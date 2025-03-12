MCU Rumor Roundup: AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Update, Speed Casting, Latest On "Mutant Saga" Slate Plans

We're back with more MCU rumours, starting with the Multiverse Saga's grand finale, Avengers: Secret Wars. According to The Cosmic Circus, the Thor Corps - a Multiversal army of Thor Variants - is still set to appear in the movie.

There's also supposedly a "chance" Lewis Pullman's Sentry will be part of Avengers: Doomsday, while Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is set to have a much bigger role in Secret Wars (remember, leaked concept art showed her seemingly serving as one of God Emperor Doom's guards on Battleworld).

Another character who appeared in that leaked concept art is Tommy Maximoff/Speed, the twin brother of Billy Maximoff/Wiccan. There's been a lot of speculation about who Ruaridh Mollica is playing in the upcoming Vision TV series and, as expected, he's likely the MCU's Tommy.

The implication is that Billy and Tommy will reunite not in a second season of Agatha All Along but in the series revolving around their father.

The site's Alex Perez also suggests Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne's stories will end with Avengers: Secret Wars.

Other interesting tidbits include future plans for the Shi'ar and Annihilation Wave and the promise of the criminal empire - which likely includes Sharon Carter and the Ten Rings - teased in previous projects being revisited during the Mutant Saga.

Finally, the report addresses Marvel Studios' current release dates, suggesting the February 2026 movie is no longer happening. However, we may be getting Shang-Chi 2 (November 2026), X-Men (July 2027), and Black Panther 3 (November 2027) in those currently vacant slots.

In one final update, we've heard that Spider-Man 4 could include Gwen Stacy and Black Cat, with the latter potentially portrayed as one of Peter Parker's fellow college students similar to in Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

The rumours surrounding the movie are admittedly becoming almost headache-inducing. However, one of the most intriguing claims is that Willem Dafoe could reprise his role as the villainous Green Goblin.

Doing the rounds to promote Nosferatu last December, Dafoe was asked if he'd be down to continue Norman's story in Spider-Man 4.

"We'll see. We'll see [Laughs]. I could come back," he teased. "Listen, Tom was great to work with and the whole series of Spider-Man films that I did were great fun. Great fun."

These remarks echo what Dafoe said in 2023. "If everything was right, sure," he said of a possible return. "I mean, that's a great role. I liked the fact that it's a double role both times. Twenty years ago, and fairly recently, both times [were] very different experiences, but I had a good time on both."

