CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Box Office Updates Point To $95M 4-Day Opening; Production Budget Revealed

We're now just 3 weeks away from the release of the next Marvel Studios movie, Captain America: Brave New World, and the latest box office tracking for Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) first big-screen outing as the Sentinel of Liberty are in.

Early estimates pointed to a debut of $81 million to $107 million, and it's now looking more like $90M - $95M over the combined Valentine’s Day/Presidents Day weekend.

If the movie does take in $90 million or more, it will claim the fifth-biggest Presidents Day launch behind the first Black Panther ($242.2 million), Deadpool ($152.1 million), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania ($120.4 million) and Fifty Shades of Grey ($93.1 million).

Not exactly a Deadpool and Wolverine-level bow (which was always unlikely), but the trades are reporting that Brave New World had a relatively modest production budget (for a Marvel Studios movie, at least) of $180 million (before P&A).

Though the most recent trailers have seemed to go over a lot better than the initial teaser, anticipation for the film has been somewhat muted. Mixed/negative test-screening reports and word on extensive reshoots haven't helped, and it remains to be seen if this fourth Cap movie - and first without Steve Rogers - can keep the momentum going after Deadpool and Wolverine's record-breaking BO run.

Tickets for Captain America: Brave New World are now on sale.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he added. "It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.