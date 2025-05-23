Here's Why Disney And Marvel Studios Delayed AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

Yesterday evening, we learned that Avengers: Doomsday has been moved from May 1, 2026, to December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars, meanwhile, will now open on December 17, 2027, after it was originally scheduled for May 7, 2027.

Most fans seem to agree that this is for the best, as such a quick turnaround on both blockbusters likely wouldn't do either of them any favours.

Deadline has shared some insights into why Disney and Marvel Studios concluded that delaying Doomsday and Secret Wars was the right move, with insiders telling the trade that "these two films are among the biggest ever made, and the delays simply allow more time to execute on a gargantuan vision."

As for why the Avengers franchise is moving from its usual May slot to December, it's said that's down to "the success they've had in the holiday corridor with titles like Spider-Man: No Way Home."

There's certainly something to be said for making Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars holiday event movies, particularly as the Star Wars and Avatar franchises grossed billions worldwide over the holidays. Even DC's Aquaman was a $1 billion hit when it splashed down into theaters in 2018.

After the highs of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel Studios' Phases 5 and 6 have delivered uneven projects like Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Captain America: Brave New World. It's apparent the studio’s been struggling to recapture that Infinity War-era magic, and quality takes time.

An argument could be made that pushing these movies back signals confidence, not panic. If anything, it's Kevin Feige saying, "We're not cutting corners," and if the Russos and Robert Downey Jr. can stick the landing, this could be the franchise's biggest comeback since Iron Man kicked the MCU off in 2008. We'll see.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

So do The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, with X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Channing Tatum set to join them.