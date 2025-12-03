“I Know Nobody Gets A Free Pass”: GOTHAM’s Hugo Strange Actor BD Wong Apologizes For Racist Joke

“I Know Nobody Gets A Free Pass”: GOTHAM’s Hugo Strange Actor BD Wong Apologizes For Racist Joke

Actor BD Wong, who portrayed Hugo Strange in the TV series Gotham and played a role in the Jurassic World franchise, has apologized after making a racist joke on social media.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Dec 03, 2025 01:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Gotham

BD Wong, known for his roles as Dr. George Huang in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and as Hugo Strange in the DC prequel series Gotham, has publicly apologized after making a racist joke on social media. Per Variety, popular influencer Mike Holston (@therealtarzann), made a post on Threads, showing himself with an animal on his back. The creator (who is Black), captioned the video with: "Name this animal... wrong answers only."

Wong reportedly answered with, "It appears to be a Black man." The actor then deleted his reply, and soon after posted an apology on Threads. Stating he had deleted the joke for "damage control," Wong apologized for his comments, and explained he had, "tried to follow the 'Wrong Answers Only'" instruction: 

"Y'all I made a very bad joke. As most people in hot water do, I deleted it for Damage Control but it’s out there & continues to hurt & disappoint & I'm really sorry about the hurt part. Super dumb, but I tried to follow the 'Wrong Answers Only' prompt w/the wrongest answer. This succeeded only in that it was Super Wrong. I know nobody gets a free pass. I'm sorry if this #wtfbd moment tarnished any respect you may've had for me, & thanks if you advocate for an internet that's safe for everybody."

He later followed up his statement by clarifying that he was accepting responsibility for his comment, and would avoid explaining himself in favor of recognizing the severity of the situation: 

"I want to elaborate [on] a racist comment I posted, to clarify that I recognize & accept the responsibility for how terrible it is. It's also wrong to try to 'explain' anything, & I think that causes a further breaking down in folks' trust. Let me please spend the energy on how wrong I know it is to exploit a despicable, racist trope in the supposed spirit of humor; I do know better, but again no excuses. Very sorry for the hurt I've caused & for taking lightly something so deeply injurious."

After the incident, some Threads users continued to comment on Wong's joke under Mike Holston's post.

Aside from his aforementioned roles, the actor is known for playing Dr. Henry Wu in the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise, and for voicing Li Shang in Mulan and its 2004 direct-to-video sequel, Mulan II. He has also appeared in projects like 1991's Father of the Bride (and its sequel), Seven Years in Tibet, The Space Between Us and Netflix's Bird Box

About The Author:
DanielKlissmman
Member Since 8/28/2021
Daniel Klissmman is an entertainment journalist who's written for Movie Pilot, CBR.com, Cinemark and AMC Theatres. He loves superheroes with a passion and really wishes he'll one day get to hang out with Moon Knight.
BATMAN: James Gunn Reveals The Most Requested Thing For The DCU's Dark Knight
Related:

BATMAN: James Gunn Reveals The "Most Requested Thing" For The DCU's Dark Knight
GOTHAM KNIGHTS Showrunner Confirms Kevin Conroy Was Being Lined Up For One-Off Appearance As Batman
Recommended For You:

GOTHAM KNIGHTS Showrunner Confirms Kevin Conroy Was Being Lined Up For One-Off Appearance As Batman

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/3/2025, 1:11 PM
The fact that this is an article...
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 12/3/2025, 1:12 PM
You’re good, Wong. Nobody cares. Those days are behind us.
Vigor
Vigor - 12/3/2025, 1:15 PM
@TheNewYorkerr - the north remembers
Vigor
Vigor - 12/3/2025, 1:23 PM
@TheNewYorkerr - you really think civil rights progress and and acceptance of all people will just be a blip in human history, in a world that went from tribes to cities, to now a global economy with the internet binding us to the spread of information?

I dont think so
Just because the worst of us became president doesn't mean people revert back 60 years. I do believe in the end, good prevails. It just takes a bit for the pendulum to swing back in the other direction. And believe me the pendulum is winding up
Vigor
Vigor - 12/3/2025, 1:25 PM
@Vigor - america is a cursed nation built on the back of slaves, genocide of indigenous peoples, and greed in the form of capitalism
But it was built with the best of intentions and principles. I believe in the constitution. Its a sound proposal for a government

America is a sleeping giant, aching from the toxins it brought upon itself. But once that giant wakes, there will be a real reckoning. This is believe in
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 12/3/2025, 1:14 PM
Live by the woke sword, die by the woke sword.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 12/3/2025, 1:15 PM
Making a big deal about it/writing articles about it is what keeps dumb tropes like that alive.
kseven
kseven - 12/3/2025, 1:16 PM
He should have made more jokes and doubled down.
Vigor
Vigor - 12/3/2025, 1:16 PM
These are the articles that reveal who to add to the BLOCK list
Buncha fake racist cOmIcBooKmOvIe "fans" lurking here
JackDeth
JackDeth - 12/3/2025, 1:40 PM
@Vigor - Exactly
grif
grif - 12/3/2025, 1:18 PM
whatever dude. that show sucked and so does the jurassic world movies
Matador
Matador - 12/3/2025, 1:22 PM
He should have gone for broke and said, "He was wong about being wong."
AlexdoxA
AlexdoxA - 12/3/2025, 1:23 PM
who cares?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/3/2025, 1:27 PM
It's best to just move on from these kinds of situations and stop bringing attention to them. You messed up, you apologized, now just let it be.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 12/3/2025, 1:32 PM
I see nothing Wong with that comment
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/3/2025, 1:36 PM
rumble in the bronx, rush hour 1 & 2 are still his best films
SATW42
SATW42 - 12/3/2025, 1:38 PM
"BD Wong, known for his roles as Dr. George Huang in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and as Hugo Strange in the DC prequel series Gotham"

Sure, he's known for his role in Gotham and not, I dont know one of the biggest modern day blockbusters Jurassic Park.

I didn't even know he was in Gotham lmao
hainesy
hainesy - 12/3/2025, 1:40 PM
I thought Asians were allowed to make racist jokes about black people.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 12/3/2025, 1:41 PM
He's already done more than most would. No grudges needed.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder