HBO Boss Casey Bloys Says They're "Kicking Around Ideas" For THE PENGUIN Season 2 After Emmy Success

HBO Boss Casey Bloys Says They're &quot;Kicking Around Ideas&quot; For THE PENGUIN Season 2 After Emmy Success

Casey Bloys has confirmed that The Batman director Matt Reeves and The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc are "kicking around ideas" for a second season, and it sounds like a priority for the cable network.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 16, 2025 06:09 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman
Source: Variety

The Penguin was an instant hit when it premiered on HBO last year. Returning to Gotham City in the wake of The Riddler's attack in The Batman, the series followed Oz Cobb as he climbed the ranks and became the new Kingpin of Crime.

With glowing reviews and high ratings, it didn't take long before we started hearing chatter about a possible season 2. The series was likely intended as a one-off to bridge the gap between The Batman and The Batman Part II. However, success on this level means it's inevitable that executives will push for a follow-up/expansion.

After all, why do you think The Last of Us is being stretched into three seasons or more? 

Talking to Variety, Casey Bloys, the chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, weighed in on the possibility of us getting The Penguin season 2 after the show won a total of nine Emmys at this Sunday's ceremony and the recent Creative Arts Emmys.

"They’re kicking around ideas. Obviously, Matt’s got to get the [next 'The Batman'] movie going. That is underway, I believe," Bloys shared. "So I think he and Lauren [LeFranc] are talking about ideas. So I’m hopeful that there will be another story to tell."

The executive also weighed in on Colin Farrell missing out on "Best Actor" for The Penguin, despite being a favourite for the prize after other recent award success for what proved to be a transformative performance. 

"I was really hopeful. And obviously he had won many awards leading up to that, so that’s usually a good sign," he said. "But again, you never know. Whether it’s recognized or not doesn’t affect that the performance was fantastic. But Stephen Graham — 'Adolescence' was a really, really powerful show. So tough competition, and it doesn’t always break your way. For Colin, I think his performance was pretty extraordinary."

Farrell will return as Oz Cobb in The Batman Part II, but he's only expected to appear in a handful of scenes. The plan may be for The Penguin to be the third movie's big bad, and if we do get a second season, then it could bridge the gap between the sequel and threequel. 

Asked recently about a potential second season of The Penguin, Farrell said, "I have no idea if it’s happening. I know that I heard rumblings that they were thinking they’d like to do a second season, but I don’t know if it’s a good idea. I don’t know the way you go back to the trough. And part of me wants to go, 'Just let it go people. We got away with it. Leave it as it is."

He added, "But, look, if they came up with a fantastic idea or something like that, of course I’d be open to it."

The Penguin is now streaming on HBO Max, while The Batman Part II will be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

Matt Reeves Talks THE BATMAN PART II Secrecy, The Sequel's Scale, And THE PENGUIN Season 2 Discussions
Matt Reeves Wants More BATMAN Spin-Offs For HBO Max, Reveals If Sofia Falcone Is In The Sequel
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 9/16/2025, 6:34 AM
I might be in the minority here, but I honestly don't think that they need a season 2 for the character. I favor the idea of tackling different antagonist in one off shows to delve deeper into their backgrounds after we see cameos or features of them in the movies. A few folks mentioned the idea of seeing Two-Face or Scarecrow in solo series and I thought those were pretty dope ideas.

Regardless, the production team did a good job with the show. I just don't know if they could strike lightening twice with the same character.
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 9/16/2025, 6:37 AM
@TheRationalNerd - They want the milk the show as much as possible

1 season is enough
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 9/16/2025, 6:41 AM
@DannyBrandy20 - Hopefully we're proven wrong. 🙏🏽
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 9/16/2025, 6:42 AM
If they don't wanna give Catwoman her own show, I'd have her break out Sofia in Season 2, and have them go up against Oz.

