CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Teaser Features More Red Hulk Action; New Look At Falcon

Tickets for Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World went on sale on Friday, and Marvel Studios has now released another social media spot for the next MCU movie.

This latest sneak peek recycles quite a bit of footage from the last teaser, but there are a few new shots in there, including a close-up of Red Hulk (Harrison Ford) looking more than a little miffed as he turns to face Captain America (Anthony Mackie) ahead of what promises to be an exciting climactic showdown.

We also have a new promo image featuring Sam Wilson in his new suit alongside Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), who will take over as the new Falcon.

Brave New World is currently tracking for a solid box office debut of $86 million - $95 million over the 3-day Valentine's Day/President's Day weekend.

Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford star in Marvel Studios’ #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld.



Get tickets now and see it only in theaters February 14. https://t.co/cIiKY5FX3x pic.twitter.com/hYIPwPBZPP — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 19, 2025 New look at Anthony Mackie and Danny Ramirez in ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD.’ pic.twitter.com/cb955dvPOz — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 18, 2025

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he added. "It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.