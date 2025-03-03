JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Blistering Oscars Gag Draws Gasps From The Audience

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Blistering Oscars Gag Draws Gasps From The Audience

Todd Phillips' highly divisive Joker sequel wasn't able to avoid being the butt of a particularly scathing gag during last night's Academy Awards show...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 03, 2025 12:03 PM EST
Last night's Academy Awards show was a relatively scandal free affair (at least nobody slapped host Conan O'Brien, although we're sure a few people wanted to), but one particular joke did result in some gasps from the celeb-filled audience in attendance.

At one point, O'Brien introduced the heroic members of the LA Fire Department who battled this year’s devastating Palisades and Eaton wildfires, and used the opportunity to slip in a few of his... harsher gags.

“Now, I know you’re going to find this hard to believe, but there are some jokes even I’m not brave enough to tell,” said the host before adding. “On behalf of myself, would you please read what’s in the prompter? Remember — everyone in this audience has to laugh; these are heroes!”

Los Angeles Fire Department captain Erik Scott kicked things off with a very funny dig at Todd Phillips' much-maligned Joker sequel: “Our hearts go out to those who have lost their homes. And I’m talking about the producers of Joker 2.”

O'Brien did save some fairly risqué observations for himself, taking aim at Emilia Perez star Karla Sofía Gascón's controversial social media posts, and Drake’s longtime feud with Kendrick Lamar.

“Little fact for you — Anora uses the F-word 479 times. That’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist,” O’Brien said in his monologue. Later on, he quipped: “We’re halfway through the show, which means it’s time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile. Don’t worry, I’m lawyered up.” 

You can check out the jokes for yourself in the video below, along with a full list of the winners in all major categories.

Best Picture

Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked

Best Director

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Animated Feature

Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

Best Original Screenplay

Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
The Substance
September 5

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

The Brutalist
Emilia Pérez
Conclave
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best Original Song

El Mal, Emilia Pérez
Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez
Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late
The Journey, The Six Triple Eight
Like a Bird, Sing Sing

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Wicked
Emilia Perez
The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
Wicked

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist 
Conclave
Dune: Part Two 
Nosferatu
Wicked

Best Editing

Anora
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Brutalist

 Best International Feature

I’m Still Here
The Girl with the Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries 
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Sugarcane
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Best Documentary Short

Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Instruments of a Beating Heart

Best Live Action Short

Anuja
The Last Ranger
A Lien
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
I’m Not a Robot

Best Animated Short

In the Shadow of Cypress
Wander to Wonder
Yuck
Magic Candies
Beautiful Men

No Laughing Matter: How JOKER and FOLIE À DEUX Challenge What We Expect from The Clown Prince of Crime
JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Lady Gaga Breaks Her Silence On Negative Response To Todd Phillips' DC Box Office Flop
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 3/3/2025, 12:13 PM
Joker 2 is indeed the Batman & Robin of this generation.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/3/2025, 12:21 PM
@TheJok3r -

Batman & Robin has way more entertainment value, meaning, and uplifting moments than Joker: Part Deux.

Boycott Todd Phillips and Lady Gaga.
DianaGohan
DianaGohan - 3/3/2025, 12:32 PM
@TheJok3r - No because Schumacher actually had LESS creative control for Batman and Robin then he did for Batman Forever. Like Batman and Robin happened the way it did because all the decisions for what characters to use and how they would look were up to the toy manufacturers and not you know the directors or writers of the film. Meanwhile Todd Phillips was given total creative control over how Folie A Deux came out thus like it or not that is the full auteur movie... that doesn't make it good, personally at best I think it's very mid, but it's a different kind of failure then Batman and Robin.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 3/3/2025, 12:32 PM
@TheJok3r - I really enjoyed joker 2. One of last year’s best for me and might even be better than the first.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 3/3/2025, 12:40 PM
@CaptainAwkward - I liked it a lot too. Not better than the first, but it had me gain respect for Ga-Ga personally.

