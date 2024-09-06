MCU Rumor Roundup: The Council Of Reeds, Doom vs. Strange, And AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Cameos - SPOILERS

The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has just dropped another wave of rumoured updates about the Multiverse Saga and there's an awful lot here for you to sink your teeth into, particularly when it comes to the Multiverse Saga's grand finale.

However, we'll start with the next MCU project to hit our screens, Agatha All Along. Perez isn't willing to give much away but confirms we'll see Evan Peters' Ralph Bohner in the series and notes that his "very short appearance" will reveal "that the events of WandaVision left him very much affected."

On a larger scale, the scooper shares plenty of insights about the next Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars. Mentioning that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom isn't from Earth-616, he adds that the plan is for Victor and Doctor Strange to share the screen.

Why? Well, we'd previously heard that the idea was for Kang to target the 616 Strange due to the threat his Variants have posted to the Multiverse. It now appears as if Doom, similarly determined to save reality in his own twisted manner, will do the same.

Perez believes Doctor Strange 3 will be released before either one of the next Avengers movies because, "They have many points to cover, including Strange discovering the role he plays in the Multiverse Saga, how he reacts to it [and] how he and Clea develop a 'companionship.'"

"And ultimately, how he overcomes what he is 'destined' to be in order to become what he was always meant to be, 'the best of us,' the one who breaks away from the predestined path set for him and become the hero that ultimately saves the Multiverse."

As for Clea, "There have been multiple rumors about her specific role, however, ranging from being one of the Black Priests that recruits Strange into the order to another old rumor from a very old source that Clea may be one of the Black Swans assisting Doom."

He later says that Pedro Pascal's Avengers role as Mister Fantastic will be equivalent to Rocket's in Infinity War and Endgame. Marvel Studios is said to be keen on bringing Ioan Gruffudd back into the fold as Reed Richards for scenes revolving around the Council of Reeds.

In terms of cameos, Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man and Hugh Jackman may be a lock, as is Nic Cage's Ghost Rider.

Regarding how Marvel Studios plans to tie everything together in such short order, several storylines and projects will carry over into the next Saga, including the formation of the Midnight Suns. However, some upcoming movies "have a level of interconnectivity that will bring the characters up to speed in time for the next Avengers films."

Those are Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, The Fantastic Four: The First Steps, Ironheart, Spider-Man 4, Shang-Chi 2, and Vision. One plot thread which will be revisited in the Multiverse Saga is Kamala Khan's bangles.

Finally, Perez has news on Red Hulk's MCU future. He teases, "So, this is a massive spoiler for Captain America: Brave New World...I can say it’ll be addressed at the end of the film, like post-credit scene territory."

