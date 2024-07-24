BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER Teaser Reveals Firebug, Gentleman Ghost, And Nocturna In Action

BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER Teaser Reveals Firebug, Gentleman Ghost, And Nocturna In Action

The most recent promo footage from Batman: Caped Crusader highlights some of the foes that will be frightening Gotham's citizens in Prime Video's upcoming animated series.

The forthcoming Batman: Crusader is set to highlight some of Batman's lesser-known rogues as confirmed in the latest teaser trailer.

Firebug, Gentleman Ghost, and Nocturna's powers and abilities are sure to put a fledgling Batman to the test.

The series, created by Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves, will launch all episodes on Prime Video on August 1.

Previously, Timm stated, "Batman is so early in his career that in the first episode, he’s still an urban myth. It’s not ‘Year One’, it’s more like ‘Week Two.

Continuing, he added, "I wanted to make him kind of weird, and spooky.  If you’re stuck in a room with Batman, whether you’re Commissioner Gordon or Barbara Gordon or Renee Montoya, you don’t feel comfortable. You’re kind of like, ‘What is this guy? What’s this all about?"

Other villains confirmed to appear include Harley Quinn, Catwoman, Clayface, Two-Face, Onomatopoeia and more.

All ten episodes will be released at once, when the series premieres on August 1.

Back in May 2021, HBO Max and Cartoon Network gave Batman: Caped Crusader a straight-to-series order before ultimately passing on the project in August 2022. Prime Video then picked up the series in October 2023.

Firebug (not to be confused with Firefly) debuted in Batman #318 and was created by Len Wein and Irv Novick. Gentleman Ghost debuted in Flash Comics #88 (October 1947) and was created by writer Robert Kanigher and artist Joe Kubert. Nocturna was created by Doug Moench and Gene Colan and first appeared in Batman #363 (September 1983).

Batman: Caped Crusader Synopsis:
Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN. His one-man crusade attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.

The series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Based on DC characters, Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.

Starring Hamish Linklater as Batman/Bruce Wayne, and featuring a star-studded ensemble cast including: Christina Ricci, Jamie Chung, Diedrich Bader, Minnie Driver, Mckenna Grace, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Tom Kenny, Jason Watkins, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment and Toby Stephens.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/24/2024, 1:14 PM
Cool , looking forward to this!!.

Interesting they are using Firebug instead of Firefly since it’s some iterations , they are pretty much the same character but oh well.

Tom Kenny , Toby Stephens and McKenna Grace seem to be doing well as the 3 villains highlighted in this…

I especially like the Gentleman Ghost design in this as this buccaneer pirate rather the white top hat figure we usually get.
dracula
dracula - 7/24/2024, 1:15 PM
Wonder why change Firefly's name to Firebug

not a big deal but just seems needless
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/24/2024, 1:18 PM
@dracula - They didint. Firebug is a seperate villain

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Firebug_(comics)
dracula
dracula - 7/24/2024, 1:29 PM
@TheRogue - huh, okay, wonder why they use Firebug instead of Firefly. (Plus a similar costume to the BTAS Firefly)
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/24/2024, 1:17 PM
Why no Firefly?
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 7/24/2024, 1:21 PM
Maybe it's just me but does the animation seem a little hit-or-miss for anyone else?
HermanM
HermanM - 7/24/2024, 1:24 PM
Looks great, but that scene of the batmobile swatting aside the bad guys is silly, even by cartoon standards. Like having the batmobile drive up a wall.
dracula
dracula - 7/24/2024, 1:30 PM
@HermanM - not as silly as the batmobile turning into a robot
dracula
dracula - 7/24/2024, 1:32 PM
Both a Dick and Carry look alike in the nocturna episode
dracula
dracula - 7/24/2024, 1:34 PM
Wonder why use Onomatopeia (a green arrow villain) instead of someone like Deadshot
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/24/2024, 1:35 PM
Glad they're not just going for the more popular villains here.

