WONDER MAN Will Be A Celebration Of The Profession Of Acting Says NO WAY HOME Actor

Arian Moayed, who portrays Department of Damage Control (DODC) agent P. Clearly in the MCU, will reprise the role for the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series and recently teased to Variety that the miniseries is meant to be a celebration of the profession of acting.

This further hints at the "meta" nature of the project as it appears Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is playing the actor version of Simon Williams, who was both a celebrity and a superhero, as opposed to the previous version, which was an Iron Man foe-turned-ally.

Moayed told Variety, "This show is a love letter to acting and the craft and the hard work of being an artist. It taps into something very, very unique and special and working with-...I can't even say who I worked with."

Variety Cover Party presented by @RBC

During the red carpet premiere for Fantastic Four: The First Steps, Wonder Man actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II did an amazing meta interview in character as Simon Williams, which hinted at some intriguing details about the upcoming project.

It seems that in the upcoming Disney+ series, Simon Williams is an actor, who is starring in a forthcoming superhero film titled Wonder Man, which itself, is a remake of a previous Wonder Man movie that Williams saw as a kid. If you recall, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, there were posters for a Wonder Man movie with Nathan Fillion's visage used for the actor playing the titular character.

Simon Williams discusses his personal connection to Wonder Man ahead of starring as the character in an upcoming project from the blue carpet of #TheFantasticFour World Premiere.



Set for release on Disney+ this December, Wonder Man is billed as a limited series from Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi, Spider-Man: Brand New Day) and Andrew Guest (Hawkeye), with Guest serving as showrunner.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Getdown, Aquaman) stars as Simon Williams aka Wonder Man, while Sir Ben Kingsley reprises his role as Trevor Slattery from Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021).

Similarly, Arian Moayed is reprising his role as Department of Damage Control (DODC) agent P. Clearly, after previously appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ms. Marvel.

Additional cast members include Demetrius Grosse as Eric Williams aka Grim Reaper and Ed Harris as Simon's agent. Appearing in undisclosed roles are Lauren Glazier,Josh Gad, Byron Bowers, Béchir Sylvain, and Manny McCord.