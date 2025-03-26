BLADE MCU Reboot Now Rumored To Be On "Indefinite Hold"

BLADE MCU Reboot Now Rumored To Be On &quot;Indefinite Hold&quot;

A potentially disappointing update for Daywalker fans here, as Marvel Studios' long-awaited Blade reboot is now said to be on indefinite hold...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 26, 2025 04:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Blade

Though Blade was removed from Marvel Studios' slate late last year, we had heard that the movie was simply delayed and would eventually move forward. Now, we have a not-so-positive update.

Despite recent reports that the MCU reboot was still on track to commence production in the UK at some point later this year, scooper MTTSH believes that Blade has is now "on indefinite hold."

Last we heard, the latest draft by Eric Pearson - who is the sixth writer to have been assigned to the project after Michael Green, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Michael Starrbury, Beau DeMayo and Nic Pizzolatto - had "finally satisfied everyone involved," but clearly this isn't the case.

Apparently, the real reason Blade was pushed back again is because Marvel is prioritizing Multiversal stories in the build-up to Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. So, it may not be a case of the studio struggling to "get Blade right," and simply bad timing for Ali's Daywalker to make his MCU debut.

We have also heard that the positive response to Wesley Snipes' appearance in Deadpool and Wolverine had led to the studio planning to make the reboot a Multiverse story that could feature both takes on the Daywalker.

This may all be moot now, anyway, but hopefully Marvel will come back around to the movie after Secret Wars.

Star Mahershala Ali's last update during an interview with EW was a positive one.

“We’re working on it. That’s the best I could tell you. I’m really encouraged with the direction of the project. I think we’ll be back at it relatively soon.”

“I’m sincerely encouraged in terms of where things are at and who’s on board and who’s leading the way as far as the writing of the script and the directing and all that,” he added. “So that’s the extent of what I can tell you.”

Demange (who stepped in to replace Bassam Tariq) previously confirmed that the movie - or at least, the version he was attached to - was going to be rated R.

"I'm excited to show a kind of ruthlessness, a roughness he has, that allows him to walk the earth in a particular way. I love him for that," said the filmmaker. "He’s got a dignity and integrity, but there is a ferocity there that he usually keeps under the surface. I want to unleash that and put it on the screen." 

How would you feel if the MCU Blade reboot never happened? Drop us a comment down below.

SINNERS Star Michael B. Jordan Talks Marvel's BLADE Struggles And Why He'd Work With Jonathan Majors Again
Related:

SINNERS Star Michael B. Jordan Talks Marvel's BLADE Struggles And Why He'd Work With Jonathan Majors Again
We Finally Have A Positive BLADE Update As New Listing Points To THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Title Change
Recommended For You:

We Finally Have A Positive BLADE Update As New Listing Points To THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Title Change

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 3/26/2025, 4:33 PM
lol.
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 3/26/2025, 4:35 PM
Good just do Old Man Blade with Snipes
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/26/2025, 4:37 PM
User Comment Image

I’m sure projects like Blade or Armor Wars are on hold right now till they get a better idea of of where & when to do them , if at all so we’ll see.

I just hope Marvel (and DC) both have learned to not announce anything unless you are going to do it sometime in the near future because honestly the GA doesn’t know the difference between “greenlit” or “in development…

Just keep it to yourself if it’s the latter as much you can in this day & age of scoops and rumors but only announce it if you are going to move forward with it soon.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 3/26/2025, 4:38 PM
No shit.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 3/26/2025, 4:39 PM
Just cancel it and do it with younger actor after MCU reboot
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/26/2025, 4:40 PM
To no one's surprise
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 3/26/2025, 4:40 PM
Do people still think this is happening? I'm assuming we'll get Blade eventually but it'll be 5+ years with an younger actor

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder