CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Teaser Features More Red Hulk Action; New Look At Falcon

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Teaser Features More Red Hulk Action; New Look At Falcon

Marvel Studios has released a new social media spot for Captain America: Brave New World, and it spotlights some more of Harrison Ford's Red Hulk in rage mode. We also have another look at the new Falcon.

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 19, 2025 05:01 PM EST

Tickets for Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World went on sale on Friday, and Marvel Studios has now released another social media spot for the next MCU movie.

This latest sneak peek recycles quite a bit of footage from the last teaser, but there are a few new shots in there, including a close-up of Red Hulk (Harrison Ford) looking more than a little miffed as he turns to face Captain America (Anthony Mackie) ahead of what promises to be an exciting climactic showdown.

We also have a new promo image featuring Sam Wilson in his new suit alongside Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), who will take over as the new Falcon.

Brave New World is currently tracking for a solid box office debut of $86 million - $95 million over the 3-day Valentine's Day/President's Day weekend.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he added. "It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD TV Spot Sees Sam Wilson Make Good Use Of His New Vibranium Wings
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD TV Spot Sees Sam Wilson Make Good Use Of His New Vibranium Wings
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director Teases Red Hulk And Post-Credits; New IMAX Featurette Released
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director Teases Red Hulk And Post-Credits; New IMAX Featurette Released

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/19/2025, 5:54 PM
Marvel Studios has released a new social media spot for Captain America: Brave New World, and it spotlights some more of Harrison Ford's Red Hulk in rage mode. We also have another look at the new Falcon.

User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/19/2025, 5:54 PM
@AllsGood - User Comment Image
^^^^^^^
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/19/2025, 6:04 PM
@AllsNotGood -
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/19/2025, 6:17 PM
@AllsNotGood - You have Serious Mental Issues. You Copied my Avatar and post "bots unite" on all my posts.

User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/19/2025, 5:54 PM
Oh look it's Captain America!
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/19/2025, 5:59 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Really, where?
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/19/2025, 6:01 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - I see Captain America's shield ;-)
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/19/2025, 6:04 PM
@DarthOmega - As much as he isn't your Captain America he still is Captain America

You can play games but it just makes it look like you are illiterate
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/19/2025, 6:06 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - User Comment Image

Yall are too easy lol
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/19/2025, 6:08 PM
@DarthOmega - So were you when you responded to my comment 😉
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/19/2025, 6:13 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - You mean your bait comment? Yes I went swimming and you hooked me in. Not sure if I can recover from this very public embarrassment

User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/19/2025, 6:14 PM
@DarthOmega - I dunno I'm not the one who can't seem to tell the name of a character in the movie
IcePyke
IcePyke - 1/19/2025, 6:16 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh -
User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/19/2025, 6:17 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Bro. I don't really care. Nothing has grabbed my attention so far. I will most likely catch it later in Disney+ or something.

I will say the editing on those trailers go hard AF tho.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/19/2025, 6:18 PM
@DarthOmega - I can agree on all those fronts. Much more sold on Thunderbolts than this.

That said he's still Captain America
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/19/2025, 6:19 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Yeah, I'm not really feeling the Thunderbolts either. Glad so many are excited for it, but it really didn't do much for me. I need to see more.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/19/2025, 6:22 PM
@DarthOmega - I'm a big Sentry fan and after seeing Bad Times at the El Royal I think Lewis Pullman could do something with it
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/19/2025, 6:26 PM
@IcePyke - This is great Hahaha!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/19/2025, 6:26 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - why you lie?
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/19/2025, 6:33 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Really liked The Sentry debut (back when I collected comics). Although, I'm not the biggest fan of retcons... Anyway, Steve McNiven and David Finch created some great artwork with the character.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/19/2025, 6:35 PM
@DrDReturns - My concern which many here share about other characters in general is that they are going to water him down.

While I'm not expecting him to rip anyone in half.. I do want him to be a force
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/19/2025, 6:48 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Definitely.

