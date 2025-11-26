THE BATMAN PART II Said To Be Starting Production Sooner Than Expected; Will Film In Glasgow And Liverpool

The road to getting a sequel to 2022's The Batman has been complex and long. Fortunately, the film is finally taking shape under the watchful eye of returning director Matt Reeves. Starring Robert Pattinson, Bruce Wayne's latest standalone adventure is slated to release in 2027, which means cameras are expected to start rolling in 2026. Back in August, Productionlist.com reported that shooting would commence on January 1, 2026.

However, also in August, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav stated in a letter to shareholders that The Batman Part II would start shooting in spring of next year. Now, though, a new piece of information seems to point to the long-delayed sequel actually starting production much sooner than stated by the executive. According to Glasgow World, filming on the movie is, indeed, expected to kick off in January 2026. It's worth mentioning, however, that it's possible the outlet got its information from Productionlist.com's aforementioned report.

Per Glasgow World, while The Batman Part II will be mainly shoot at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, Glasgow and Liverpool will be used for exterior shots of Gotham City. The site also brought up The Batman Part II production designer Luke Hull reportedly scouting locations in Scotland, someo of which he has seemingly shared on Instagram:

Assuming the report is accurate, filming for the sequel starting earlier than anticipated is unlikely to have an effect on the movie's October 2027 release date. Going by the information provided, The Batman Part II will begin shooting approximately two months sooner than originally expected, which is too short of a difference to significantly affect a release strategy.

Glasgow also doubled as Bruce Wayne's signature city in The Batman. In fact, the city was pivotal in achieving the look Matt Reeves wanted for the film. Speaking to BBC Scotland's The Edit in 2022, the director explained why Glasgow was the ideal setting to bring Batman's home to life:

"One of the things that was really important, I wanted this to feel like a Gothic American city, but one that you'd never been to. And so the way to do that was to choose beautiful Gothic architecture and so we went to Glasgow and honestly it was so beautiful, I wish we could've filmed there more. I really think it's a very special Gotham, I mean what a special place."

When asked if the Caped Crusader could return to the city, Reeves teased: "Get ready, yes. It could very well be that we'll be coming back to your neighborhood soon." It seems Reeves will deliver on his promise.

The Batman Part II arrives in theaters on October 1, 2027.

