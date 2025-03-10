JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Star Lady Gaga Takes Playful Jabs At Sequel & Her Razzie Award During SNL Monologue

Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux will likely go down as one of the most notorious flops in comic book movie history, as the sequel's box office underperformance and negative critical reception were made all the more surprising by the first film's huge level of success.

Though the downbeat musical does have its defenders, Phillips' creative choices just didn't click with the majority of cinema goers. The lead performances from Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga did come in for a lot of praise, but it didn't stop the pair from being nominated for - and winning - several Razzie awards.

Gaga was the guest host for this week's episode of Saturday Night Live, and used the opportunity to take a few playful jabs at the movie, and her own Razzie win.

“Anyway, I’m an actor now,” the Oscar and Grammy winner said during her opening monologue. “I select films that would showcase my craft as a serious actor, films such as Joker 2. Apparently, people thought it was awesome. Joaquin [Phoenix] and I even got nominated for a Razzie, which is an award for the worst films of the year. So we won worst onscreen duo.”

Gaga continued, “But jokes on them. I love winning things. My Razzie brings me one step closer to an EGORT. It’s like an EGOT, but it’s hurtful. Tonight, I promise to act, to sing and to not do Joker 3.”

Prior to Folie à Deux's release, there was talk of Warner Bros. developing a solo Harley Quinn movie starring Gaga, but any plans that may have been in place have now surely been scrapped.

The sequel had grossed just $206 million at the global box office (including $58 million in North America) by the end of its theatrical run, and is expected to lose at least $150 million to $200 million for the studio.

This is a far cry from the first Joker movie, which took in over $1 billion worldwide and was the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time before Deadpool and Wolverine surpassed it last year.

