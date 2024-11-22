Could THE BATMAN PART II Be Hit With Another Delay? "Nothing Is Close To Being Planned"

Cameras are still expected to roll on Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel next year, but a new report suggests that another production delay might be on the cards...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 22, 2024 02:11 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

There's been a somewhat worrying lack of official updates on The Batman - Part II over the past while, and although director Matt Reeves and others involved with the sequel have assured fans that things are still on track for a 2025 shoot, a new report may indicate that the production could be hit with another delay.

In their report of star Robert Pattinson joining the cast of Christopher Nolan's next movie, THR notes that the actor "is due to return to Batman for Matt Reeves’ sequel and there was hope that it could shoot sometime next year. Those hopes remain in place but nothing is close to being planned."

If the trade did get word of a possible delay, it seems like an odd move to bury it at the bottom of a story, so there's probably no need to be concerned just yet. After all, Reeves has been busy working on The Penguin, and may only be in the process of making concrete plans for next year's shoot.

It's also worth noting that co-writer Mattson Tomlin recently stated that cameras are set to begin rolling in 2025, and his comments suggested that the sequel will be worth the wait.

"It's shooting next year. We're gearing up, and I will say that the bar just couldn't be higher," Tomlin told ScreenRant.

"It's the sequel to the first one," he continued. "But also, Matt [Reeves] is like no other. In the five years now that I've been working with him as closely as I have, I've tried to absorb as much as humanly possible from him, and I'm so grateful for the time that I get to spend with him, because he is a true artist who is operating in a world where sometimes art doesn't get to flourish, and he's trying to make something that really matters. So to be able to just be on the ride and be part of that process, it's pretty unbelievable, pretty tremendous. I'm psyched for the movie."

Plot details are still under wraps, but everyone from the first film (who survived) is expected to return, along with some characters from the Penguin. We have also heard rumors that both Dr. Tommy Elliot/Hush and Dick Grayson/Robin might be introduced.

If you've seen The Batman, you'll likely have noticed that the groundwork is actually laid for the introduction of Hush. At one point, The Riddler exposes some dark secrets, revealing that Thomas Wayne played a part in the death of a journalist named Edward Elliot. While this could just be a coincidence, the word "hush" even flashes up on the screen at one point.

This was probably just a little Easter egg for fans at the time, but that doesn't mean Reeves couldn't have decided to go with Hush as the main antagonist of The Batman - Part II since.

As for Robin, several different sources have now reported that Grayson will debut in the sequel, so we'd say there is likely something to it. Details are few and far between, but we have heard that this latest take on The Boy Wonder will be a teenager (possibly as young as thirteen).

The events of The Penguin spin-off have set up at least some of the story. As far as official info goes, Reeves has stated that his sequel will continue this "epic crime saga," which was later revealed to be the filmmaker's official name for this universe. He has also confirmed (in a roundabout way) that the movie will have a winter setting.

S8R8M
S8R8M - 11/22/2024, 2:01 PM
I am happy to give this a miss.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/22/2024, 2:05 PM
I’m still wondering if Gunn and company isn’t just slowly smothering this until we don’t care anymore. After Penguin’s success, I doubt it, but something tells me Gunn would rather just get beyond Reeves’ stuff sooner than later.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/22/2024, 2:05 PM
@FrankenDad - aren’t*
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 11/22/2024, 2:09 PM
@FrankenDad - he defo would want it over and done with 😅

We need to make way for his slapstick Batman.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/22/2024, 2:10 PM
@FrankenDad - He has no control over Reeves' work, that's WB and now HBO. Whatever is going on, assuming something is going on, it has nothing to do with Gunn and his team. Considering the first movie was announced in Jan 2017, but didn't see the light of day until March 2022, Reeves isn't exactly known for working fast.
MG0019
MG0019 - 11/22/2024, 3:14 PM
@FrankenDad - I’d be ok with that. We need a straight reboot anyway. No need to confuse the normies with 2 Batmen.

So many of my friends/coworkers thought the ending of Joker 2 was “Heath Ledger” Joker taking over. …no dudes, not even close.

So I can’t imagine what the Philistines would think if there were 2 Bat movies dropping around the same time.