I'm not ultimately going to see it (that's a separate topic), but I'd like to know that Disney is servicing these characters appropriately.
He's basically Marvel's Superman. He should be a powerhouse.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/19/2025, 5:56 PM
He's very effective and he knows those computers better than anybody, he knows those computers, those vote-counting computers and we ended up winning Pennsylvania in a landslide, so thanks to Elon!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/19/2025, 6:01 PM
"And we will get wokeness the Hell out of our military immediately and make it like it used to be..."

Yeah, this movie's chances just got better.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/19/2025, 6:08 PM
@ObserverIO - How does this impact the outcome of a movie's success?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/19/2025, 6:16 PM
@DrDReturns - Same way it impacted the success of Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Captain Marvel, but did not help Wonder Woman 1984, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever or The Marvels.

When Trump winds everybody up you get a kickback.
When he's not President, things are quieter so nobody gives a shit about supporting woke causes or championing minorities. Quite the opposite actually, as we've seen over the last 4 years, there has been an effective anti-woke movement that even Hollywood studios have had to take notice of.

It's human nature to push back against the establishment.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/19/2025, 6:23 PM
@ObserverIO - Okay
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/19/2025, 6:30 PM
@ObserverIO - beautiful computers..the Best of the Best and im not the only one saying it....anyways Lets deport some ilegal kids and give a couple trillion cachillion caps to Israel.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/19/2025, 5:58 PM
Lot riding on this. Marvel can't afford another flop. For the sake of comic book movies I'm hoping for the best but I got to say I am nervous
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/19/2025, 6:02 PM
Can't wait! I like that the Captain America movies can tackle espionage and political thriller genres while not forgetting to have fun being a superhero flick.
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 1/19/2025, 6:03 PM
This could've been one of the instances where the Multiverse plays an important role: a Thunderbolt Ross from an alternate universe who wants to save the planet by becoming president.

Instead, it's the same Ross from the previous MCU films and becomes Falcon's opponent because....Falcon fought super soldiers, told senators to do better, and is bound to win a fight with a Hulk using amplified wings.

There's a reason why this film underwent significant reshoots, and the film's story has something to do with it
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/19/2025, 6:11 PM
@MGSSnake1988 - And even with the reshoots, it doesn't matter, it will still be a convoluted mess filled with plot contrivances.
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 1/19/2025, 6:23 PM
@DrDReturns - The tone is going to be all over the place. With both the Leader and Red Hulk taking center stage, why is the film suddenly a political thriller?

Falcon clearly didn't win any super soldier fights in his series without Bucky's help, and he lost the debate with the senators on the refugee crisis because people suddenly coming back to life and retaking their properties back is clearly spiraling out of control, and doing better isn't a helpful advice considering the super soldiers he fought are kidnapping and killing people anyway.

Moreover, Falcon fights Hulk villains. If they want a grounded superhero flick, they should've brought back Zemo and Sharon. But their stories don't matter anyway.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/19/2025, 6:28 PM
@MGSSnake1988 - it seems like Sam and Ross are aligned at first. And then something during the movie makes them see things different. Kinda like a continuation of the civil war plot
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 1/19/2025, 6:34 PM
@Vigor - Their beef isn't explored in those films. Even if it's going to be explored in Brave New World, the Leader pulling the strings and obviously reproducing Hulk blood is going to ruin any chances of exploring their relationship.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/19/2025, 6:58 PM
@MGSSnake1988 - they never had beef to explore. Falcon was on a different team than Ross. But there was no beef

That's why here in cap4, they ARE on the same side as indicated in the trailers. Again no beef. Something the leader does puts sam and Ross at odds. It's a similar thing with cap and iron man and zemo. Zemo's schemes led to cap and Ironman coming to blows

We should just wait for the movie to come out before passing quick judgment
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 1/19/2025, 6:22 PM
Im a big MCU fan. But im just not looking forward to this. Anthony Mackie is great but I dont care for the character. This isnt Captain America to me.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/19/2025, 6:25 PM
@Batmandalorian - Mackie is a fine supporting actor, in my opinion.
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 1/19/2025, 6:35 PM
@DrDReturns - I think he would be fine as lead actor. I thought he was great in twisted metal.
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 1/19/2025, 6:36 PM
@DrDReturns - but again I just don't like the character of the falcon. I thought he was a lame character in the comics. I still think he's lame.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder