begin to become clear. That happened with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, with one of the biggest changes coming when the Hulk's transformation in Wakanda was left on the cutting room floor.

One actor who appears to have finished working on Avengers: Doomsday is Thunderbolts* star Lewis Pullman. Talking to On the Red Carpet, The Sentry actor was asked if he's done with Bob for now.

"As far as I know. Unless I get another call," the actor shared. "Who knows how it all goes? I’m just along for the ride. I'm by the phone, ready for the call."

While Pullman could be enlisted to shoot more scenes as The Sentry, he's the latest actor to reveal they've wrapped shooting their Avengers: Doomsday role. What should we expect from Robert Reynolds when he returns, though?

In Thunderbolts*'s post-credits scene, we learned that Bob hasn't accessed his powers for fear of unleashing The Void again. However, it's been rumoured that Doctor Doom will find a way to manipulate The Sentry, possibly turning him into a weapon and one of the Multiverse's biggest threats.

"The Thunderbolts don’t want to let him out of their sight, because they realize that if he’s caught in the wrong hands, or if he’s not being supported enough by the right people, he might be dangerous," Pullman previously teased. "But they also want to keep him close in case they can figure out a way to use him."

"He’s a very good asset. It’s a hard situation they’re in. With all the other characters that are going to be in Avengers: Doomsday, there will be so many opportunities to figure out how each might come into play—and how Bob might come into play with any of them," the actor concluded.

You can hear Pullman's Avengers: Doomsday comments in full below.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.