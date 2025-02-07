CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Teaser Features Revealing New Cap Vs. Red Hulk Action

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Teaser Features Revealing New Cap Vs. Red Hulk Action

One week out from the movie's release, Marvel Studios has shared a new social media spot for Captain America: Brave New World, and it features some exciting new Cap vs. Red Hulk action...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 07, 2025 03:02 PM EST

We're now just one week away from the release of Captain America: Brave New World, and Marvel Studios has shared another social media spot featuring snippets of exciting new footage.

 While we've caught a new glimpse of Harrison Ford's Red Hulk here and there, most of the teasers reuse the same footage of "Rulk" flinging a car at Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), but this latest teaser finally unveils more of Cap's battle with the rampaging Red Goliath.

Right at the end of the spot, we see Cap utilize his Wakandan-tech upgraded suit to go hand-to-hand with Red Hulk as the pair crash through the White House wall (roof?), before continuing the fight on the street.

There could be a very good reason why Red Hulk has been used so sparingly in the marketing, and it might not have all that much to do with trying to save some surprises for the movie. According to a recent rumor, Ross only transforms once towards the end of the movie, and has about 4-5 minutes of screen-time.

We also have the latest opening weekend box office estimates for Brave New World, and it's looking at a slightly better than previously-reported $86 million - $105 million debut.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"I was a little concerned about taking over from Bill Hurt, who was a wonderful actor," Ford said of stepping into the role of Thaddeus Ross following the death of Willian Hurt. "I was ambitious to find the right way of assuming this character after the audience had seen other people doing it."

"I’m only slightly familiar with the Marvel Universe - I live in another universe - but I have watched a number of Marvel films with wonderful actors, apparently having a good time," he continued. "And I thought, 'Well, why not me?'"

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Producer Addresses Sabra Controversy And Changes Made To The Character
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Producer Addresses Sabra Controversy And Changes Made To The Character
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Hot Toys Figure Offers Detailed Look At Sam Wilson's New Suit And Helmet
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Hot Toys Figure Offers Detailed Look At Sam Wilson's New Suit And Helmet

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/7/2025, 3:05 PM
I'll probably hobble my way to the movie theater and see this. Dolby is too far so Cinemark will have to do. Don't tear your quad folks lol. Actually don't slip on ice lol. IT BETTER BE WORTH IT
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 2/7/2025, 3:07 PM
@bobevanz - it won't be
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/7/2025, 3:10 PM
@bobevanz - ha you can't help yourself! 😌😌
supermanrex
supermanrex - 2/7/2025, 3:27 PM
@bobevanz - i got hit by a car and have a tibial plateau fracture. got a me a nice pimp cane until i heal. but ya best believe imma be there night one or this beauty coming up. so stoked for this.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/7/2025, 3:07 PM
He's ruining that line for me.

"You want me? Come and get me!"

Now every time my wife says this to me I'm gonna think of Anthony Makie.

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/7/2025, 3:10 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/7/2025, 3:33 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Only says that line once in the clip.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/7/2025, 3:11 PM
He took the serum, ain't no way he stopping that pole rulk was swinging. 😅
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/7/2025, 3:13 PM
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Teaser Features Revealing New Cap Vs. Red Hulk Action.

User Comment Image
TopBoy
TopBoy - 2/7/2025, 3:18 PM
They’ve probably shown the entire hulk fight in the trailers by now.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 2/7/2025, 3:24 PM
@TopBoy - nah. they just tryna keep up with all the haters trying to tank the movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/7/2025, 3:25 PM
Nice!!.

The Cap vs Red Hulk fight looks crazy but what stuck out to me was that Shield kick Sam did , that was 🔥!!.

However , dudes foot must hurt after that lol.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/7/2025, 3:41 PM
Captain America: Brave New World White House Down by a Red Hulk.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder