THE PENGUIN Episode 4 Promo Teases The "Real Story Behind The Hangman" As Carmine Falcone Returns

Following last night's new episode of The Penguin, HBO has released a teaser promo for next week's fourth instalment, "Cent'anni," which promises to reveal "the real story behind The Hangman."

After narrowly escaping with their lives in "Bliss," Oz (Colin Farrell) and Vic (Rhenzy Feliz) plan their next move. Sofia's (Cristin Milioti) fate is unknown after Oz decided to leave her behind at the end of the last episode, but there's a good chance she's been taken hostage by the Maroni family.

It looks like we're also going to find out what really went on with Sofia prior to her stint in Arkham, and what earned her the "Hangman" monicker. Oz indicated that there might be more to her murderous past than people realize, so perhaps we'll learn that Sofia is not the deranged serial killer she's been made out to be?

The episode will also feature the return of the late Carmine Falcone via flashback. Played by John Turturro in The Batman, this younger take on the Gotham City gangster will now be played by Mark Strong (Kick-Ass, Green Lantern)

The Penguin also stars Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.