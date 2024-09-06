MCU Rumor Roundup: The Council Of Reeds, Doom vs. Strange, And AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Cameos - SPOILERS

MCU Rumor Roundup: The Council Of Reeds, Doom vs. Strange, And AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Cameos - SPOILERS

In this latest MCU rumour roundup, we share intel on Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, Red Hulk's future, Ralph Bohner's return, Doctor Strange's Multiverse Saga role, and much more besides...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 06, 2024 02:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars
Source: The Cosmic Circus

The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has just dropped another wave of rumoured updates about the Multiverse Saga and there's an awful lot here for you to sink your teeth into, particularly when it comes to the Multiverse Saga's grand finale. 

However, we'll start with the next MCU project to hit our screens, Agatha All Along. Perez isn't willing to give much away but confirms we'll see Evan Peters' Ralph Bohner in the series and notes that his "very short appearance" will reveal "that the events of WandaVision left him very much affected."

On a larger scale, the scooper shares plenty of insights about the next Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars. Mentioning that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom isn't from Earth-616, he adds that the plan is for Victor and Doctor Strange to share the screen.

Why? Well, we'd previously heard that the idea was for Kang to target the 616 Strange due to the threat his Variants have posted to the Multiverse. It now appears as if Doom, similarly determined to save reality in his own twisted manner, will do the same. 

Perez believes Doctor Strange 3 will be released before either one of the next Avengers movies because, "They have many points to cover, including Strange discovering the role he plays in the Multiverse Saga, how he reacts to it [and] how he and Clea develop a 'companionship.'"

"And ultimately, how he overcomes what he is 'destined' to be in order to become what he was always meant to be, 'the best of us,' the one who breaks away from the predestined path set for him and become the hero that ultimately saves the Multiverse."

As for Clea, "There have been multiple rumors about her specific role, however, ranging from being one of the Black Priests that recruits Strange into the order to another old rumor from a very old source that Clea may be one of the Black Swans assisting Doom."

He later says that Pedro Pascal's Avengers role as Mister Fantastic will be equivalent to Rocket's in Infinity War and Endgame. Marvel Studios is said to be keen on bringing Ioan Gruffudd back into the fold as Reed Richards for scenes revolving around the Council of Reeds. 

In terms of cameos, Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man and Hugh Jackman may be a lock, as is Nic Cage's Ghost Rider. 

Regarding how Marvel Studios plans to tie everything together in such short order, several storylines and projects will carry over into the next Saga, including the formation of the Midnight Suns. However, some upcoming movies "have a level of interconnectivity that will bring the characters up to speed in time for the next Avengers films."

Those are Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, The Fantastic Four: The First Steps, Ironheart, Spider-Man 4, Shang-Chi 2, and Vision. One plot thread which will be revisited in the Multiverse Saga is Kamala Khan's bangles. 

Finally, Perez has news on Red Hulk's MCU future. He teases, "So, this is a massive spoiler for Captain America: Brave New World...I can say it’ll be addressed at the end of the film, like post-credit scene territory."

As always, let us know your thoughts on this intel in the comments section below. 

RUMOR: Marvel Studios Has Reportedly Enlisted These 5 Legacy Actors For AVENGERS: SECRET WARS - SPOILERS
Related:

RUMOR: Marvel Studios Has Reportedly Enlisted These 5 Legacy Actors For AVENGERS: SECRET WARS - SPOILERS
MCU Rumor Roundup: AVENGERS' Plans For Kang And Loki, X-MEN Update, Scarlet Witch Latest, MCU Animated Movie
Recommended For You:

MCU Rumor Roundup: AVENGERS' Plans For Kang And Loki, X-MEN Update, Scarlet Witch Latest, MCU Animated Movie
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/6/2024, 2:06 PM
I just want to see Moon Knight, Daredevil, The Werewolf, Blade, and Ghost Rider assist in some capacity.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 9/6/2024, 2:12 PM
@SonOfAGif -
I want to see Howard the Duck and Man Thing guarding The Nexus of All Realities.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/6/2024, 2:16 PM
@SonOfAGif -

Sooooo... Midnight Sons, plus Matt?
mountainman
mountainman - 9/6/2024, 2:25 PM
@SonOfAGif - I would love the next Avengers movie to show street level heroes doing their thing separate from the big battle that is occurring. X-Men 97 finale showed this very well.

The first two Avenegrs movies showed them saving civilians which was really nice in my opinion. Wouldn’t mind getting that type of stuff again. Heroes do more than punch and fight.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/6/2024, 2:16 PM
There's a very specific part of me feeling pleasant whenever I see Ioan Gruffud but not Miles Teller being teased to return as Reed.

I like this.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/6/2024, 2:18 PM
@DrReedRichards - I mean , there’s atleast some nostalgia for those story films considering the reception Evans Johnny Storm got in Deadpool & Wolverine while idk if that’s the case with Fant4stic (Teller could be a good Maker).

Wasn’t Gruffudd suppose to be Reed in MoM but for some reason couldn’t do it?
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/6/2024, 2:24 PM
@TheVisionary25 -

Teller is overrated as f#ck IMHO. Dude sharted his pants out of legit fear when up against an actually acting JK Simmons in Whiplash, and people mistook that legit fear as acting talent instead.

As for Gruffudd, I remember it being a rumor at some point, but never confirmed. The concept art of Krasinski's alternate suit certainly implied as much.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 9/6/2024, 2:16 PM
The title for Doctor Strange 3 will be "Doctor Strange: The Sorcerer Supreme" . Trust me bro
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 9/6/2024, 2:20 PM
Council Of Reeds seems like a bit of a stretch.


😏
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/6/2024, 2:26 PM
@DudeGuy -

Don't reed too much into it. 😏
grif
grif - 9/6/2024, 2:20 PM
reboot and start from scratch. save nothing.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 9/6/2024, 2:22 PM
Cool. I can't wait until this [frick]ing multiverse bullshit is over.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/6/2024, 2:26 PM
If we get the Council of Reeds 🤩
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/6/2024, 2:28 PM
Wonder if the council of Reeds will be made up of everyone who was on the list?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder