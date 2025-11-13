Zack Snyder Shares A New Photo Of Ben Affleck's BATMAN To Mark Instagram Milestone: "I'm Only Getting Started"

Zack Snyder has taken to Instagram again, this time to mark a follower milestone by sharing another black-and-white shot of Ben Affleck as Batman...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 13, 2025 03:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Batman vs. Superman

Zack Snyder has been sharing black-and-white photos from his time in The DCEU to his recently-created Instagram account, and has now posted a never-before-seen shot of Ben Affleck as the Dark Knight from his first appearance as the character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Snyder posted to photo mark a follower milestone.

"Thank you for 300,000 followers. It’s been a fun six weeks on here, and I’m just getting started. Shot this on my Leica Monochrom with a 50mm—more to come."

A lot of Snyder's fans have picked up on that "only getting started" comment (and read way too much into it, no doubt), but should we really be making anything of the filmmaker sharing these photos?

The #RestoreTheSnyderVerse faithful remain hopeful that Snyder will step behind the camera for another DC Comics-based film at some point, but we can't imagine there's much more to this than a filmmaker with a large following sharing some of his favorite work to his new Instagram account (though we're sure he's aware of the attention the pics have been getting).

James Gunn and Zack Snyder have been in contact since the news that the DCEU was being rebooted as the DCU was announced, but the chances of the latter returning to the fold seem pretty slim. Still, the fact that Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran will continue to develop Elseworlds projects means we can't completely rule anything out.

“You know, I’m a pretty open book. I really feel like, you know, if the characters are treated with reverence, and mythologically correct, then I’m down. I’m in,” Snyder said when asked about the DCU relaunch last year. “Let’s see what happens. I’m pretty excited. I mean, we’re going to get Superman pretty soon, so we’ll see what that’s like.”

When asked on Threads if he'd seen Snyder's comments about being "excited for the DCU," Gunn responded: “I didn’t, but I knew it already because he’s texted me. He’s been incredibly supportive throughout this process."

"I had a really good time. I loved doing the Batman movie. I loved Batman v Superman," Affleck said during a recent interview when asked about his experience playing Batman. "And I liked my brief stints on The Flash that I did and when I got to work with Viola Davis on Suicide Squad for a day or two." "In terms of creatively, I really think that I like the idea and the ambition that I had for it, which was of the sort of older, broken, damaged Bruce Wayne. And it was something we really went for in the first movie. What happened was it started to skew too old for a big part of the audience. Like even my own son at the time was too scared to watch the movie. And so when I saw that I was like, 'Oh shit, we have a problem.'"

"Then I think that’s when you had a filmmaker that wanted to continue down that road and a studio that wanted to recapture all the younger audience at cross purposes."

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/13/2025, 3:21 PM
Is he trolling Gunn by reminding us that not all CBMs have to look like Marvel movies?
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/13/2025, 4:36 PM
@Lisa89 - stop trolling James Gunn, any further insults will result in molestation!

you have been warned by the LJGAPD

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/13/2025, 3:27 PM
hes giving us the whole syder cut trilogy frame by frame
User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/13/2025, 3:27 PM
"I’m just getting started"

Aka, he knows Gunn is soon out the door and WB will be calling like an ex girlfriend begging him to come back.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 11/13/2025, 3:30 PM
@WalletsClosed - Snyder is a woke joke.

Reboot the MCU, DCU AND DCEU!
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 11/13/2025, 3:41 PM
@WalletsClosed - Wait. Are we rebooting or bringing back the Black Adam universe?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/13/2025, 4:30 PM
@WalletsClosed - delusional. Netflix doesnt even want the guy. He's become an Instagram content creator.
whoknows
whoknows - 11/13/2025, 4:40 PM
@WalletsClosed - I’m pretty sure he’s just posting his art. And he’s just getting started so more photography/cinematography art to come. IMO at least.
KyoShiRo330
KyoShiRo330 - 11/13/2025, 3:28 PM
He look so good. Now that's something else than this parody of an universe Gunn is doing.
He will kill DC, his 2026 slate is looking cataclysmic.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/13/2025, 3:39 PM
@KyoShiRo330 - It'll be pathetic. Every single project for the DCU will flop in 2026 and Gunnbots will still try and defend it
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 11/13/2025, 4:11 PM
@KyoShiRo330 - DC is already dead man.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/13/2025, 4:37 PM
@KyoShiRo330 - 1 more james gunn insult and im visiting you in your sleep!

