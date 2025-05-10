UPDATE: Matt Reeves Still Attached To THE BATMAN PART II - But Will Next BATMAN Movie Be WORLD'S FINEST?

UPDATE: James Gunn is back to answering fan questions on social media, and has confirmed that Matt Reeves is still attached to direct The Batman Part II. While not surprising, this debunk recent claims/speculation that the filmmaker has walked away from the sequel.

According to James Gunn, Matt Reeves is still the director of 'THE BATMAN PART II', despite recent rumors.

The Batman Part II's potential cancellation remains a topic of great interest among fans. The movie is scheduled to be released in 2027; however, as rumours swirl about filmmaker Matt Reeves dealing with potentially serious personal issues, it's unclear whether the sequel will meet that date.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has repeatedly confirmed that he's yet to receive a script from Reeves, and even Robert Pattinson has joked about how old his Bruce Wayne will be by the time The Batman Part II happens. It's also no secret that Gunn has his own plans for the Caped Crusader, starting with The Brave and the Bold.

Over the past couple of days, a Production Weekly listing has generated quite a stir after indicating that Reeves might not direct The Batman sequel. His name wasn't included in the publication, but a quick Google search would tell you that the same was the case last year...and that Production Weekly is far from a reliable source.

For context, they typically collate internet rumours to create synopses and cast lists.

Jeff Sneider has now commented on that, admitting he was "trolling the internet" by speculating about Reeves' removal. He'd add, "I feel like Production Weekly just pieces this together and makes you think it's official so you'll subscribe to them. So, I don't think it's real - I think that the trades would have said something if he was off the movie."

The insider later shared his own speculation, stating, "The signs that I'm getting is that the next Batman movie won't be The Batman 2 ... Like, the next time you see Batman - it'll be in like a 'World's Finest' movie or something [...] That is probably what [Gunn] is working on right now."

"If he is not writing a direct sequel to Superman, then it's got to be something that incorporates Superman and Batman," Sneider mused, suggesting Gunn might be following the DCEU blueprint (Man of Steel was followed by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

The difference is that Dawn of Justice was really just a means to set up Justice League, but if Gunn writes and directs a true Batman/Superman team-up, it stands a chance of being a huge hit for DC Studios.

It also gives Andy Muschietti additional time to figure out The Brave and the Bold, and crucially, gives the DCU a Batman. As for where that leaves The Batman Part II...well, we're still not convinced it's going to happen.

Last month, Warner Bros. Pictures heads Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy were asked about The Batman sequel, and Abdy replied, "We’re not in the weeds on the Batman stuff. It’s really James and Peter Safran who run DC. We have a bit of other collaboration with Matt Reeves, but Peter and James know he is a writer-directing auteur in his own right, and that it will come when he’s written his best Batman script and is ready."

The Batman Part II remains scheduled for release on October 1, 2027.