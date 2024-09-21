Title And New Plot Details For BLACK PANTHER Director Ryan Coogler's Mysterious Vampire Movie Revealed

We finally have some new details on Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's mysterious '30s-set vampire movie, which will star Michael B. Jordan in the lead role(s).

Shooting got underway on the project back in April, and some set photos aside, the studio has done a good job of keeping most details relating to the film under wraps... until now.

According to reliable scooper Daniel Richtman, the movie is titled Sinners. We also have a first logline, and it seems the rumor that star Jordan will play twin brothers was accurate.

"Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back."

Back when we first heard about this project, it was said to be so top secret that "executives and buyers were forced to make the pilgrimage to the Beverly Hills offices of WME, the agency that represents Coogler and star Michael B. Jordan, in order to take a gander at the script," but some details have since leaked.

The film was initially described as a "genre feature," with a "period element to the story," and we'd later learn that it was actually going to be set in Jim Crow-era South and possibly involve both vampires and Southern supernatural traditions.

Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye, Edge of Seventeen) recently signed on in an undisclosed role, joining previously-announced cast members Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo and Jack O’Connell.

Mosaku is said to be playing Jordan's love-interest (which twin remains to be seen), while O'Connell is believed to have been cast as a "racist antagonist."

Coogler also penned the script and is on board as lead producer along with Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian.

Coogler's last feature was Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which saw Jordan reprise his role as Erik Killmonger for an afterlife cameo. Last we heard, the filmmaker was working on a third Black Panther instalment, but there's been no official word on his progress. Coogler is also said to be involved in at least one planned small-screen BP spin-off, and was recently rumored as a possible contender to helm Avengers: Secret Wars.

The filmmaker is also taking charge of an X-Files reboot for the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, so he's going to be very busy over the next couple of years.

What do you make of these updates? Be sure to let us know in the usual place.