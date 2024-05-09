BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER Sets Premiere Date; First Images Reveal New Takes On Harley Quinn, Clayface, & More

BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER Sets Premiere Date; First Images Reveal New Takes On Harley Quinn, Clayface, & More

Warner Bros. Animation has finally unveiled some promo images for Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader, which has been confirmed as a '40s-set period piece...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 09, 2024 07:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Batman (Animated)
Source: Via Toonado.com

After originally being developed for the HBO Max streaming service, Batman: Caped Crusader found a new home on Prime Video early last year, and we finally have a first look at the highly-anticipated animated series.

Bat-fans have been anxiously awaiting a teaser for the show, and while we may have to wait a little longer, EW has now debuted a batch of images spotlighting the Dark Knight and some very different takes on several of his villains.

While speaking to the site, Bruce Timm and character designer James Tucker noted that they decided to make the new show a '40s-set period piece in an effort to set it apart from the original '90s Batman: The Animated Series.

“James and I are both really big fans of movies from that era, so we decided to really lean into that in terms of the clothes, the cars, the architecture, and the level of technology,” said Timm. “Early on, we decided there would be no computers and no cell phones. That changed everything.”

Another big change is this show's incarnations of some of Batman's most popular bad guys, including an Asian American version of Harley Quinn - who also happens to be Bruce Wayne's therapist!

“I co-created the character, so I have a lot of love and affection for her, but I thought there might be something interesting about bringing her on the show, just not as Joker’s girlfriend,” Timm says. “So how do we do that? A big part was just doing a basic flip. The original Dr. Quinzel was a little bit more serious, and then when she became Harley, she got really goofy and weird. So we thought, what if we reverse that? When she's Dr. Quinzel, she's a little bit more whimsical and fun, and then when she's Harley Quinn, she's scary.”

“He's a really weird human being,” says Timm of Wayne and his need for therapy. “He's not obsessed with his parents' murder, but it changed him in a way where he’s still not adjusted to being a human being. He's literally Batman; inside, that's who he is. Whenever he's Bruce Wayne, that's not just him with a mask off, that's him wearing a person suit. He's trying to pretend to be something that he's not.”

Clayface and Catwoman will also be quite different to modern interpretations, but in their case, the makeovers will actually bring them more in line with their original comic book appearances.

"We didn't want to do the B:TAS Catwoman or the version that Ed Brubaker and Darwyn Cooke did in the early 2000s with the practical leather jumpsuit, which has become her default look in the comics and movies," Timm continues. "That's great, I love that, but we wanted to do something different. So we thought, well, let's go all the way back to the beginning. I love the original look that she had in the '40s. It's purple!"

Check out the images at the links below.

Batman: Caped Crusader is set to premiere on Prime Video on August 1. The show has already been renewed for a second season.

BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER Leaked Character Designs Reveal The Show's Leads And Surprise New Looks
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/9/2024, 7:31 PM
That Clayface design is dope.
LSHF
LSHF - 5/9/2024, 7:34 PM
@GhostDog - I was going to say that, but I hadn't actually thought of it.

🤪
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/9/2024, 7:41 PM
@GhostDog - yep

Nice homage to the Golden Age version

User Comment Image

Honestly like it better then the comic one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/9/2024, 8:10 PM
@GhostDog - kinda reminds me of New Batman Adventures Scarecrow

User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 5/9/2024, 7:33 PM
Batman looks great. A shame they race replaced Gordon and Harley Quinn, they should really just use a nonwhite character if they don't like the race of an existing one.

It is funny, this year we have X-Men, Batman, and Spider-Man all back on TV. What decade is this? It's like the 90s reborn in a way. Cool.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/9/2024, 7:35 PM
@HermanM - I've seen enough of your comments to take wild guess that you're TyrantBossMedia?
HermanM
HermanM - 5/9/2024, 7:39 PM
@MarkCassidy - no sir
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 5/9/2024, 7:50 PM
@MarkCassidy

Could be a new user or BadOptics.
HermanM
HermanM - 5/9/2024, 7:57 PM
@regularmovieguy - I am just me
RolandD
RolandD - 5/9/2024, 7:58 PM
@MarkCassidy - My money’s on Counterpoint but keeping it a little tamer than usual. Check out his comments about how Superman should be portrayed.
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 5/9/2024, 7:58 PM
@MarkCassidy - whoever does that is sad and pathetic. Go get therapy for whoever does that. Or just simply- nevermind. Lame ass... For whoever does that.

I've been accused of that and I promise ya it aint that serious for anybody to be doing that.
Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 5/9/2024, 7:38 PM
Looking forward to this. It's always been weird that Batman, a character from (essentially) the 1940s has only ever had present-day adaptations while characters like Sherlock Holmes from the 1890s nearly always have adaptations set in Victorian London.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 5/9/2024, 7:41 PM
This looks shit 👎🏻
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/9/2024, 7:42 PM
black gordon..... again just like with deadshot they really are trying to make that sh1t stick.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/9/2024, 7:46 PM
I’m very excited for this , hope it turns out well!!.

I especially think their take on Harley sounds interesting and this coming from someone who is usually not a big fan of that character , her using psychiatry as a weapon is intriguing.

Looking forward to seeing the voice cast , rumor is Zachary Quinto is Bruce.

User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/9/2024, 7:47 PM
I'm excited for this. Thr "timm verse" was easily the greatest set of animated superheroes out there, with Batman TAS as the GOAT. I'm all about this.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/9/2024, 7:48 PM
Always the redheads
User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 5/9/2024, 7:58 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Nah. It's just your imagination.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/9/2024, 7:56 PM
Harley is not the only race change…

Commissioner Gordon is black in the show too.

User Comment Image

I’m sure some are gonna love that…;).
RolandD
RolandD - 5/9/2024, 8:10 PM
@TheVisionary25 - They are using some serious poetic license here. I thought Jeffrey Wright is Gordon in The Batman was excellent and believable. I find it hard to imagine a black commissioner of police in a major city in America in the 1940s. If the show is good, it won’t bother me, but it does stretch the imagination. Of course, we’re talking about a superhero show so stretching the imagination is expected. 😂
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/9/2024, 8:00 PM
That looks pretty good, loving the look of Catwoman.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/9/2024, 8:07 PM
Character descriptions…

BATMAN - A cold, remorseless avenger of evil, seemingly more machine than man. Forged in the fire of tragedy, every fiber of his being is dedicated to the eradication of crime.

BRUCE WAYNE - To the public at large, Bruce Wayne is a shallow dilettante, apparently wasting his parents’ vast fortune on frivolous pursuits and hedonistic pleasures. In fact, he’s an elaborate facade, carefully constructed to divert attention from his activities as Batman.

SELINA KYLE / “CATWOMAN” - Selena Kyle is a blithe and pampered heiress whose family lost their fortune after her father was imprisoned for embezzlement. Despite having the silver spoon yanked from her mouth, Selina refuses to quit living in the lap of luxury and becomes Catwoman as a “fun” way to maintain her lavish lifestyle.

DR. HARLEEN QUINZEL / “HARLEY QUINN” - Despite a personable and bubbly demeanor, Dr. Harleen Quinzel is a brilliant psychiatrist who treats some of Gotham’s elite. However, as Harley Quinn, she is a different person, entirely. A creepy, quiet, calculating menace who secretly dispenses her twisted justice to the truly despicable among her elite clientele.

COMMISSIONER JIM GORDON - Former beat cop close to retirement, Gordon was hired to play along with the corrupt system and run out the clock till he can draw a pension. But they’ve sorely underestimated Jim Gordon. His unassailable character brings him into conflict with dirty cops and crooked politicians, alike. Not to mention, he has to reckon with a deranged vigilante beating up Gotham’s criminals.

CLAYFACE - Thanks to his “unique” facial features, screen actor Basil Karlo has been forever typecast as a B-movie heavy. Frustrated by the limitations his appearance put on both his career and personal life (he fell hopelessly in love with his co-star), Karlo turned to an experimental serum that promised to change his face. However, not only does this serum ultimately disfigure his face, but it ruptures the last of his sanity — creating the tragic, vengeance seeking villain, Clayface.
RolandD
RolandD - 5/9/2024, 8:12 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Sounds interesting.
quas95
quas95 - 5/9/2024, 8:10 PM
Looks cheap
kazuma
kazuma - 5/9/2024, 8:10 PM
The rumors of The Batman 2 featuring Clayface (original), might have been confused with this show. I highly doubt The Batman and this show will have the same type of clayface.

View Recorder