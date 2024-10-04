Does Bruce Wayne (Or Batman) Appear In JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX? Here's What You Need To Know - SPOILERS

While 2019's Joker clearly wasn't a movie overly concerned with adhering to the comic books, it did take place in a Gotham City with at least a few noteworthy ties to the DC Universe.

Chief among them was the presence of the Wayne family. The movie went to great lengths to make us - and Arthur Fleck - believe he might be the illegitimate son of Thomas Wayne (making him Bruce Wayne's half-brother).

It was an intriguing idea but Arthur eventually learned his mother lied; however, Joker at least left some room for interpretation by making it possible that Thomas faked those adoption papers to hide his infidelity.

During Joker's final act, Arthur's actions inspire other criminals in Gotham to act out, including the man who guns down the young Bruce Wayne's parents in front of him.

You'd think at least some of these ideas would be revisited in Joker: Folie à Deux, but nope, outside of a quick shot of Wayne Enterprises, Bruce Wayne does not appear and is not mentioned. We weren't necessarily expecting Bruce to show up as Batman in this movie but the future Caped Crusader and the fate of his family are a non-factor.

Many fans had hoped that, if a sequel happened, it would perhaps feature a vengeful Bruce becoming a grounded Batman to make "Joker" pay. Instead, the focus shifts to Arthur's romance with Lee Quinzel and those divisive musical elements.

Filmmaker Todd Phillips has always been transparent about not wanting to tell a Batman story so Bruce's absence likely won't come as shock. However, as this is where the story ends, it feels like a missed trick not to have at least thrown in an Easter Egg!

Are you disappointed Joker: Folie à Deux doesn't explore what became of Bruce?