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/13/2025, 3:30 PM
Always hated the fact Batfleck never got his own solo. The man was great as the character, and the idea they were floating around for a Batman vs. Deathstroke project was interesting.
PC04
PC04 - 11/13/2025, 3:33 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Would love to see it still. I know it won't ever happen but I too loved Ben as Batman.
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 11/13/2025, 3:31 PM
Bro looks like a fatty. Heh.
Forthas
Forthas - 11/13/2025, 3:38 PM
Bale is THE Batman...

User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/13/2025, 3:43 PM
@Forthas - Baleman was Batman for 1 year, retired for 8 years, came back for a couple months, and then retired again.

Batfleck was Batman for 20+ years and is the only Batman to team with the JL (in live action). I know which Batman I prefer
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 11/13/2025, 3:44 PM
@WalletsClosed - Sounds like you’re gay for Affleck. Come out of the closet lil gay bro. Heh.
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 11/13/2025, 3:59 PM
@WalletsClosed - haha. So true.
Forthas
Forthas - 11/13/2025, 4:14 PM
@WalletsClosed - Those number of years for Bale are made up. None of the movies specify how many years he had been Batman.

...and Bale never looked like this...

User Comment Image

or said this...

User Comment Image

and this...

User Comment Image

...and bale never did this during a batman press tour

User Comment Image

---nor did he ever say that being Batman was "excruciating"

https://www.rollingstone.com/tv-movies/tv-movie-news/ben-affleck-batman-justice-league-excruciating-1235303632/
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/13/2025, 4:44 PM
@Forthas - 1. He looks good in all 3 Snyderverse films.

2. Overblown line that isn't as bad as people make it out to be

3. Not a Snyder film. JL is Joss Whedon's creation

4. Context is key. Why did he say that?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/13/2025, 3:39 PM
Dudes just getting started and I already want him to stop…

User Comment Image

Anyway as seems to be the case with Snyder , Affleck’s Batman seemed interesting on paper but didn’t really work for me execution wise.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 11/13/2025, 3:40 PM
Zack is posting black-and-white Batfleck pics like he’s dropping secret communiqués from the [frick]ing Phantom Zone. 😂

Look, I love the shot. Classic Snyder vibes, moody, gritty, monochrome brooding. But let’s not pretend “I’m only getting started” means he’s sneaking back into the DCU with a cape and a camera. The man’s just vibing with his Leica and flexing for the ‘gram. Calm your [frick]ing capes, Snyder cult.

That said... If they ever greenlight an Elseworlds Batfleck return with that older, broken Bruce vibe? I’m [frick]ing in. Just don’t expect Gunn to hand over the keys to the main universe. That ship has flown faster than a Kryptonian on Red Bull.

For [frick]s sakes
Goldboink
Goldboink - 11/13/2025, 3:45 PM
Hi Zach,
Why don't you clue us in on what's new and exciting.

Rage posting pics of the past like this is just sad.
web3d
web3d - 11/13/2025, 3:51 PM
Are his heroes ever going to look heroic in any of these or are they all just grumpy or sad sacks?
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/13/2025, 3:52 PM
What If Snyder’s just photo dumping because he’s getting a new phone? Y’all are gonna feel silly.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 11/13/2025, 4:00 PM
Circle-jerking in the past while he trolls 90% of CBM.com users.
User Comment Image
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 11/13/2025, 4:02 PM
Snyder’s a weirdo.
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 11/13/2025, 4:18 PM
Snyder thinks WB will be sold to Netflix and Netflix loves Snyder. Maybe Snyder hopes Netflix will let him continue his dceu
Super12
Super12 - 11/13/2025, 4:21 PM
It's almost like he's an artist who likes posting about his art. Everyone here getting in a tizzy like its some secret coded message or he's goading his trolls. He's just a director sharing the photos he likes. He invested years of his life into this and a lot of his fans love seeing it. Let the man be.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/13/2025, 4:26 PM

Idiot Snyder wants back in the house he burned down.

The Gunniverse is off to a mediocre start, but no way would they return to the guy who burned about a zillion dollars on his flop DCFU.
Colton
Colton - 11/13/2025, 4:44 PM
Remember how we all lost our minds when that first pic of Batman and the Batmobile was released?
ElJefe
ElJefe - 11/13/2025, 4:45 PM
Ah, yes. The Batman that spawned a million memes.

User Comment Image

