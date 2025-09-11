CLAYFACE Set Photos Feature A Nod To Hush And A Closer Look Around Amusement Mile

In addition to providing fans with a first glimpse of the main cast members, Clayface set photos have revealed a number of nods to various Batman-related DC Comics characters. We've seen posters and flyers referencing The Joker, The Penguin, and even Robin (well, the Flying Graysons), and we can now add Hush to the list.

Though this flyer spotted around Amusement Mile doesn't directly reference Hush, aka Thomas Elliot, it does mention his father Roger along with some other "contemporary Gothamites and figures of history."

Though there's a chance at least one of these character nods will have some bearing on the plot (the reveal that Amusement Mile appears to be a main filming location is interesting), we'd say they're more than likely just fun Easter eggs - but that doesn't mean they factor in to The DCU's Batman lore going forward.

Check out the new photos, which also give us a stunning nighttime look at the Mile's attractions, at the links below.

A reference to Roger Elliot has been spotted on the set of 'CLAYFACE'.



Roger is the father of Thomas Elliot, aka Hush.



(📸: @batmanjubileee) pic.twitter.com/G5z6Gl8wpV — DCU PRIME TV (@DCUPRIMETV) September 11, 2025

Good Evening Gotham 🦇



We’re back in New Brighton and the lights are on! #Clayface pic.twitter.com/MUlN6jFGty — ivy🦇 (@batmanjubileee) September 11, 2025

Amusement Mile on the set of Clayface! pic.twitter.com/DYXhVEIncg — EGG BOY 🪩 (@EGGBOY_03) September 11, 2025

On set for the Amusement Mile shoot tonight for Clayface! 🎢🎡 pic.twitter.com/MchfwvCoSK — EGG BOY 🪩 (@EGGBOY_03) September 11, 2025

Clayface stars Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen, aka Clayface, Max Minghella (The Social Network, The Handmaid's Tale) as John, a Gotham City detective who becomes suspicious of his fiancé Caitlin's relationship with Matt Hagen. Naomi Ackie (Blink Twice, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Mickey 17) plays Caitlin Bates, a biotech CEO who treats Matt after he's left disfigured by a mobster.

The story will reportedly "center on an ascending actor whose face is disfigured by a gangster. As a last resort, the actor turns to a fringe Elizabeth Holmes-style scientist for help. At first, the experiment is a successful but … well, it wouldn’t be a horror movie if the story ended right there, would it?"

Speak No Evil director James Watkins will helm the project, while James Gunn will produce alongside Peter Safran and The Batman director Matt Reeves, with Lynn Harris and Chantal Nong serving as executive producers.

Mike Flanagan penned the script, but was reportedly unavailable to direct due to his commitments to a Carrie TV series. Screenwriter Hossein Amini, best known for penning 2011’s Drive, was recently tapped to do some rewrites. The project has been given an official release date of September 11, 2026.

Safran shared a few new details on the Flanagan script, noting that Clayface is indeed going to be a full-on horror movie in the same vein as David Cronenberg's The Fly, and more recently, we learned that the movie will also take more than a little inspiration from Coralie Fargeat's body horror hit, The Substance.

"Clayface, you see, is a Hollywood horror story, according to our sources, using the most popular incarnation of the villain – a B-movie actor who injects himself with a substance to keep himself relevant only to find out that he can reshape his face and form, becoming a walking piece of clay.".