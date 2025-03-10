JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Star Lady Gaga Takes Playful Jabs At Sequel & Her Razzie Award During SNL Monologue

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Star Lady Gaga Takes Playful Jabs At Sequel & Her Razzie Award During SNL Monologue

Lady Gaga took the opportunity to throw a few jabs at Todd Phillips' Joker sequel - and her own performance as Harley Quinn - during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 10, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Joker

Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux will likely go down as one of the most notorious flops in comic book movie history, as the sequel's box office underperformance and negative critical reception were made all the more surprising by the first film's huge level of success.

Though the downbeat musical does have its defenders, Phillips' creative choices just didn't click with the majority of cinema goers. The lead performances from Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga did come in for a lot of praise, but it didn't stop the pair from being nominated for - and winning - several Razzie awards.

Gaga was the guest host for this week's episode of Saturday Night Live, and used the opportunity to take a few playful jabs at the movie, and her own Razzie win.

“Anyway, I’m an actor now,” the Oscar and Grammy winner said during her opening monologue. “I select films that would showcase my craft as a serious actor, films such as Joker 2. Apparently, people thought it was awesome. Joaquin [Phoenix] and I even got nominated for a Razzie, which is an award for the worst films of the year. So we won worst onscreen duo.”

Gaga continued, “But jokes on them. I love winning things. My Razzie brings me one step closer to an EGORT. It’s like an EGOT, but it’s hurtful. Tonight, I promise to act, to sing and to not do Joker 3.”

Prior to Folie à Deux's release, there was talk of Warner Bros. developing a solo Harley Quinn movie starring Gaga, but any plans that may have been in place have now surely been scrapped.

The sequel had grossed just $206 million at the global box office (including $58 million in North America) by the end of its theatrical run, and is expected to lose at least $150 million to $200 million for the studio.

This is a far cry from the first Joker movie, which took in over $1 billion worldwide and was the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time before Deadpool and Wolverine surpassed it last year.

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

The movie is rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Blistering Oscars Gag Draws Gasps From The Audience
Related:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Blistering Oscars Gag Draws Gasps From The Audience
No Laughing Matter: How JOKER and FOLIE À DEUX Challenge What We Expect from The Clown Prince of Crime
Recommended For You:

No Laughing Matter: How JOKER and FOLIE À DEUX Challenge What We Expect from The Clown Prince of Crime

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/10/2025, 11:14 AM
Daylight savings is a dick. I need to move to AZ

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/10/2025, 11:21 AM
@Wahhvacado -

What do you dislike about it?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/10/2025, 11:20 AM
Boycott this diminutive disgusting degenerate liberal freak, Stefani Germanotta.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/10/2025, 11:23 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I'm sure I'll regret this one too. But... why? Gaga has proven over-and-over that she can act and sing. She's very talented. What's the issue with her?
Slotherin
Slotherin - 3/10/2025, 11:50 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - what do you think liberal means?
dagenspear
dagenspear - 3/10/2025, 11:59 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Are you really so different from her, morally
kider2
kider2 - 3/10/2025, 12:15 PM
@Slotherin - He doesn't know what Liberal means. He has been going on about the "Marxist Liberals" Those two things contradict each other. Anyone he doesn't like or anything he doesn't like must be anti-conservative therefor it must mean its related to ideologies he considers left-wing.
Forthas
Forthas - 3/10/2025, 11:22 AM
Good to see that she has a sense of humor about it. But it was a waste of time for the studio and audience and someone needs to figure out why these things keep happening and course correct before the studio goes under. Ever since Warner Brothers made what I think is the worst decision in cinema history by not combining the Dark Knight Trilogy with Man of Steel it has been what seems like an endless parade of bad decisions that has yet to subside. DC and its fans deserve better and so far Warner Brothers leadership has let both the company and its viewers down with repeated questionable decisions with negative consequences that everyone seems to have been able to foretell except the people making these decisions.

Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/10/2025, 11:27 AM
Gaga! Do your thang, mama!!! Shitty movie or not, I bet she put her all into the performance. Perhaps this movie shouldn't have been a musical though.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/10/2025, 11:29 AM
From over a billion on the first one to only 206 million on the sequel? That's an insane drop off. I guess I never looked at the numbers before because that's shocking.

Wowzers.

TF were they thinking?
Slotherin
Slotherin - 3/10/2025, 12:01 PM
It's really no loss for her.

Anyway, the movie for what it is was okay; my low-to-non-existent expectations helped and the fact I thought the first one was just okay.
I liked the musical choices though it ultimately comes off as a strange sequel... Like it continues to set up a world that it just removed its one audience hooking character from. There's enough to make comics or straight to home sequels for it... but they made weird pivots from what maybe could have been an interesting universe to explore to the extent that they don't warrant big budget movies. I honestly at times wish studios would lean into this concept more or use tv shows more often to carry on what might work better as smaller budget projects.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder