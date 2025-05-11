RUMOR: Mark Ruffalo's Status As Hulk In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Has Been Revealed

RUMOR: Mark Ruffalo's Status As Hulk In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Has Been Revealed

Mark Ruffalo's name wasn't among those announced for Avengers: Doomsday back in March, but a new rumour claims to reveal his status for that movie and 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - May 11, 2025 08:05 AM EST
The Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal was extensive, but many big names were missing. Among them was one of the founding Avengers, Bruce Banner, a.k.a. the Incredible Hulk. 

Mark Ruffalo has been playing the scientist since 2012's The Avengers, and supposed leaked concept art for Secret Wars showed him in what appeared to be Battleworld's "Greenland" alongside She-Hulk and Skaar. However, Ruffalo's name was not on the back of a chair, nor Tatiana Maslany's.

When we last saw Banner, his arm had healed following the events of Avengers: Endgame. After helping train his cousin, Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, the Green Goliath met his son, Skaar. Unfortunately, that character's brief introduction in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale didn't receive the warmest response from fans. 

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars can find a way to fix that, of course, and The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez is reporting that Ruffalo will be back for both of those movies. 

While this was to be expected, it's good to know there's a place in both stories for The Hulk. Banner remains in his "Smart Hulk" persona, but there's a chance these movies will see him go Savage again or, if we're really lucky with the Multiverse in play, Maestro could enter the fray.

Rumours continue to persist about a World War Hulk project, though it seems that's being saved for the next Saga of MCU storytelling (if indeed it's happening). 

As things stand, the MCU has at least four Hulks—Red Hulk is alive and well in The Raft—and an Abomination, though Amadeus Cho's planned Captain America: Brave New World debut was scrapped despite being added during reshoots. Throw The Leader into the mix, and all the ingredients are there for a global battle unleashing who knows how many Hulks (Maestro could even be Banner's next evolution). 

"Yeah. Kevin [Feige] was like, 'What would you like to do?' And he said, 'What would you do if you had a standalone Hulk movie?' I said, 'Well, I'd like to take him from this raging maniac to kind of this integrated character,'" Mark Ruffalo said of his MCU role as Hulk earlier this year. "And he's like, 'Okay. We'll do that over the course of four movies."

"We'll never give you a standalone Hulk...I Don't mean to burst your bubble, but that's just not going to [happen.] So, we'll do it over four movies, how does that sound?' As far as I know. [when asked if it's still true that Marvel Studios doesn't want to do a Hulk movie.] I can talk more about it, but I've been told not to," the actor added, alluding to the complicated rights issues surrounding the Hulk franchise. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027. 

Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/11/2025, 8:58 AM
I'll be FIRST to say AMADEUS CHO is the REAL HULK
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/11/2025, 9:35 AM
@Batmangina - Marvel have driven you to madness.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/11/2025, 10:05 AM
@ObserverIO - User Comment Image
xfan320
xfan320 - 5/11/2025, 9:13 AM
Maestro should have been a villain in Deadpool and Wolverine.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/11/2025, 9:33 AM
Box Office 3 Billion Worldwide.

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/11/2025, 9:36 AM
@AllsGood - Only $1.5 billion each? That's less than NWH during the pandemic.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 5/11/2025, 9:45 AM
If Infinity-War and Endgame were any indication; the Russos have little-to-no use for the classic "Hulk smash!" character. If their version of the comic-relief p@ssy 'Smart Hulk' is the best we can hope for; this particular Heckler will be disappointed. 😟
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/11/2025, 9:56 AM
@SuperiorHeckler - I will take those Hulks any day of week. Over Tony Stark / Iron-Man Dead. And Steve Rodgers / Captain America Dead.

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 5/11/2025, 10:07 AM
@AllsGood - Well, keep this in mind: The "deaths" and passing-of-the-torch were intentional and well-planned. At ENDGAME'S conclusion; Disney/MARVEL ruled the world and could do no wrong. The old-school beloved and classic heroes were meant to be put to pasture with a virtually all-new cast of legacy-characters ready to step-in and continue to win Gold-Medals and garner near universal praise. (And if Disney/MARVEL were able to highlight and honor "social messaging" at the same time with these new faces; well, ALL THE BETTER!) But something funny happened on the way to realizing that particular dystopian dream and they are STILL trying to course-correct to this very day. 🤨
Typhoon20
Typhoon20 - 5/11/2025, 10:10 AM
I LOVE Mark as an actor and even more so as a person.

He makes a great Bruce Banner but so far an awful Hulk. Ed Nortons Hulk is the best imo, the gold standard.
I can't even blame Mark for this, it's just Feige and Disney not willing to take risks or being more faithful to the source material in many ways.

The way I feel about Hulk is how I felt about Wolverine during the XMen days. I wanted an R rated Wolverine SO SO BADLY and they gave us Logan, arguably the best movie based on CBs. My only regret is not having had a R rated Wolverine during his peak years of Hugh. Imagine a Hulk movie that's R rated, beyond brutal and scary and raw instead of the pussified Disney/MCU bs. Edward Nortons Hulk came the closest to this.

