BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER Poster Teases The Dark Knight's New Rogues Gallery In 1940s Gotham City

A new poster for Batman: Caped Crusader has been released and it sees the Dark Knight walking down what may be a familiar alleyway as the shadows of his villains loom large.

So, who do we see here? Well, from left to right, there's Onomatopoeia, Two-Face, Catwoman, The Penguin, Harley Quinn, and a mysterious masked character we're having some trouble identifying.

There's a lot of intrigue surrounding this series, particularly given the creative team involved. While it isn't the Batman: The Animated Series many fans initially hoped for, it certainly feels like a spiritual successor, even with a vastly different setting - 1940s Gotham City - and a Bruce Wayne who has only just started his vigilante career.

Back to the hero's rogues gallery, though, and it sounds like they'll be undergoing their own reinvention in the Prime Video series.

"Even if a [Batman: The Animated Series] version of those characters were a 100% successful, we just didn't want to use those versions again," executive producer Bruce Timm recently told IGN. "So we had to change everything."

"The trick with Harley was that we had an idea. Right off the bat, we wanted to say, ‘Well, let's not make her the Joker's henchwoman.’ And if we separate them like that, what does that leave you with? What else can we do with her? And so that put us in a space where we're exploring different avenues with that character."

"I think somebody early on said, ‘Well, if we did a flip on her where Harleen Quinzel is the more fun one and the Harley Quinn version is more dark and serious,’ suddenly that was more interesting," Timm continued. "And she actually is using her psychology background as a weapon. That informs what she's doing as Harley Quinn."

Check out this new poster for Batman: Caped Crusader in the X post below.

The Caped Crusader emerges from the shadows on August 1. pic.twitter.com/ZgdhJq9l7U — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 19, 2024

Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN. His one-man crusade for justice attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.

The series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and Reeves' 6th & Idaho.

Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, the show's executive producers include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.

Confirmed Batman: Caped Crusader cast members include Midnight Mass star Hamish Linklater as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Jamie Chung (Sucker Punch) as Harley Quinn, Christina Ricci (Wednesday) as Catwoman, and Diedrich Bader (The Drew Carey Show) as Harvey Dent.

Other actors lending their voices to the series in currently undisclosed roles include Minnie Driver, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, McKenna Grace, Jason Watkins, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment, and Toby Stephens.

Batman: Caped Crusader premieres on Prime Video on August 1.