BLACK PANTHER 3 Director Ryan Coogler Talks Casting Denzel Washington And Teases Threequel's Release Date

BLACK PANTHER 3 Director Ryan Coogler Talks Casting Denzel Washington And Teases Threequel's Release Date

Black Panther 3 director Ryan Coogler has broken his silence on Denzel Washington, confirming that he will star in the MCU threequel and hinting at the movie being his next project. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 29, 2025 04:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Black Panther

Late last year, Denzel Washington revealed Ryan Coogler had cast him in Black Panther 3. While nothing has been confirmed, Achebe and Magneto are among the names we've since heard from scoopers claiming to know who the screen icon will play in the MCU threequel.

The Black Panther franchise has never struggled to attract top-tier talent, but someone like Washington joining a comic book franchise is a huge deal and could be a game-changer for Marvel Studios as a whole. 

Doing the rounds to promote Sinners, Coogler was asked about Washington's comments and said, "I’m dying to work with Denzel and I’m hoping we can make that happen. I got every intention of working with him in that movie and as long as he’s interested - it’s going to happen," he confirmed.

The filmmaker made a point of praising the The Equalizer star by calling him a "living legend and a great mentor," adding, "He's all about looking out for us." As we're sure you recall, Washington played a huge role in Chadwick Boseman's early career. 

When Phylicia Rashad was mentoring the late actor while teaching at Howard University, Boseman was accepted into the British American Drama Academy's Midsummer program but couldn't afford to take part. She made a call to Washington, and he agreed to foot the bill. 

Coogler was also asked how long we'll have to wait for Black Panther 3 and replied, "Not long." That may confirm recent reports about the movie's release date

He may not have signed on the dotted line, but it was during Gladiator II's press tour when Washington confirmed he'll star in Black Panther 3. The movie hadn't been officially announced at the time, though that didn't stop him from spilling the beans!

"For me, it's about the filmmaker, especially at this point in my career," the screen icon said. "I'm only interested in working with the best. I don't know how many more films I'm going to make; probably not that many. I want to do things I haven't done...Ryan Coogler's writing a part for me in the next Black Panther."

Later, Washington admitted that he'd spoken out of turn and quickly made things right with Coogler. "Ryan’s a genius. I called him and apologized for talking about the movie, and right there sitting with him was his beautiful wife. He’s still Ryan, humble and full of ideas. Whatever he writes, I’ll read."

Rumours continue to swirl about plans to recast T'Challa, with the prevailing theory being that Toussaint will pick up where his father left off (if Avengers: Secret Wars really does reboot the MCU, that should be easy enough).

You can hear more from Coogler in the player below. 

RUMOR: BLACK PANTHER 3's Release Window May Have Finally Been Revealed
Related:

RUMOR: BLACK PANTHER 3's Release Window May Have Finally Been Revealed
BLACK PANTHER 3: Lupita Nyong'o Talks T'Challa Recasting Rumors And Denzel Washington's Planned MCU Debut
Recommended For You:

BLACK PANTHER 3: Lupita Nyong'o Talks T'Challa Recasting Rumors And Denzel Washington's Planned MCU Debut

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 3/29/2025, 4:37 AM
Not long ...

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/29/2025, 4:40 AM
Cool to see Denzel is Black Panther 3 considering he was a big part of Chadwick's career.

As for the release date, I'm guessing we won't see it in this Saga. 2028 the earliest.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/29/2025, 5:23 AM
@bkmeijer1 - honestly I’m thinking November 2027 at the earliest but yeah , definitely not in this saga.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/29/2025, 5:10 AM

Great news.

Anytime you get an iconic actor like this, you don’t negotiate.

You jump in with both feet, kiss his a$$, and get him signed.

ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/29/2025, 5:16 AM
See now Denzel would have been a good choice for Jor-El (skin color shmin color, it's sci-fi!). He's an actual living legend like Coogler says.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder