We May Know When AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Starts Shooting Ahead Of Planned December 2027 Release

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were both delayed earlier this year, though that promises to be hugely beneficial to both movies. For starters, they now have considerably longer post-production windows and will no longer have to film directly back-to-back.

Avengers: Doomsday wrapped filming in September, and according to Hollywood North Buzz, the current plan is for Avengers: Secret Wars to film between April 2026 - September 2026.

That's the same amount of time that Avengers: Doomsday had, and gives Secret Wars upwards of a year for post-production work and reshoots. It's a smart move on Marvel Studios' part, as these movies—along with next July's Spider-Man: Brand New Day—need to be successes, restoring faith in a franchise which has struggled in recent years.

Marvel Studios recently removed its mystery 2027 movie from the release calendar, meaning we're only getting Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027. Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is the only Disney+ TV series confirmed for that year as we write this.

Recently, writer Michael Waldron, who was originally working on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars, explained his contributions to the upcoming movies.

"I was writing the movie after that but there wasn’t a filmmaker attached yet, I was just involved in all those conversations," he said. "When that movie went away, I was working on what would become 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Secret Wars' for a time, and then they brought in the Russos and Steve McFeely."

"As those guys got in and wrapped their hands around what these movies were going to be, and [then] there was an opportunity for me to to come back in and get to know Joe and Anthony and Steve and really just help however I could," Waldron added. "That’s what I’m trying to do is just support them."

Disney has also released a "new" photo from March's Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal. The only difference is that Downey is pointing to his chair rather than making a shushing gesture; regardless, you can check it out below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, based on reports from the trades. If we listed the rumoured cast members here, we'd run out of room.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.