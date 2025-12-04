ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: TWO YEARS IN Reveals Ultimate Daredevil's Identity In One Of 2025's Most Shocking Twists

Marvel released Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1 yesterday, further setting the stage for Ultimate Endgame. The comic introduces a new version of Daredevil, but it's not Matt Murdock under the mask...

By JoshWilding - Dec 04, 2025 04:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics released Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1 yesterday, setting the stage for the final few months of this line before Marvel Comics—allegedly—wraps it up for good with Ultimate Endgame.

An Ultimate version of Daredevil is introduced in the issue, but it's not Matt Murdock beneath the mask. This Man Without Fear is a cosmic hero and a member of the Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy. He even wields a Cosmic Cube (dubbed the "Hyper-Cube"), a far cry from the Daredevil who brutally protects the streets of Hell's Kitchen. 

Ultimate Daredevil is rocking a mullet, and in hindsight, that should have been the giveaway: beneath the mask is The Beyonder! His senses are limited to only thirteen (rather than millions), and we see him travel across panels and even rewrite the story at times. 

It's a pretty meta tale, but one that takes full advantage of an alternate universe to reinvent one of Marvel Comics' most iconic characters.

As a reminder, The Beyonder is a near-omnipotent being responsible for creating Battleworld in the original Secret Wars event. Viewing Earth's heroes and villains as his playthings, he pitted them against each other for what was, at the time, the biggest crossover ever. 

"For me, each of these year-ending Ultimates specials are an opportunity to reveal more about the universe's history, and set the path of its future," writer Deniz Camp previously said of the comic. "Ultimate Universe: One Year In was about the recent past and near future, but Ultimate Universe: Two Years In is more ambitious."

"We'll take you from the birth of humanity to 2000 years into the future where everything has gone wrong. It's bold, it's heartfelt, it's filled with big new ideas and surprising twists on old characters -- it's just what you've come to expect from the Ultimate Universe!"

Writer Alex Paknadel added, "Getting to write in the Ultimate universe—especially as it reaches its climax—is so fun, it should be illegal. It's a license to rethink and reinvent your favorite characters, and Deniz and I have certainly done that here."

"Like all the best Ultimate versions of these characters, our Daredevil retains the essence of the original—he's still a something without fear—but he's been scaled up to a cosmic-level hero. I can't wait for readers to meet him."

Check out some highlights from Ultimate Daredevil's debut below.

image host
image host
image host

ALL PATHS LEAD TO ENDGAME! In preparation for the Maker's return in ULTIMATE ENDGAME, the Ultimate Guardians have been traveling all across time and space, recruiting members new and old… Travel across all the corners of the Ultimate Universe! Don't miss the dawn of many new characters, including ULTIMATE DAREDEVIL!

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: TWO YEARS IN #1
Written by DENIZ CAMP
Art by PATRICK BOUTIN-GAGNE, LEE FERGUSON, FRANCESCO MANNA, PHIL NOTO, JAVIER PULIDO
Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
On sale now

SPIDER-MAN: Marvel Comics May Be Giving Miles Morales A Much-Needed Overhaul From Original Creative Team
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 12/4/2025, 5:03 AM
Looks stupid.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/4/2025, 5:05 AM
User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/4/2025, 5:12 AM
Take the best of the marvel universe and undo it with the worst of the marvel universe.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 12/4/2025, 5:20 AM
This book was SO good. I love the two-page spread of The Beyonder Without Fear taking down the GOTG. And I love U-82. That was just genius merging the Earth X Machine Man and Ultron to become "Uatu", since Earth X's X-51 was basically the Watcher.

Good to see the Celestials back too. I'm thinking they may play a role in Ultimate Endgame.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 12/4/2025, 5:21 AM
grumpy jaded people on here don't know innovation when they see it. Hollywood PTSD no doubt.
TheDpool
TheDpool - 12/4/2025, 5:46 AM
It still feels like nothing happens in this universe. Every line is like an issue of what happened after what we wanted to read about.

Found out the Wasp was a traitor a year ago and theres been nothing about it since haha.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 12/4/2025, 6:12 AM
THE BEYONDER is my all-time favorite cosmic heavyweight character but, I'm not touching this hot-slice of stupidity with a 10-ft. pole. No phucking way. Nope. 🙄

