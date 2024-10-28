THE PENGUIN Episode 7 Promo: Things Look Bleak For Oz Cobb In Chilling Sneak Peek For "Top Hat"

HBO has released a new promo for next Sunday's episode of The Penguin, "Top Hat," along with a featurette for this week's "Gold Summit" and an awesome new poster highlighting Oz Cobb and Sofia Falcone...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 28, 2024 09:10 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

This week's episode of The Penguin ended on a huge cliffhanger when Sofia Falcone tracked down Oz Cobb's beloved mother. You can read our full recap of "Gold Summit" here, but in this promo for next Sunday's "Top Hat," things look bleak for the gangster.

While Sofia Falcone plots with Dr. Julian Rush, Sal Maroni finally gets his hands on Oz and that surely won't end well for the villain. 

A featurette has also been released which takes a deep dive into the sixth instalment, while a new poster focuses on The Penguin's leads, Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti, as the warring Oz and Sofia. 

Why isn't Batman doing something about Bliss hitting the streets of Gotham City? That's a question we really hope The Batman Part II is going to address a couple of years from now. 

Recently, The Direct caught up with The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc and asked why we didn't see any familiar faces in Arkham Asylum during an episode, "Cent'Anni," that focused heavily on Sofia's time there. 

"Honestly, for that episode, we thought just about Sophia, like Sophia's journey. It's a tricky episode because it's only about an hour long, and we told a lot of story in it," she explained. "It's like, how can you express Arkham? How can you express what this woman goes through, through it? So it was all through the lens of Sophia."

"We didn't want to throw the kitchen sink at us, and we didn't want to have a character that would detract from her experience or have people be like, Oh, it's [that villain]!' Not a casual Joker, not a Harley Quinn," LeFranc added. "Like, those characters are amazing. But for what we were doing, we're telling Sophia's story, and we just want you to be immersed in her perspective, in her world."

Check out this new look at The Penguin below. 


Ga85w-LOWo-AAt-Edp

The Penguin's cast includes Colin Farrell (Oz Cobblepot), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, and Bill Carraro.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

Six episodes of The Penguin are now streaming on Max.

Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/28/2024, 9:40 AM
The BEST show going on right now!
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 10/28/2024, 9:45 AM
The Batman was boring af but this show on the other hand...phew! Keeps getting better and better!
Oz is a great character but so is Sofia.

I also dig that they don't mention Batman at all, it's life the mf doesn't even exist.

Good.
ComicBookPsycho
ComicBookPsycho - 10/28/2024, 9:51 AM
@Doomsday8888 - Yeah, I was shocked at how better this was than the movie.
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/28/2024, 9:53 AM
@Doomsday8888 - I watched the Batman again this weekend for the first time since I saw it in theatres. This show actually retroactively makes The Batman better.
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/28/2024, 9:58 AM
@Doomsday8888 - an example being, they actually established in the movie that Falcone has a penchant for strangling women. He kills Selina's mom, he strangles selinas friend (Gordon makes a point of saying "he's strangling her" while listening the message on Selinas phone) and then he tries to strangle Selina.

I was watching it and was like "OF COURSE he's the damn hangman" Like, finding out he was isn't a cheap twist in this show, the breadcrumbs were left in the movie.
HAUSMAN01
HAUSMAN01 - 10/28/2024, 10:00 AM
The sound design's level of detail is amazing. When Sofia enters, you can hear the door open and close. The seconds leading up to the shot of Sofía are extremely stressful because Victor responds to it yet is preoccupied with Mama Penguin's dancing.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 10/28/2024, 10:03 AM
Hope Matt Reeves ensures that the showrunner for this series, is a part of anything else he does in regards to his take on the Batman world. Because this show is on a whole other depth and level. It now makes me wonder what the Arkham series would have brought to the table in terms of its rogues gallery.

Personally if it were me, bringing those villains to life would require a dedicated season to each particular villain Reeves planned on using for his films.

That way, we can get a fully fleshed out backstory before they are introduced in the films.

