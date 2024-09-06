THE PENGUIN: Latest Total Film Covers Reveal New Look At Gotham's Rising Crime Bosses

Following yesterday's new trailer (you can have another look below), Total Film has unveiled its latest covers, and they feature another look at HBO's upcoming The Batman spin-off series, The Penguin.

The news-stand cover spotlights Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell), his protégé Victor (Rhenzy Feliz) and the recently rehabilitated Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti), while the subscriber-only image gives us a stylish new look at the Penguin enjoying a cigar.

Sofia may be teaming-up with Oz in the short-term, but don't be surprised if the ruthless daughter of the late Carmine Falcone has ulterior motives (friends close, enemies closer).

Check out the new covers at the link below.

Inside, star Colin Farrell, executive producer Matt Reeves, showrunner Lauren LeFranc and more talk exclusively about Oz Cobb’s rise to power, and how they're setting the stage for The Batman Part II.



The subs-exclusive cover below is on its way to subscribers now! pic.twitter.com/wa9bzMV6BW — Total Film (@totalfilm) September 6, 2024 There's a storm coming.



The new HBO Original Limited Series #ThePenguin premieres Thursday, September 19 at 9 pm ET on Max, and then Sundays at 9 pm ET starting September 29.

Despite rumors to the contrary, we recently learned that Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight will not appear in the show - though some believe that Matt Reeves may simply be trying to throw fans off the scent.

“I don’t feel like it’s missing something fundamental,” Matt Reeves told SFX. “I feel like it’s an extension of what is fundamentally there. We know this is the world of Batman. You’re going down a different alley. So the spectre of Batman is there. The spectre of the Riddler is there. The spectre of everything that happens in the last movie is there. It informs it. And it’s exactly where we begin.”

“Matt’s films are through the lens of the Batman, so you’re high up, looking down on the city,” added showrunner Lauren LeFranc. “It’s a different perspective. With Oz, you’re in the city streets, you’re in the grit and the muck and the grime. He’s looking up, wanting to claw his way to the top. I think Gotham is an interesting enough city that it deserves to have more doors unlocked within it, and for us to walk through those and see what we think.”

The Penguin also stars Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.