It's one of those films I feel like people just didn't get.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 3/3/2025, 12:41 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - boycott Gaga?! No no no. Send her to our house. My wife and I will take her in.
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/3/2025, 12:18 PM
I mean, it was a one liner joke that I don't know I would define as "scathing" and it sounded more like laughter and groans than gasps (a Conan specialty lol), but, sure?

At least if you type in Conan and Joker 2, this article has you showing up on google results, so good on ya
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 3/3/2025, 12:23 PM
@SATW42 - You're right... blistering would be better than scathing.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/3/2025, 12:19 PM
Warner Bros. wanted it to be bad and fail, as revenge against conservative fans of Joker.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 3/3/2025, 12:34 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - why can't it just be a bad movie?

Why does everything have to be a slight against you?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 3/3/2025, 12:42 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - about the dumbest statement I've seen on this site. And that says A LOT.
NightEagle3
NightEagle3 - 3/3/2025, 12:54 PM
@UltimaRex - Because that's exactly their M.O.

Gays loving each other

Black and Brown People just living their lives. Especially black women.

Immigrants that are just trying to provide for their family.

People of all different colors and backgrounds being successful instead of just one specific color, hence why they hate the words D.E.I

If it even remotely represents decency, equality or unity, it's a slight against them because of simply how morally corrupt they are on the inside 🤷🏿‍♀️🤷🏿‍♀️
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 3/3/2025, 12:55 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - You're absolutely right. A corporation which survives on the premise that people want to see their product would definitely piss away hundreds of millions of dollars to create something that people will hate. Just wait and see what they have in mind to troll you in Joker 3! Companies hate to make profit and sucsessful franchises. It's clear as day now. They want you to boycott. And look, here you are, helping them do it! That's nothing short of brilliant! Are you actually David Zaslav?
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/3/2025, 12:23 PM
Another trending topic is former Catwoman and X-Men star Halle Berry and Dark Knight runner up Adrian Brody kissed, reeancting a 22 year old bit. Story coming soon?
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 3/3/2025, 12:24 PM
User Comment Image
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 3/3/2025, 12:27 PM
They should do Joker 2 again but with an all-female cast.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 3/3/2025, 12:34 PM
I really liked Joker 2. Perhaps the 2nd best film of 2024 for me.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 3/3/2025, 12:44 PM
@CaptainAwkward - I liked it too. Not as much as the 1st. But, it's one of those people just don't get.....
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/3/2025, 1:16 PM
@lazlodaytona - I didn't like it. I'd love to know what it was I didn't get exactly.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 3/3/2025, 1:14 PM
I keep forgetting that this movie exists and I haven't watched it yet.

That joke was hilarious.
Forthas
Forthas - 3/3/2025, 1:16 PM
I have zero sympathy for the people that made Joker 2 from the director to the studio. They used a character from an IP that had nothing to do with the story they wanted to tell just to sell tickets because comic book movies were popular at the time. Hopefully they have lost all of the money they took in for the first Joker. It should be a cautionary tale for those that want to inject slapstick humor, music or nihilism just for the sake of it instead of telling grounded interesting stories that do justice to the characters that are the real attraction.

It all stems from the original sin of Warner Brothers when instead of doing the logical thing (for their fans) and combining the Dark Knight Trilogy and Man of Steel they allowed Zack Snyder to go off in his own direction and bring this franchise down. Then followed it up with incompetent leadership after incompetent leadership until even today they are still making the same mistakes. If this studio EVER wants to recover they will stop all DC related production and go back to the point where it all went south for them. Combine the Dark Knight films and Man of Steel and let that be the start of the shared universe and use the blueprint for those films going forward with grounded shows and films set in a REALISTIC world no matter how fantastic the heroes and villains are. Their next and ONLY billion dollar CBM film should be Man of Steel 2 otherwise this studio will not survive.

Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).

