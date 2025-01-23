CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Box Office Updates Point To $95M 4-Day Opening; Production Budget Revealed

The trades have now weighed-in with the updated box office estimates for Captain America: Brave New World, and the movie is expected to take in at least $95 million when it hits theaters next month...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 23, 2025 12:01 PM EST
Source: Deadline

We're now just 3 weeks away from the release of the next Marvel Studios movie, Captain America: Brave New World, and the latest box office tracking for Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) first big-screen outing as the Sentinel of Liberty are in.

Early estimates pointed to a debut of $81 million to $107 million, and it's now looking more like $90M - $95M over the combined Valentine’s Day/Presidents Day weekend.

If the movie does take in $90 million or more, it will claim the fifth-biggest Presidents Day launch behind the first Black Panther ($242.2 million), Deadpool ($152.1 million), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania ($120.4 million) and Fifty Shades of Grey ($93.1 million).

Not exactly a Deadpool and Wolverine-level bow (which was always unlikely), but the trades are reporting that Brave New World had a relatively modest production budget (for a Marvel Studios movie, at least) of $180 million (before P&A).

Though the most recent trailers have seemed to go over a lot better than the initial teaser, anticipation for the film has been somewhat muted. Mixed/negative test-screening reports and word on extensive reshoots haven't helped, and it remains to be seen if this fourth Cap movie - and first without Steve Rogers - can keep the momentum going after Deadpool and Wolverine's record-breaking BO run.

Tickets for Captain America: Brave New World are now on sale.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he added. "It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

1 2
thebamf
thebamf - 1/23/2025, 12:16 PM
We shall see.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 1/23/2025, 12:17 PM
It's promising but if the reaction is not right say goodnight.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 1/23/2025, 12:23 PM
Relatively modest budget? Guess all those reshoots were done for free
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 1/23/2025, 12:30 PM
@thedrudo - consider the source. Everyone else is reporting 2x that. But I'm not surprised this site's use of what appears to be girl math to make it look like a win. Hollywood accountants would be impressed.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/23/2025, 12:51 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - Girl math? Come on, dude.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 1/23/2025, 12:53 PM
@Clintthahamster - I'm sorry. Person with a womb math.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/23/2025, 12:59 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - Can't tell if you're a 12 year old boy or a bitter divorcee. Regardless . . .
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/23/2025, 12:26 PM
Comparing its potential opening to Deadpool & Wolverine seems unfair…

Deadpool & Wolverine had other factors for its success such as already being an established franchise with the same lead ( unlike Brave New World) aswell as nostalgia & love for Jackman’s Wolverine amongst others.

I feel like comparing it to the opening of the other Cap films at the least is more appropriate which if we do that and please correct me if I’m wrong , that would make this the second highest opening behind Civil War which is pretty good imo.

Anyway , I hope the film is critically successful which leads to it being commercially aswell…

I think it seems good so looking forward to it!!.

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/23/2025, 12:27 PM
The promotion has been legit. It'll break 100M over 4 days
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/23/2025, 12:28 PM
@ProfessorWhy - that headline pic is the worst poster ever tho
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/23/2025, 12:46 PM
@ProfessorWhy -

Pictilli
Pictilli - 1/23/2025, 12:27 PM
💣
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/23/2025, 12:27 PM
"relatively modest production budget"

Talk about Fake news

This movie has has a massive budget with all the reshoots

This movie needs to make at least 800 Million world wide to break even
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/23/2025, 12:29 PM
@WakandaTech - they inflate those numbers ridiculously for tax purposes. That's how they're still rolling
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 1/23/2025, 12:30 PM
@WakandaTech - $1 billion more than likely. And it's not sniffing that.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/23/2025, 12:33 PM
@WakandaTech - Your Right that's been reported many times.
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 1/23/2025, 12:28 PM
Good word of mouth will be essencial
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/23/2025, 12:35 PM
@TheRedLeader -

Ooooooofffffff
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 1/23/2025, 12:28 PM
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 1/23/2025, 12:29 PM
"It is worth keeping in mind that Brave New World had a relatively modest production budget (for a Marvel Studios movie, at least) of $180 million." Seriously? that's around half of the actual production budget (not counting marketing). And if that total is four 4 days, this movie is in big trouble.

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/23/2025, 12:30 PM
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/23/2025, 12:34 PM
Confidently pessimistic.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 1/23/2025, 12:42 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Passionately Autistic
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/23/2025, 12:45 PM
@Usernametaken - Good for you?

Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 1/23/2025, 12:50 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - I could probably do better.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/23/2025, 12:30 PM
Marvel Studios Captain America: Brave New World will be much higher once Rotten Tomatoes Critics Reviews hit mostly Positive reviews.

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/23/2025, 12:34 PM
@AllsGood -
One would have to be higher and higher to think so.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/23/2025, 12:56 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Captain America: Brave New World NO Multiverse or Spaces grounded Street Action movie like Winter Soldier. Kevin Feige decided to switch to Quality for this movie. NO plans on bringing back Dead Stever Rogers.

WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 1/23/2025, 12:57 PM
@AllsGood -
As long as they pay for them.

Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 1/23/2025, 12:32 PM
Incoming flop
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/23/2025, 12:32 PM
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Box Office Updates Point To It Barely Making a Profit
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/23/2025, 12:38 PM
"relatively modest production budget"

This is Biden, Kamala, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, The View, AOC, and Newsom level of gaslighting.

"Don't believe your lying eyes!"
ThorArms
ThorArms - 1/23/2025, 12:58 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Why do you people have to turn every forum into politics. It's obnoxious. I come here to get away from that sh*t.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/23/2025, 12:38 PM
Folks, a movie's production budget is its budget before any additional costs, and that's what's reported on - you'll find the same on every other site. It goes without saying that the studio spends a lot more than that on marketing, etc, but those numbers aren't made readily available until after the movie is released, which when we'll have a better idea of how much it actually needs to make to spin a profit.
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/23/2025, 12:59 PM
@MarkCassidy - mark mark mark, you didn't know this site is mostly Disney accountants who know how much every movie spent?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 1/23/2025, 12:39 PM
If someone can do all the cool Cap America things without the super serum then it makes Steve seem weaker jussaying
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/23/2025, 12:51 PM
@Matchesz -
No way Sam will be able to do all the Steve things.

He couldn't survive decades alive in ice.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 1/23/2025, 12:54 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - i specificially referring to him stepping on the shield and it jumping intohis hand or just ricocheting it in general should only be something a super soldier is able to do.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 1/23/2025, 12:40 PM
Brave New World had a relatively modest production budget (for a Marvel Studios movie, at least) of $180 million.

Are you fricken kidding me? LOL talk about fake news

https://www.worldofreel.com/blog/2024/6/27/captain-america-brave-new-world-has-a-budget-of-350m-375m

This thing needs a billion WW just to break even, no way will it reach it with that opening weekend.
Knightbat05
Knightbat05 - 1/23/2025, 12:48 PM
@IronMan616 - is World of Reel a reliable source??? What's their track record?
