BLACK WIDOW: Saoirse Ronan Addresses Yelena Belova Casting Rumors And Whether She'd Like To Join The MCU

BLACK WIDOW: Saoirse Ronan Addresses Yelena Belova Casting Rumors And Whether She'd Like To Join The MCU

It's no secret that Saoirse Ronan was being eyed for the role of Yelena Belova in Black Widow and the actor has now addressed those rumours and whether she'd still be interested in joining the MCU...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 07, 2024 09:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Black Widow

When Marvel Studios was looking to cast Yelena Belova for 2021's Black Widow, it quickly became clear that they wanted a star every bit as talented as Scarlett Johansson. 

Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronan were both on Kevin Feige's wishlist, with the role ultimately going to the former. Ronan is believed to have turned down the movie and was asked about that during a recent interview with Josh Horowitz. 

"How did you hear about that? I don't know [Laughs]," she responded, confirming the reports without elaborating on any conversations she had with Marvel Studios. 

Ronan, best known for her roles in critically acclaimed fare like Little Women, Lady Bird, and Atonement, went on to say she's keen to star in blockbuster fare but doesn't necessarily think that means she'll join the MCU. 

"I can't see myself doing Marvel. I don't. No. I would prefer to do Bond," she admitted. "There is nothing wrong with [Marvel]. And I think they're brilliant films. I want to do more big movies, especially after seeing Greta [Gerwig] make Barbie. I want to do that. Of course I want to do that stuff."

Had Ronan played Yelena Belova, the past few years of her career would have been largely devoted to the character. After all, we've seen Pugh jump from Black Widow to Hawkeye with Thunderbolts* up next. Still, she's managed to squeeze in projects like Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two, so has arguably had the best of both worlds. 

Pugh is next expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, though there's still no word on whether Marvel Studios has plans to have her star in a solo Black Widow project. 

You can check out the full interview with Ronan below.

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

Confirmed cast members for Thunderbolts* include Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Geraldine Viswanathan replaced Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role now believed to be Songbird, while Lewis Pullman has taken over as The Sentry following Steve Yeun's unexpected departure from the movie. Both he and Edebiri are said to have left due to scheduling issues.

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

Scarlett Johansson Reflects On BLACK WIDOW Legal Battle With Disney: It Felt Very Unprofessional
Related:

Scarlett Johansson Reflects On BLACK WIDOW Legal Battle With Disney: "It Felt Very Unprofessional"
BLACK WIDOW Star Scarlett Johansson's Mystery Marvel Producing Project Is Reportedly A Disney+ TV Series
Recommended For You:

BLACK WIDOW Star Scarlett Johansson's Mystery Marvel Producing Project Is Reportedly A Disney+ TV Series
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
cubrn
cubrn - 10/7/2024, 9:17 AM
She'd make a great Jean Grey
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2024, 9:20 AM
@cubrn - I could kinda see that!!.

User Comment Image
cubrn
cubrn - 10/7/2024, 9:21 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Slap a yellow mask on her, put her in a green mini and call it a day
ChrisRed
ChrisRed - 10/7/2024, 9:21 AM
@cubrn - I was gonna comment the exact same thing!
cubrn
cubrn - 10/7/2024, 9:24 AM
@ChrisRed - Her 4 Oscar nominations (probably fifth one this year for Blitz) proves she has the bona fides to pull of the range the Phoenix/Dark Phoenix saga requires.
ChrisRed
ChrisRed - 10/7/2024, 10:09 AM
@cubrn - Very true.
Although I hope stay away from the Phoenix for the time being and keeps Jean Jean
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/7/2024, 9:17 AM
I'm surprised Marvel even got Florence, she won't end up doing Marvel movies for 10 years like the rest of them lol
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/7/2024, 9:20 AM
Looking forward to The Outrun. I'll try and squeeze it in between Saturday Night and The Wild Robot (again).
cubrn
cubrn - 10/7/2024, 9:22 AM
@ObserverIO - The Wild Robot was so good. I'd be so down for a re-watch.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/7/2024, 9:23 AM
@cubrn - Made me wanna be a daddy.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/7/2024, 9:24 AM
Maybe I'll just buy a baby goose instead.
cubrn
cubrn - 10/7/2024, 9:25 AM
@ObserverIO - Anytime we watch a movie and it's at it's emotional peak, my boyfriend likes to look over at me and whisper "are you crying? YOU'RE CRYING!"
Forthas
Forthas - 10/7/2024, 9:25 AM
Oddly the role that Saoirse Ronan should have gotten instead of Florence Pugh is not Black Widow but Princess Irulan in Dune Part 2. While I think that Florence Pugh did fine in that role, I think Saoirse Ronan is a better actress, has good chemistry with Timothee Chalamet and has a softer presence which would better serve the role of a pampered princess. Florence Pugh comes across as more tom-boyish.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 10/7/2024, 10:10 AM
@Forthas - agree to disagree. Ronan would have been a better Chani. Pugh looks more like a pampered princess because she's not as plain. Ronan is a better actress, though, but not by much.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2024, 10:05 AM
I don’t remember her ever being up for Yelena but wasn’t she considered for Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch aswell?.

I swear I recall her being up for that but could be wrong…

Anyway , she is a talented actress so I would be down to see in the MCU or even DCU tbh.

Obviously she would make a good Jean in the MCU but I think in the latter , if we are getting older Titans then should make a good Starfire imo (especially if they take inspiration from the animated version).

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/7/2024, 10:10 AM
oooooh I wonder who could she be?
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder