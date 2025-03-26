BLADE MCU Reboot Now Rumored To Be On "Indefinite Hold"

Though Blade was removed from Marvel Studios' slate late last year, we had heard that the movie was simply delayed and would eventually move forward. Now, we have a not-so-positive update.

Despite recent reports that the MCU reboot was still on track to commence production in the UK at some point later this year, scooper MTTSH believes that Blade has is now "on indefinite hold."

Last we heard, the latest draft by Eric Pearson - who is the sixth writer to have been assigned to the project after Michael Green, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Michael Starrbury, Beau DeMayo and Nic Pizzolatto - had "finally satisfied everyone involved," but clearly this isn't the case.

Apparently, the real reason Blade was pushed back again is because Marvel is prioritizing Multiversal stories in the build-up to Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. So, it may not be a case of the studio struggling to "get Blade right," and simply bad timing for Ali's Daywalker to make his MCU debut.

We have also heard that the positive response to Wesley Snipes' appearance in Deadpool and Wolverine had led to the studio planning to make the reboot a Multiverse story that could feature both takes on the Daywalker.

This may all be moot now, anyway, but hopefully Marvel will come back around to the movie after Secret Wars.

Star Mahershala Ali's last update during an interview with EW was a positive one.

“We’re working on it. That’s the best I could tell you. I’m really encouraged with the direction of the project. I think we’ll be back at it relatively soon.”

“I’m sincerely encouraged in terms of where things are at and who’s on board and who’s leading the way as far as the writing of the script and the directing and all that,” he added. “So that’s the extent of what I can tell you.”

Demange (who stepped in to replace Bassam Tariq) previously confirmed that the movie - or at least, the version he was attached to - was going to be rated R.

"I'm excited to show a kind of ruthlessness, a roughness he has, that allows him to walk the earth in a particular way. I love him for that," said the filmmaker. "He’s got a dignity and integrity, but there is a ferocity there that he usually keeps under the surface. I want to unleash that and put it on the screen."

How would you feel if the MCU Blade reboot never happened? Drop us a comment down below.