THE PENGUIN Episode 7 Promo: Things Look Bleak For Oz Cobb In Chilling Sneak Peek For "Top Hat"

This week's episode of The Penguin ended on a huge cliffhanger when Sofia Falcone tracked down Oz Cobb's beloved mother. You can read our full recap of "Gold Summit" here, but in this promo for next Sunday's "Top Hat," things look bleak for the gangster.

While Sofia Falcone plots with Dr. Julian Rush, Sal Maroni finally gets his hands on Oz and that surely won't end well for the villain.

A featurette has also been released which takes a deep dive into the sixth instalment, while a new poster focuses on The Penguin's leads, Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti, as the warring Oz and Sofia.

Why isn't Batman doing something about Bliss hitting the streets of Gotham City? That's a question we really hope The Batman Part II is going to address a couple of years from now.

Recently, The Direct caught up with The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc and asked why we didn't see any familiar faces in Arkham Asylum during an episode, "Cent'Anni," that focused heavily on Sofia's time there.

"Honestly, for that episode, we thought just about Sophia, like Sophia's journey. It's a tricky episode because it's only about an hour long, and we told a lot of story in it," she explained. "It's like, how can you express Arkham? How can you express what this woman goes through, through it? So it was all through the lens of Sophia."

"We didn't want to throw the kitchen sink at us, and we didn't want to have a character that would detract from her experience or have people be like, Oh, it's [that villain]!' Not a casual Joker, not a Harley Quinn," LeFranc added. "Like, those characters are amazing. But for what we were doing, we're telling Sophia's story, and we just want you to be immersed in her perspective, in her world."

Check out this new look at The Penguin below.

The Penguin's cast includes Colin Farrell (Oz Cobblepot), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, and Bill Carraro.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

Six episodes of The Penguin are now streaming on Max.