CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Teaser Features Revealing New Cap Vs. Red Hulk Action.

We're now just one week away from the release of Captain America: Brave New World, and Marvel Studios has shared another social media spot featuring snippets of exciting new footage.

While we've caught a new glimpse of Harrison Ford's Red Hulk here and there, most of the teasers reuse the same footage of "Rulk" flinging a car at Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), but this latest teaser finally unveils more of Cap's battle with the rampaging Red Goliath.

Right at the end of the spot, we see Cap utilize his Wakandan-tech upgraded suit to go hand-to-hand with Red Hulk as the pair crash through the White House wall (roof?), before continuing the fight on the street.

There could be a very good reason why Red Hulk has been used so sparingly in the marketing, and it might not have all that much to do with trying to save some surprises for the movie. According to a recent rumor, Ross only transforms once towards the end of the movie, and has about 4-5 minutes of screen-time.

We also have the latest opening weekend box office estimates for Brave New World, and it's looking at a slightly better than previously-reported $86 million - $105 million debut.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"I was a little concerned about taking over from Bill Hurt, who was a wonderful actor," Ford said of stepping into the role of Thaddeus Ross following the death of Willian Hurt. "I was ambitious to find the right way of assuming this character after the audience had seen other people doing it."

"I’m only slightly familiar with the Marvel Universe - I live in another universe - but I have watched a number of Marvel films with wonderful actors, apparently having a good time," he continued. "And I thought, 'Well, why not me?'"

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.