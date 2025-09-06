WONDER MAN Will Be A Celebration Of The Profession Of Acting Says NO WAY HOME Actor

Damage Control agent P. Clearly actor Arian Moayed further hints at the meta nature of the upcoming Disney+ Wonder Man miniseries.

By MarkJulian - Sep 06, 2025 03:09 PM EST
Arian Moayed, who portrays Department of Damage Control (DODC) agent P. Clearly in the MCU, will reprise the role for the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series and recently teased to Variety that the miniseries is meant to be a celebration of the profession of acting.

This further hints at the "meta" nature of the project as it appears  Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is playing the actor version of Simon Williams, who was both a celebrity and a superhero, as opposed to the previous version, which was an Iron Man foe-turned-ally.

Moayed told Variety, "This show is a love letter to acting and the craft and the hard work of being an artist. It taps into something very, very unique and special and working with-...I can't even say who I worked with."

During the red carpet premiere for Fantastic Four: The First Steps, Wonder Man actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II did an amazing meta interview in character as Simon Williams, which hinted at some intriguing details about the upcoming project.

It seems that in the upcoming Disney+ series, Simon Williams is an actor, who is starring in a forthcoming superhero film titled Wonder Man, which itself, is a remake of a previous Wonder Man movie that Williams saw as a kid. If you recall, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, there were posters for a Wonder Man movie with Nathan Fillion's  visage used for the actor playing the titular character.


Set for release on Disney+ this December, Wonder Man is billed as a limited series from Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi, Spider-Man: Brand New Day) and Andrew Guest (Hawkeye), with Guest serving as showrunner.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Getdown, Aquaman) stars as Simon Williams aka Wonder Man, while Sir  Ben Kingsley reprises his role as Trevor Slattery from Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021). 

Similarly, Arian Moayed is reprising his role as Department of Damage Control (DODC) agent P. Clearly, after previously appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ms. Marvel.

Additional cast members include Demetrius Grosse as Eric Williams aka Grim Reaper and Ed Harris as Simon's agent. Appearing in undisclosed roles are   Lauren Glazier,Josh Gad, Byron Bowers, Béchir Sylvain, and Manny McCord.

Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 9/6/2025, 3:10 PM
Skipping this one.
grif
grif - 9/6/2025, 3:11 PM
@Mercwitham0uth - skipping all of them
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 9/6/2025, 3:37 PM
@Mercwitham0uth - What? You're not interested in seeing more Trevor Slattery, the fake Mandarin? Wasn't he great?? Remember him? He was in Shang Chi, too, another banger.
Laridian
Laridian - 9/6/2025, 3:54 PM
@Mercwitham0uth - No one cares what you're skipping.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 9/6/2025, 4:03 PM
@Laridian - You seem to care.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/6/2025, 3:11 PM
Hopefully it's a love letter to the MCU rebooting

Reboot the MCU and DCU
EarlChai
EarlChai - 9/6/2025, 3:33 PM
@WalletsClosed - Genuinely—what makes you think a reboot wouldn’t make things *worse*? With the current quality of Hollywood’s writing, I can’t think of anyone I’d fully trust to helm a new superhero universe.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 9/6/2025, 3:55 PM
@WalletsClosed - honestly you are starting to make me laugh with this motto of yours. 😆😆😆
Laridian
Laridian - 9/6/2025, 3:13 PM
Looking forward to it. Simon Williams is normally such a boring character in the comics. Casting Mateen in this role was a surefire way to guarantee he has more personality than the comics. I see the vibe as kind of like 'BARRY' meets 'SHE-HULK' and I'm here for it.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 9/6/2025, 3:58 PM
@Laridian - Yeah I’m intrigued by this. Manteen is so cool in any role and with this I’m attracted to the meta aspects of the show. Whatever the result it’s going to be subversive.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/6/2025, 3:13 PM
Skipping MCU in general from now until they Get Pablo LYLE
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/6/2025, 3:25 PM
WONDER MAN Will Be A Celebration Of The Profession Of Acting Says NO ONE EVER
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 9/6/2025, 3:38 PM
@Lisa89 - I'm surprised they didn't say Wonder Man marks a return to form for the MCU.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/6/2025, 3:59 PM
@JacobsLadder - Hey, no spoiling Josh Wingding’s review. 🧐
Laridian
Laridian - 9/6/2025, 4:04 PM
@Lisa89 - You think Oscar winner, Sir Ben Kingsley is a bad actor?
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 9/6/2025, 3:34 PM
How about being a celebration of quality you absolute gerbils.
Laridian
Laridian - 9/6/2025, 3:55 PM
@JacobsLadder - Oh, did you see it already?
Odekahn
Odekahn - 9/6/2025, 3:41 PM
Clearly not a “love letter” to the source material.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 9/6/2025, 3:54 PM
@Odekahn - you know WM is an actor right?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/6/2025, 3:52 PM
Cool , as someone who isn’t an actor but has always been interested in and admired the process , I am looking forward to this show since it seems to be on the MCU’s take on shows like Barry & The Studio given it looks to have a satirical element about Hollywood to it aswell.

Anyway, I dig that meta interview since it feels very remisnicent of some standard actor interviews where they say they were fans of the comics & character beforehand which gives it a rehearsed feel which it might be lol.

Also I’m glad they are going with Simon being an actor already who likely gets his powers simultaneously as he books his potential big break as a superhero character ironically rather then a rich industrialist who gets manipulated into becoming a villain then hero since it makes it more unique & fresh imo.

Hopefully as we see more of him in this universe , they touch on his mental instability due to his powers aswell as romance with Wanda or even Carol from the comics (even though in this version , the Vision isn’t made from his brainwaves in regards to the former).

