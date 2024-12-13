CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Special Look Trailer And Poster See Sam Wilson Go To War With Red Hulk

Marvel Studios has ended the week with a new 60-second trailer for Captain America: Brave New World featuring Sam Wilson going head-to-head with The Leader in a bid to stop World War III from breaking out.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 13, 2024 12:12 PM EST

Perhaps in an effort to distract from Kraven the Hunter bombing in theaters this weekend, Marvel Studios has just dropped a new minute-long "Special Look" at Captain America: Brave New World

In that, we see more of Sam Wilson and the MCU's new Falcon, Joaquin Torres, flying high above the remains of the Celestial Tiamut. Giancarlo Esposito's Sidewinder later gets in on the action as does Red Hulk. There's also an exciting glimpse at The Leader (who, for now, remains hidden in shadow). 

To go with this trailer, Marvel Studios has shared a new poster; ever since D23, we've seen the studio approach Captain America: Brave New World's marketing campaign in a very different way, zeroing in on the fact it's an espionage thriller that just so happens to include a Hulk. 

In a recent interview, Anthony Mackie addressed how the new Captain America will deal with superpowered threats when doesn't have the Super Soldier Serum pumping through his veins. 

"Sam’s evolution is simple. He’s still a counsellor. He’s still serving soldiers, but at the same time, now he’s a leader of his community in the country," the actor started. "It’s very different with the serum - you can fight anybody. When you don’t have the serum, you have to be smart and engineer different ways of defeating [enemies]."

"With Sam, him being a counselor, he uses more of his brains than brawn. He uses more of his wit than his fist. He’s more of a friend to everyone."

However, even though Sam has no superpowers, it's his suit that promises to even the odds in Captain America: Brave New World. "It’s a high-tech suit. I went to Wakanda, met with everybody in Wakanda, we had dinner. It was a great time. They threw me a welcome party. It was dope. But when I was leaving, they gave me a suit, right?"

"I put it on. I can kick harder, I can fly faster, and it gives me the ability to be more agile in my skills, so it’s taking all my skills to a completely different level."

Check out this new trailer and poster for Captain America: Brave New World below.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident.

He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

View Recorder