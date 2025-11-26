Zack Snyder Shares New BATMAN v SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE Photo Of Ben Affleck's Armored Batman

Zack Snyder Shares New BATMAN v SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE Photo Of Ben Affleck's Armored Batman

The latest Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice photo shared by filmmaker Zack Snyder puts the spotlight on Ben Affleck wearing the Dark Knight's armoured Batsuit from the 2016 movie. Check it out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 26, 2025 07:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman vs. Superman

There was a huge amount of excitement for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ahead of its release in March 2016. After all, comic book fans had spent decades waiting to see the two DC Comics icons share the screen. 

That would explain its record-breaking opening weekend, but negative reviews from fans and critics alike led to a massive drop the following week. With 28% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 63% Audience Score, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice certainly wasn't a critical hit.

However, even after grossing $874.4 million worldwide, the movie, which was the DCEU's first attempt at telling a story in an MCU-like shared world, was deemed something of a box office disappointment. The response led to Warner Bros. changing course with the DCEU (which is why Suicide Squad went through such huge edits in the months leading up to its release). 

Many fans look back at Snyder's time in the DCEU fondly, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is a movie with its fair share of positives. Among them was Ben Affleck's Caped Crusader, a version of the character still considered the best big-screen version of the hero by some.

Outmatched by the Man of Steel, Batman donned an armoured suit inspired by Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns and proved himself more than a match for Supes. The vigilante intended to end the fight by killing the alien with a Kryptonite spear, but hearing the Kryptonian plead for his mother—also named Martha—proved a game-changer. 

It was also a moment that remains divisive, to say the least. 

Regardless, as this latest photo shared by Snyder proves, Affleck donned the armoured suit for real on the set of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, it wasn't all fun and games for the actor. 

"I hated the Batsuits. The Batsuits are horrendous to wear," Affleck previously said. "They’re hot for one thing. They don’t breathe. They’re made to look the way they want them to look. There’s no thought put into the human being. So what happens is that you just start sweating. I’m already — I sweat, you know what I mean? So in that thing, you’d just be pouring water."

"It just made it difficult to make the movie, because you’re so hot. It also does not make you feel very heroic, because you’re instantly exhausted and really sweaty," he added with a laugh. "Maybe Christian [Bale] or Rob [Pattinson], guys like that, were just better at dealing with it."

You can check out the latest Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice BTS photo in the Instagram post below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Ben Affleck’s Batman Looks Absolutely Badass In New BATMAN V SUPERMAN Picture Shared By Zack Snyder
Related:

Ben Affleck’s Batman Looks Absolutely Badass In New BATMAN V SUPERMAN Picture Shared By Zack Snyder
Zack Snyder Shares Picture Of Bruce Wayne’s Incredible Other “Batmobile” In BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE
Recommended For You:

Zack Snyder Shares Picture Of Bruce Wayne’s Incredible Other “Batmobile” In BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 11/26/2025, 7:58 AM
*armored punisher
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/26/2025, 8:07 AM
Loved the kryptonian basher suit.
BvS was decent, just Eisenberg Zuckerberg Lex and the “Martha!” Part was dumb.
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/26/2025, 8:09 AM
@slickrickdesigns - could have been little better without doomsday
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/26/2025, 8:18 AM
@dragon316 - I didn’t mind Doomsday. But yeah, I would’ve loved to save Doomsday for something else. But WB was rushing Snyder to catch up to Marvel which was a big mistake in the long run.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/26/2025, 8:54 AM
@dragon316 - Lex I hate but Doomsday I'm iffy on, the fight between him and Superman was disappointing as hell though, other than that moment where they eye blast each other, there was no moment where both just go blow to blow like in the books, in the film it was just one gets hit, the other get knocked back, rinse and repeat. Did kinda like Zod's one track mind for Superman at the end of man of Steel becoming the basis for Doomsday's personal grudge against Superman.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/26/2025, 8:17 AM
Now can we just get a Batman with the white eyes… it really would make sense as far as billionaire vigilante with high tech gadgets would have some kind of white lenses that might use some tech for detective work. (Kind of like Battensons contact lenses but make them look like Wolverines eyes when he wears his mask.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/26/2025, 8:31 AM
Looks cool but that’s to be expected with Snyder , for the most part atleast…

On paper , a fair amount of Zack’s ideas for his take weren’t bad such as the plot of BVS but it just was not executed very well imo with the pivoting plot point being laughably done which was the “Martha” moment.

I get the idea was to have Bruce essentially snap back to reality and realize he had become or was turning into the thing he originally hated and became Batman to stop with Superman saying to save “Martha” but it just felt contrived & funny with Affleck’s Bruce having a meltdown with that Bat voice of his lol.

Anyway , Snyder’s take definitely has its fans but I am not one of them unfortunately!!.
Biggums
Biggums - 11/26/2025, 8:32 AM
That's a Batman!
KyoShiRo330
KyoShiRo330 - 11/26/2025, 8:46 AM
Now this is Batman! Best DC movie since TDK (for real), BvS UE is a freakin masterpiece.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/26/2025, 8:48 AM
Somebody take this man's shoelaces away.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 11/26/2025, 8:52 AM
Netflix is done with him. Regardless of who acquires WB, this version of Batman is never coming back. Zack’s movies can be visually stunning at times, he does have a talent for getting certain shots. But to keep dragging this out with photos for YEARS, is sad and pathetic.

I personally loved Affleck as Batman, but there has to be a point where you move on. Being hung up on an Ex for this long, publicly, is beyond embarrassing.

I for one am really looking forward to the new DCU Batman. One as capable as the Batfleck, preferably with while eyes wearing a grey suit.

Pattinsons Batman has his hands full taking down thugs and henchmen. He could never hang with the gods of the Justice League.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/26/2025, 9:01 AM
That's bad ass

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder