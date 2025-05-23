Here's Why Disney And Marvel Studios Delayed AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

Following the news that Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars have each been hit by eight-month delays, we have insights into what led Disney and Marvel Studios down that road. Read on for details.

News
By JoshWilding - May 23, 2025 01:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: Deadline

Yesterday evening, we learned that Avengers: Doomsday has been moved from May 1, 2026, to December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars, meanwhile, will now open on December 17, 2027, after it was originally scheduled for May 7, 2027.

Most fans seem to agree that this is for the best, as such a quick turnaround on both blockbusters likely wouldn't do either of them any favours. 

Deadline has shared some insights into why Disney and Marvel Studios concluded that delaying Doomsday and Secret Wars was the right move, with insiders telling the trade that "these two films are among the biggest ever made, and the delays simply allow more time to execute on a gargantuan vision."

As for why the Avengers franchise is moving from its usual May slot to December, it's said that's down to "the success they've had in the holiday corridor with titles like Spider-Man: No Way Home."

There's certainly something to be said for making Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars holiday event movies, particularly as the Star Wars and Avatar franchises grossed billions worldwide over the holidays. Even DC's Aquaman was a $1 billion hit when it splashed down into theaters in 2018. 

After the highs of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel Studios' Phases 5 and 6 have delivered uneven projects like Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Captain America: Brave New World. It's apparent the studio’s been struggling to recapture that Infinity War-era magic, and quality takes time.

An argument could be made that pushing these movies back signals confidence, not panic. If anything, it's Kevin Feige saying, "We're not cutting corners," and if the Russos and Robert Downey Jr. can stick the landing, this could be the franchise's biggest comeback since Iron Man kicked the MCU off in 2008. We'll see.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

So do The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, with X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Channing Tatum set to join them.

UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/23/2025, 1:27 PM
They looking for that holiday/Avatar money. Smart move also. They been underperformed with their usual release dates the last few movies.
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/23/2025, 1:31 PM
@UnderBelly - I was thinking the same thing. I kind of wish that Superman had moved to this past December because i think there would have been less competition and had that holiday money.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/23/2025, 1:34 PM
@epc1122 - worked for Aquaman.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 5/23/2025, 1:44 PM
@UnderBelly - yup, agreed
lord22
lord22 - 5/23/2025, 1:50 PM
@epc1122 - by less competition you mean avatar 3 ?
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/23/2025, 2:01 PM
@lord22 - I’m pretty sure avatar 3 is supposed to come out dec 2025 and avengers doomsday is supposed to come out Dec 2026. Im not sure when avatar 4 is supposed to come out. As for Superman, I think this past holiday season it would have onion has to contend with wicked.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/23/2025, 2:02 PM
@epc1122 - @lord22 was talking about Superman
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/23/2025, 2:11 PM
@UnderBelly - I wanted Superman to be out December of 2024 not this upcoming holiday season. I think Superman finished production awhile ago and Gunn was editing as he was filming so I didn’t think post production should have been this long.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/23/2025, 2:18 PM
@epc1122 - I would disagree. They need time to also promote and great hype to make the most effective impact on the box office. That time is also to fine tune the movie as a whole. As a business move its bigger than just that one movie.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/23/2025, 2:19 PM
@UnderBelly - create hype* especially for the general audience. Not just the fan boys.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 5/23/2025, 1:27 PM
"these two films are among the biggest ever made, and the delays simply allow more time to execute on a gargantuan vision."

Translation: 2 out of our 3 releases this year financially failed and we have no faith in FF. If that fails, we are going to have to re-write parts of these movies. If FF fails, that makes 5 out of the last 7 releases that financially failed with Guardians and Deadpool being the exception. If you track back to Endgame and remove the Spider-man movies (Sony), only BP made money.

Marvel Studios is hemoraging money and they paid RDJ 100m for both films with a new CEO incoming.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/23/2025, 1:34 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - that's a great translation!
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/23/2025, 2:07 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r -

That's about as correct as correct can be!

