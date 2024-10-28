THE PENGUIN Episode 6 Spoiler Recap: Oz's Rise Continues As Vic Makes A Fateful, Shocking Decision

When the latest episode of The Penguin, "Gold Summit," begins, it's winter in Gotham City and Oz Cobb's operation has expanded significantly. With his new underground base now fully operational, the mobster has ramped up production of Bliss and recruited the downtrodden residents of Crown Point to work for him.

Oz is the neighbourhood hero Rex Calabrese once was and, finally in business with all of Gotham's crime families, his empire is expanding.

Sofia and Dr. Julian Rush wrap up a rough sex session and we learn that Sal Maroni is hiding out in her family home. They both despise Oz for what he's done and set out to send a message to those who dare work for him.

Oz's mom is getting worse and he doesn't appreciate Vic playing along when she starts talking about his long-dead brothers. However, he soon has bigger problems to concern himself with when various drug dealers are found hanging across the city with their pinky fingers cut off; it's a hell of a message from Gigante and Maroni, and one that ruins Oz's partnerships.

His response is to give Bliss away and flood the streets with the powerful drug. Vic is threatened by Squid (who wants in on whatever operation Oz is running), Sofia and Sal smash Oz's place up and find a photo of Eve Karlo, and Francis spends the night in a freezing cold bath. She demands that her son kill her before her mind goes completely, and he then lovingly applies his mother's makeup after reluctantly agreeing.

The next stage of Oz's plan is to threaten Councilman Hady; using a pair of pliers, he violently demands that the power be turned back on in Crown Point instead of being diverted to richer areas.

Vic tries and fails to pay Squid off but ends up shooting him dead; as for Sofia, she gets the information needed from Eve without laying a finger on her.

Oz is proud of what Vic has done and promises it gets easier; he then gathers the heads of each crime family (along with their respective seconds in command) and passes out beers to them all. Pointing out how the rich run Gotham, he reminds his fellow gangsters that Sofia and Sal plan on taking everything from them.

Admitting that he killed Alberto Falcone and stole Sofia's Bliss, Oz gets them on his side by telling his story and reminding them that he's just a poor kid with something to prove; with that, they open their beers and raise them. The plan? To take back Gotham from those their oppressors.

However, while this is happening, the power comes back on in Crown Point and we find Vic sharing a dance with Ma...it's no happy ending, though, as Sofia is in the apartment, crowbar in hand...