JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Blistering Oscars Gag Draws Gasps From The Audience

Last night's Academy Awards show was a relatively scandal free affair (at least nobody slapped host Conan O'Brien, although we're sure a few people wanted to), but one particular joke did result in some gasps from the celeb-filled audience in attendance.

At one point, O'Brien introduced the heroic members of the LA Fire Department who battled this year’s devastating Palisades and Eaton wildfires, and used the opportunity to slip in a few of his... harsher gags.

“Now, I know you’re going to find this hard to believe, but there are some jokes even I’m not brave enough to tell,” said the host before adding. “On behalf of myself, would you please read what’s in the prompter? Remember — everyone in this audience has to laugh; these are heroes!”

Los Angeles Fire Department captain Erik Scott kicked things off with a very funny dig at Todd Phillips' much-maligned Joker sequel: “Our hearts go out to those who have lost their homes. And I’m talking about the producers of Joker 2.”

O'Brien did save some fairly risqué observations for himself, taking aim at Emilia Perez star Karla Sofía Gascón's controversial social media posts, and Drake’s longtime feud with Kendrick Lamar.

“Little fact for you — Anora uses the F-word 479 times. That’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist,” O’Brien said in his monologue. Later on, he quipped: “We’re halfway through the show, which means it’s time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile. Don’t worry, I’m lawyered up.”

You can check out the jokes for yourself in the video below, along with a full list of the winners in all major categories.

Conan O'Brien just had LA firefighters deliver his jokes for him, and the audience's stunned reaction to this first joke...LOL



Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

The Substance

September 5

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

The Brutalist

Emilia Pérez

Conclave

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Original Song

El Mal, Emilia Pérez

Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez

Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late

The Journey, The Six Triple Eight

Like a Bird, Sing Sing

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Wicked

Emilia Perez

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

Wicked

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Editing

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Brutalist

Best International Feature

I’m Still Here

The Girl with the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Sugarcane

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Best Documentary Short

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Instruments of a Beating Heart

Best Live Action Short

Anuja

The Last Ranger

A Lien

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

I’m Not a Robot

Best Animated Short

In the Shadow of Cypress

Wander to Wonder

Yuck

Magic Candies

Beautiful Men