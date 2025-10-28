THUNDERBOLTS* Star Lewis Pullman Shares A Big Update On His AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Role As The Sentry

Thunderbolts* star Lewis Pullman has shared an update on his Avengers: Doomsday return as The Sentry, confirming that he's now finished working on the highly anticipated movie from the Russo Brothers.

By JoshWilding - Oct 28, 2025 08:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

It's been widely reported that Avengers: Doomsday has finished shooting. However, we expect the Russo Brothers to step back behind the camera for a scheduled round of reshoots. 

Those will likely be extensive, especially as plans for Avengers: Secret Wars begin to become clear. That happened with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, with one of the biggest changes coming when the Hulk's transformation in Wakanda was left on the cutting room floor.

One actor who appears to have finished working on Avengers: Doomsday is Thunderbolts* star Lewis Pullman. Talking to On the Red Carpet, The Sentry actor was asked if he's done with Bob for now. 

"As far as I know. Unless I get another call," the actor shared. "Who knows how it all goes? I’m just along for the ride. I'm by the phone, ready for the call."

While Pullman could be enlisted to shoot more scenes as The Sentry, he's the latest actor to reveal they've wrapped shooting their Avengers: Doomsday role. What should we expect from Robert Reynolds when he returns, though?

In Thunderbolts*'s post-credits scene, we learned that Bob hasn't accessed his powers for fear of unleashing The Void again. However, it's been rumoured that Doctor Doom will find a way to manipulate The Sentry, possibly turning him into a weapon and one of the Multiverse's biggest threats. 

"The Thunderbolts don’t want to let him out of their sight, because they realize that if he’s caught in the wrong hands, or if he’s not being supported enough by the right people, he might be dangerous," Pullman previously teased. "But they also want to keep him close in case they can figure out a way to use him."

"He’s a very good asset. It’s a hard situation they’re in. With all the other characters that are going to be in Avengers: Doomsday, there will be so many opportunities to figure out how each might come into play—and how Bob might come into play with any of them," the actor concluded. 

You can hear Pullman's Avengers: Doomsday comments in full below. 

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades. 

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 10/28/2025, 8:48 AM
Sentry was the best part of Thunderbolts, and I actually liked that movie.

Well, Sentry and US Agent. They share the best part spot.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 10/28/2025, 8:51 AM
@CorndogBurglar - I thought everyone was great particularly Sentry, Yelena & Valentina that stood out to me the most.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/28/2025, 8:58 AM
This guy is the future of Hollywood. He's gonna paly some kind of psycho in a movie at some point and people are gonna rave about his range, like he's the next DeNiro or someone on that level. Sky's the limit.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/28/2025, 9:00 AM
Cool , looking forward to seeing how Bob factors into the story & ensemble of the film…

I can definitely see him being given the treatment that the Russos gave Hulk or atleast Vision in IW where he’s neautralized or unable/not wanting to access his powers out of fear of unleashing the Void again which makes sense until perhaps the heroes are in trouble & he’s their only hope.

Another possible route is that Doom finds out about his power hence manipulates Bob into becoming the Sentry/The Void again aswell as his own personal weapon.

Anyway , looking forward to Pullman in the film since I liked his performance and version of the character!!.

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/28/2025, 9:30 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I'm thinking Doom will unleash the Void to distract the heroes. Same with Namor. Doom is gonna need goons, otherwise it's 30 characters vs 1
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/28/2025, 9:34 AM
@bkmeijer1 - perhaps

I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if Namor does end up joining with Doom if the latter says he’ll include him and his people in his new world.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/28/2025, 9:04 AM
Either Doctor Doom has to imprison him somewhere or he will manipulate Bob to turn him against the team(s).
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 10/28/2025, 9:17 AM
Couldnt sentry and captain marvel just solve every conflict ?
Vigor
Vigor - 10/28/2025, 9:47 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - in the multiverse. Absolutely not
They have onslaught, ultron, king Thanos, maestro, doom, and who knows what other OP villains to contend with. Like Natalie said, can't punch your way out this one

Also sentry himself is a threat to himself and everyone around him
Pathogen
Pathogen - 10/28/2025, 9:37 AM
Anyone else thought the character was dumb, boring?
Vigor
Vigor - 10/28/2025, 9:46 AM
@Pathogen - no

