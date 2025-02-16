CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Exceeds Box Office Predictions With $194+ Million Global Debut

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Exceeds Box Office Predictions With $194+ Million Global Debut

The updated box office numbers are in for Captain America: Brave New World and, despite so-so reviews from critics, the latest Marvel Studios movie is holding up well at the box office. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 16, 2025 12:02 PM EST
Source: Deadline

Despite middling reviews from critics (51% on Rotten Tomatoes) and a B- CinemaScore from moviegoers, Captain America: Brave New World is exceeding expectations at the box office. 

According to Deadline, the movie performed better than expected on Saturday with $27.5 million. Both Disney and rival studios predict a four-day opening weekend of $100 million and a global debut of $194.2 million (a couple of million above early estimates). 

Disney dropped the ball with Captain America: Brave New World's release in the UK where the movie has been soundly beaten by Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. The latest Marvel Studios title dropped on Wednesday in several countries but the UK wasn't one of them, robbing it of the chance to get the jump on the final instalment of that classic romcom franchise. 

That's still an impressive global bow, of course, and back in North America, Captain America: Brave New World is eyeing a $88.5 million three-day haul.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier sequel has nabbed the fourth biggest Presidents' Day weekend of all time behind Black Panther ($242 million), Deadpool ($152 million), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($120 million). While not a critical hit, Captain America: Brave New World is the 35th consecutive MCU movie to open at #1 domestically.

Captain America: Brave New World has been criticised for its relatively straightforward story, while fans have expressed frustration with changes made through reshoots. For regular moviegoers and casual MCU fans, seeing Cap battle Red Hulk may be enough to have a good time. Weekend #2 will still be key, though.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review"And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Check out a fun new featurette for Captain America: Brave New World in the player below. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

Resurfaced CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Happy Meal Toys Highlights Character Cut From The Movie - SPOILERS
Related:

Resurfaced CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Happy Meal Toys Highlights Character Cut From The Movie - SPOILERS
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Box Office Update Reveals How Much It Really Needs To Earn To Break Even
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Box Office Update Reveals How Much It Really Needs To Earn To Break Even

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/16/2025, 12:22 PM
It still won't do well.
Latverian
Latverian - 2/16/2025, 12:27 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - It won't, but you still wouldn't acknowledge it even if it did.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/16/2025, 12:29 PM
@Latverian - They wouldn't shut up about it either way
Latverian
Latverian - 2/16/2025, 12:31 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - That can only be a good thing. When people tell you who they are, believe them.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/16/2025, 12:33 PM
@Latverian -

Are you telling us who you are, comrade?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/16/2025, 12:35 PM
@Latverian -

"It won't, but you still wouldn't acknowledge it even if it did."

Unlike lefties I wouldn't say it didn't make $800 million if it made $800 million.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/16/2025, 12:41 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -

User Comment Image
Latverian
Latverian - 2/16/2025, 12:42 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Anyone with half a brain and a decent enough memory can figure out exactly who I am.

And you are not one I'd consider a comrade.
V
V - 2/16/2025, 1:13 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - yeah your delusion is different
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/16/2025, 12:26 PM
"Captain America: Brave New World is the 35th consecutive MCU movie to open at #1 domestically."

That means nothing when Disney won't let them open alongside real competition.

Most 20 year olds could win a race against any 1 year old.
Latverian
Latverian - 2/16/2025, 12:29 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - So this is what bothers you; the fact that even at its lowest point, this franchise can still draw audiences in?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/16/2025, 12:31 PM
@Latverian -

Who said it can't?
Latverian
Latverian - 2/16/2025, 12:40 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Who says it shouldn't?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/16/2025, 12:31 PM
Water wet. Marvel movies are the most front loaded movies. That's a decent worldwide number, but the Cinemascore, *shutters* the RT audience score and and basically every damn review scoring website says there will be (quite possibly the biggest) a huge drop next week. I'll say 60% just to be nice. I wouldn't be surprised if it's more like 75%. They chose this release window because nothing else is coming out
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/16/2025, 12:32 PM
How the [frick] are you going to convince people to see a movie that's "not bad" or "alright" LMAO
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/16/2025, 12:33 PM
I saw it last night. I could have shoveled snow and got the same feeling
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/16/2025, 12:34 PM
@bobevanz - You seem particularly invested in how this movie performs.
User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/16/2025, 12:44 PM
@bobevanz - Days ago you were saying that you were glad people were gonna "speak with their wallets" to this and they would not award mediocrity. Now you're backtracking like this was always expected. You want me to literally go and quote you on that to further expose your hypocrisy?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/16/2025, 12:52 PM
@NinnesMBC - I'm not backtracking anything. I said they're front running like they always do. You're gonna eat your words in two weeks. Clowns. Here's some interesting data ⬇️
Opening weekend Worldwide totals: Eternals 160m, Quantumania 225m, Thor 4 303m, Wakanda Forever 331m, and 449m for Multiverse of Madness. This movie won't cross 400m worldwide, tell me how this is a win?!
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/16/2025, 1:12 PM
@bobevanz - Yes you are after trash talking the movie on a consistent basis and even denying the budget that was spent on it and in face of seeing it's not bombing despite the reviews because it's performing within according to what early projections were tracking it's now "duh, MCU always front runs". But me and others for not jumping into conclusions like you did in pettiness are the clowns? Are you sure you're not the one on "hopium" right now instead?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/16/2025, 12:31 PM
"For regular moviegoers and casual MCU fans, seeing Sam battle Red Hulk may be enough to have a good time."