(Glad if you liked The Batman. I don’t think it’s a bad movie, but tiresome, pretentious, & boring. Bats & Gordon solving crimes is the best part. Then the movie takes a 45min detour that goes nowhere about Thomas Wayne & some gangster; that We Never See On Camera. The old “show don’t tell” proves itself here. And what we do see is a milktoast version of Seven with added ripoffs of Dark Knight. I’d be ok with letting it go.)
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/22/2024, 2:06 PM
Put this in the new DCU and put Gunn inside a cage whit Jonathan Majors and that Sia chick
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/22/2024, 2:08 PM
I'm more than understanding about giving creatives time to work, but pushing this into 2027 is just asking to lose $$$.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/22/2024, 2:12 PM
yes?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/22/2024, 2:16 PM

Want to hear a funny one?

Pattinson 4 years ago: "I don't want to be tied down to one superhero role for a decade."

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/22/2024, 2:28 PM
@DocSpock - I think he meant he didn't want to play said superhero continuously for a decade, resulting in his career being tied down to it. That's not happening with this, as he's not playing the character in a yearly project like some of the mcu actors used to do.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/22/2024, 2:16 PM
They are probably just working out the details right now such as actors schedules , location avaliabilities & such so nothing to really worry about as of yet.

Anyway , I liked The Batman quite a bit and can’t wait for the apparent winter setting…

Snowy Gotham is quite a sight!!.

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/22/2024, 2:24 PM
The Penguin series is the ONLY reason I'm interested in this sequel now.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

#VengenceforVIC
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/22/2024, 2:38 PM
@Nomis929 - from the first moment I knew it wasn't gonna end well for either Vic or Oz meeting each other. I thought I was wrong, but at the last moment I was right unfortunately.

Overall great show though. Don't think there are many shows where I don't like any of the protagonists, but am still invested in their journeys.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/22/2024, 2:58 PM
@bkmeijer1 - But I think that was the Best thing about the show, They let the Villain of the story...Actually Be a VILLIAN!!!

They didn't treat Oz as some "Anti-hero", or misunderstood person with issues...but they let him be evil. down to his core.

They "suckered" us in by making us feel for him and even root for him at times, but the genius us the show is they let you remember in the last moments, he is EVIL! Purposely Evil!

So Now when Batman beat him to a pulp, i won't feel any remorse. And that's why I loved the show!
Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/22/2024, 2:25 PM
No. I don't even remember the first one at this point unless you count these as memories:

OVERLONG

BORING

SELF IMPORTANT

Give me John Cena making dick jokes to 80s hair metal.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 11/22/2024, 2:27 PM
[frick] it, if Reeves is taking this long might as well focus on getting the DCU Batman out there in the mean time imo.

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/22/2024, 3:07 PM
@Superspecialawesomeguy - Man, I love this illustration of Batman!

I'm not the biggest Tony S. Daniel Fan, but he killed it on the 'RIP' story arc.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 11/22/2024, 2:28 PM
We can't handle another delay
Strike now while it's hot.
Many people are excited about what happens after The Penguin.
Another delay could actually hurt it's interest or people would simply forget or not care anymore.
Nolanite out
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 11/22/2024, 2:34 PM
I been sayin it! He should shoot part 2 & 3 at the same time. James Cameron got ahead with Avatar because he did that.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/22/2024, 2:41 PM
@TheJester187 - didn't Cameron only shoot the prologue or first act of the next one and some flashback scenes for 4?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/22/2024, 2:40 PM
After The Penguin I'm really looking forward to this, so I hope I don't have to wait longer than two years to return to this universe (where Batman isn't even the most interesting character).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/22/2024, 2:45 PM
@bkmeijer1 - to be fair

We have only had like 2-3 hours with Batman while we had 8 hours or so with Oz and his supporting cast in which you could delve into them deeper so it’s not really a fair comparison

I do like this take so hope we get more sooner then later
Forthas
Forthas - 11/22/2024, 2:51 PM
While this version of Batman is inferior to Nolan's in every way, at least it is grounded and not full of silly jokes. That is half of what have always wanted from WB/DC.
Knightrider
Knightrider - 11/22/2024, 2:58 PM
@Forthas - It was grounded until the loony tunes style crash after he hand glides

That moment took me completely out the movie.