Nolanite out
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 5/23/2025, 2:10 PM
@vectorsigma - The other thing is if you stretch the release date from FF in July, you re-write parts of Avengers and kind of rest the IP so people forget about it. Release a trailer not focusing on all these failed characters and hope people forgot about them. They can't move it out of 2026 because of the financials. You only have one Marvel movie (Spidey is a Sony movie) and one Star Wars movie even on the calendar and guess who the Mando movie stars?

Rough times over there at Marvel and Lucasfilm.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/23/2025, 1:36 PM
The delays will give them time to cast everyone they want, plain and simple; a lot of busy schedules to juggle.
Never mind that, it will also grant them more time to work on the post-production.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/23/2025, 1:39 PM
Such lame excuses.

My guess is that they already know they need more time but stuck with the May 2026 date and released the cast announcement to hype up the Thunderbolts movie. Nothing happened and it flopped. They have no faith in F4 so instead of waiting for that to get released, they announced the delay now.

Desperate on every angle you look at.

Now they will rely on Gunn to jumpstart the genre before going back. So all marvel fanboys (sheep or not) should support the DCU to keep their fandom alive, lolz
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 5/23/2025, 1:39 PM
Honestly, if they're taking the time to make it an exhilarating send off and restart of a new era we can't be mad at that at all. Still bringing in a huge holiday gathering at the theaters and it'll be for a film that's actually great! ✌🏽😄

It appears that "Shrek 5", "Dune Messiah" and I believe "Ice Age 6"? are releasing that month as well.
Yellow
Yellow - 5/23/2025, 2:02 PM
@TheRationalNerd - it's holiday season, most studios place their heavy hitters on that date
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 5/23/2025, 2:12 PM
@Yellow - except every Avengers movie has released in April/May. I think this is a buffer to make changes if FF fails.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/23/2025, 1:47 PM
I love a good December release.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 5/23/2025, 1:47 PM
They can push it back to 2039 idc! Batman part 2 coming soon!
lord22
lord22 - 5/23/2025, 1:52 PM
@TheJester187 - no matter what avengers doomsday will come first maybe even secret wars
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/23/2025, 1:47 PM
Getting that sweet Santa money.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 5/23/2025, 1:52 PM
Doesn't that pit them (either or both) against the Avatar sequels?

Or does that one come out this year? (which would therefore mean that Avatar 4 comes out in December 2027 and against Avengers : Secret Wars, no?)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/23/2025, 2:01 PM
Makes sense with those reasons imo…

Also I’m sure the recent ratification of the VFX artists labor contracts also helped lead to this decision which is good since they can do their work in a humane & polished manner now rather then being overworked & rushed with an extra 7 months or so now.

Anyway , I’m cool with the delays since it gives The Russo’s & co a chance to make both films as good as they possibly can which is always my preference.

Everything goes through peaks & valleys in life and that includes franchises like the MCU so hopefully from now on , we start building towards the former again since the lineup we have coming up can definitely do that!!.
sully
sully - 5/23/2025, 2:04 PM
They'll be delayed again for another 5 months. There's no way they're going to release these films in December. May is the primetime month for movie releases. Expect Doomsday to be pushed back to the May 2027 and May 2028 slots. If anything they will release Doomsday in May and then Secret Wars six months later in November of 2027 if they want to keep a fall slot.
Yellow
Yellow - 5/23/2025, 2:06 PM
Well people is going to complain anyway.
Scenario 1:
They keep may release. People shouting "they are desperate to make the movie fast and the cgi will be terrible, the script will be terrible"

Scenario 2:
They delay the release. People shouting "they are desperate to cash on holiday season and they don't know what to do with the movie".


So...yeah.
Back then people didnt have such entitled "expert" opinions, those were the days.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 5/23/2025, 2:17 PM
A December Avengers movie feels wrong. But, it'll probably get delayed again anyway.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 5/23/2025, 2:19 PM
The original release date for this movie was this month. That is a combined year and a half delay for both movies. Yes, they pivoted from Kang but that was a self inflicted wound. Antman failed even before Majors got in trouble. This studio is an absolute mess. This isn't Blade we are talking about. I think Disney is also reigning Feige in. He allowed Alonzo and activists to take over his studio and making any divisive decision with FF might do him in. Igers contract is up. The investors have had enough. D+ is failing. Feige has run out of equity.

