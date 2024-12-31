CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD TV Spot Sees Red Hulk Transform As Sam Wilson Takes Flight

An epic Captain America: Brave New World TV spot unleashes Red Hulk as the enraged United States President leaps into action to battle the MCU's new Captain America, Sam Wilson! Check it out here...

By JoshWilding - Dec 31, 2024 01:12 PM EST

2024 is almost at an end and Marvel Studios has wrapped the year up with an epic new look at Captain America: Brave New World

There are some terrific shots here, including Sam Wilson's flight through the skies above the Celestial Tiamut. The alien's remains will be the source of Adamantium in the MCU and likely what ends up coating the bones of Earth-616's Wolverine post-Avengers: Secret Wars

In the final few seconds, more of President "Thunderbolt" Ross' transformation into the Red Hulk is shown before a never-before-seen sequence highlights the villain leaping through the air in hot pursuit of Captain America. 

Also worth pointing out is the inclusion of Kendrick Lamar's song "N95" to accompany the action on screen. 

"There’s this incredible big brother/little brother dynamic between them," Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah previously said of the new Captain America/Falcon dynamic. "It’s going to be one of the key emotional centres of the film."

"These guys are incredible fighters," the filmmaker continued. "And Sam has been there and back. He’s got some tricks up his sleeve, and over the course of the film there are things he comes to learn that become other tools in his arsenal, when he’s facing even the most impossible of threats."

You can watch this action-packed new look at Captain America: Brave New World in the players below. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

