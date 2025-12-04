THE BATMAN 2: There May Be A Big Twist Involving Scarlett Johansson's Character - Possible SPOILERS

Following the news that Scarlett Johansson is set to join the cast of The Batman Part II, a new rumour suggests the Avengers: Endgame star could end up playing a character who is both friend and foe...

By JoshWilding - Dec 04, 2025 06:12 AM EST
Yesterday evening, the news broke that Black Widow and Jurassic World Rebirth star Scarlett Johansson is in final talks to join the cast of Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II

The actress is so synonymous with the MCU that it's admittedly difficult to imagine her in the DC Universe. Still, it's one heck of a casting pick on Reeves' part, and speculation is already running rampant about who she's playing.

There have been conflicting reports about whether Johansson has been cast as a love interest or villain, but she may be playing both! According to Jeff Sneider, "She could very well be playing Bruce's new love interest, but I hear the role will ultimately be revealed as villainous in nature."

This has been interpreted as meaning Johansson's mystery character begins the movie as Bruce Wayne's girlfriend, only to eventually be revealed as the masked villain he's been facing. We say "masked" because this sounds an awful lot like Andrea Beaumont, a.k.a. Phantasm. 

Time will tell on that front, but Sneider added that, "[Johansson] has played the hero a lot [and] she's ready to break bad." He also confirmed that, despite speculation to the contrary, the Avengers: Endgame star will not be playing Poison Ivy. 

Rumours about Hush have persisted pretty much since 2022, and it's hard not to wonder whether Phantasm is subbing in for him. Johansson may even be playing a gender-swapped version of Tommy Elliot. 

"He’s Batman, so if he doesn’t like it, not good," Reeves previously said of Robert Pattinson's reaction to The Batman 2's script. "So, I was super excited because I thought that he really would [like it] because the things that it does for his character, for Batman, and for [Bruce Wayne] has never been done before in this way. And I had a feeling he would respond in this way, the fact that he did was incredibly encouraging."

The Batman Part II will see Reeves return as director; the filmmaker wrote the script with Mattson Tomlin, who contributed to The Batman, but ultimately wasn't credited by the WGA. 

Robert Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell will reprise their respective roles as Batman, Jim Gordon, Alfred Pennyworth, and The Penguin. It's repeatedly been reported that Zoë Kravitz is not returning as Catwoman, no great surprise given that this sequel is set to take place just weeks—or, at most, a couple of months—after the events of The Batman.

Filming on The Batman Part II is scheduled to begin next Spring across England and Scotland. Luke Hull is the production designer, while Erik Messerschmidt recently boarded the movie as its cinematographer.

The Batman 2 is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/4/2025, 6:56 AM
The more I consider her playing Andrea opposite Roberts Bruce, the more I actually hate it. I can't imagine them having any chemistry at all, while Kevin Conroy and Dana Delaney were iconic in the animated film.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 12/4/2025, 7:14 AM
@TheVandalore - It was an absolute classic.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/4/2025, 7:01 AM
Honestly , I wouldn’t be surprised (and honestly fairly excited) if ScarJo is indeed playing a version of Andrea Beaumont aka The Phantasm since it’s an underrated/underutilized character imo.

However my other theory is Jessica Dent from the Batman:Earth One graphic novels who was the twin sister of Harvey Dent & childhood friend of Bruce who actually is the one that gets scarred in that universe and develops a split personality that represents her brother who dies in a riot…

In those stories , she becomes mayor of Gotham and figures out Bruce Wayne is Batman who she blames for her brothers death hence she secretly conspires to kill him essentially becoming the “Two Face” of that reality.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

In this version , she could still be a childhood friend of Bruce’s that has become the new DA after Gil Colson’s death who becomes romantically involved with him only to break bad towards the end.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 12/4/2025, 7:12 AM
If Scarlett Johansson is waiting at home, the love interest...

Why would Bruce spend his nights someplace else, in a cape fighting crime?
dragon316
dragon316 - 12/4/2025, 7:29 AM
If true poison ivy or phantasm maybe taila
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 12/4/2025, 7:31 AM
I don't like her as Andrea for Phantasm. Just doesn't fit in my mind... Maybe I'm wrong. That does happen occasionally...Maybe Ivy? But I am struggling with that.

View Recorder