Aren't people who aren't MCU fanboys pretty over the MCU? I don't think Red Hulk is enough of a draw now.

And Disney should be sued for false advertisement for basically promoting what could have been called Falcon vs. Red Hulk.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/16/2025, 1:15 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - someone already told you to go eat your panties, bitch. Why don't you go on ahead and do that, hoe.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/16/2025, 12:33 PM
Hope this breaks even so we can see what they can do with Sam Wilson when they are more clear-headed with less projects to juggle because of Chapek. Regardless of what comes next, for now I'm happy for Mackie.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/16/2025, 12:57 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I don’t think we get a sort of restructure or something until post SW now or isn’t really truly felt till then.

Considering there’s not that many films atleast left till then , they might just put all their energy there for now.
thespiderkat
thespiderkat - 2/16/2025, 12:35 PM
Every article for the last few days said that it was going to make around 200 million worldwide… so how did it “exceed expectations”? If anything it seems on the lower side of the projections.( and it’s still like 20 million below ant man 3)
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/16/2025, 12:37 PM
@thespiderkat - the do this all the time especially Deadline. They said 80m just to trick people into thinking 90m is good
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/16/2025, 12:36 PM
Regular moviegoers aren't showing up, kids aren't seeing these movies anymore, the only people left are the millennials like myself. This isn't sustainable. Maybe if they started doing one movie a year and higher actual motha [frick]in writers and directors for these. Joe Blow doesn't know how to direct a 250m blockbuster movie when their only credits are from a tv show. Then again it's easier to force what you want with minimal pushback
V
V - 2/16/2025, 1:02 PM
@bobevanz - good thing you are counting who is going to the movies and who is not looool
ElJefe
ElJefe - 2/16/2025, 12:39 PM
“This will bomb”

“Er, it still won’t break even”

“Erm, no competition.”

“Uhhm, those numbers are wrong!”

“Uh-uh-uh-uh DISNEY BAD!!”
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 2/16/2025, 12:42 PM
That's a really good number considering the mixed word of mouth and the fact that it's someone else holding the shield. I think it's safe to say the movie will be able to cross the $500 million mark, but we won't know for sure until next week's numbers are in.
Forthas
Forthas - 2/16/2025, 12:42 PM
YES!!!! Mother Suckers!!!!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/16/2025, 12:46 PM
I bet they're counting 5 day holiday, and this article says THEY BELIEVE this will be the total. Ahhhhhhhh
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/16/2025, 1:11 PM
@bobevanz - STATES both the FOUR day AND the THREE day numbers. There is no 5 day argument to be made when how many days they are counting is stated.

Quite possible it has a big drop, budget bigger than Deadline stated the initial one was after reshoots thus falls short

You don't need to push speculation so heavily as it undermines any valid point you may at any point make if showing such a heavy negative spin that includes blatant lies as to what the article states someone else's reported numbers are.

I don't trust ANY reported numbers ever, I don't go making s#!t up either however, heck I didn't even push the idea emoji movie would flop when it had an initial critic RT score of ZERO (and still refuse to watch it) cos what's the point pushing doom and gloom, let the numbers land where they do
SuperCat
SuperCat - 2/16/2025, 12:47 PM
"Despite middling reviews from critics (51% on Rotten Tomatoes) and a B- CinemaScore from moviegoers, Captain America: Brave New World is exceeding expectations at the box office."

User Comment Image
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 2/16/2025, 12:49 PM
nice. I was about to go see it on thursday but than I had an emergency to attend to so I missed my screening. I'm going later this week, I hope it's a decent 2 hours.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/16/2025, 12:49 PM
Well , that’s good to see for now atleast so I’m happy for Mackie aswell as the rest of the cast & crew…

Second weekend especially will be key though so if It can remain steady to an extent then I think we should be fine.

I didn’t love the movie (did like it though) so I do hope this breaks even just so Marvel can be given more opportunities hopefully to craft better films around Mackie’s Sam as Captain America for the future.

User Comment Image

PS: There’s no problem with having a relatively more straightforward story in this since some people have said that the Multiverse Saga has been confusing but I do wish they held back from perhaps mentioning Adamantium or showing Red Hulk as much as they did.
V
V - 2/16/2025, 12:51 PM
Make America White Again! DEI woke agenda has failed, I will watch this movie and spend my money but I promise you it sucks and has made Disney fail LOL the delusion of these people. Mental health is health
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 2/16/2025, 12:58 PM
As we all know, second weekend will tell all in regards to the final tally and whether or not this will have legs. Whatever this makes that's on Marvel. Whatever the case, I thought it was ok/decent. I now move to Daredevil in 3 weeks.

Also,

Bob is truly having a meltdown. I hope whatever Disney did to him he heals from that 😂
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/16/2025, 1:01 PM
@MyCoolYoung - we still got like 2 movies , 3 shows and 2 more animations this year…

We’ll be fine haha.

You watching Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider Man lately?.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 2/16/2025, 1:05 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I keep saying the sky is not falling 😂 DCU first movie kicks off this year. Hopefully it's great. The genre could use some fresh air and friendly competition.

1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder