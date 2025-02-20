Every MCU Multiverse Saga Movie Ranked From Worst To Best According To Rotten Tomatoes

Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga has been a tad inconsistent since beginning in 2020, and with Captain America: Brave New World now in theaters, we're seeing how each movie compares on Rotten Tomatoes.

By JoshWilding - Feb 20, 2025 12:02 PM EST

Love or hate it, Rotten Tomatoes remains incredibly important when it comes to whether moviegoers decide to check out the latest releases in theaters. These days, it's not uncommon for studios to tout scores as proudly as star ratings.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has delivered hit after hit since Iron Man was released in 2008, the Multiverse Saga has proven not even Marvel Studios is immune from the wrath of critics. That's apparent from this Saga delivering not one, not two, but three "Rotten" movies. 

Is the Multiverse Saga really as bad as some would have you believe? It's been a tad inconsistent, yes, but how does this era of storytelling stack up in terms of those all-important percentage scores on Rotten Tomatoes? With Captain America: Brave New World now in theaters, that's what we're taking a closer look at today.

To see how they compare, all you need to do is click the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...
 

12. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

ant-man-and-the-wasp-review-800x450

Score: 46%

Rotten or Fresh? Rotten

Critics Consensus: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania mostly lacks the spark of fun that elevated earlier adventures, but Jonathan Majors' Kang is a thrilling villain poised to alter the course of the MCU.

Peyton Reed said he no longer wanted the franchise to be a palette cleanser, but the filmmaker clearly isn't cut out for epic storytelling on this level. Despite being nowhere near as bad as the score above suggests, this wasn't a strong start to Phase 5 and the movie really let Jonathan Majors down. An over-reliance on The Volume and a lack of what makes the franchise so much fun hurt it.
 

11. Eternals

miniseternals-800x450

Score: 47%

Rotten or Fresh? Rotten

Critics Consensus: An ambitious superhero epic that soars as often as it strains, Eternals takes the MCU in intriguing -- and occasionally confounding -- new directions.

Given Marvel Studios' track record, we never expected them to have a "Rotten" movie, but this is one of three. It's hard to escape the feeling that some critics were too hard on Eternals, perhaps relishing the opportunity to take the studio down a peg or two. There's a lot to love here, with some incredible performances and lots of world-building. There are, however, waaaay too many characters.
 

10. Captain America: Brave New World

qf-Af-E5auxsuxhx-Ppn-ETRAy-TP5ff-1

Score: 49%

Rotten or Fresh? Rotten

Critics Consensus: Anthony Mackie capably takes up Cap's mantle and shield, but Brave New World is too routine and overstuffed with uninteresting easter eggs to feel like a worthy standalone adventure for this new Avengers leader.

Captain America: Brave New World was a troubled production with extensive reshoots creating a tonally inconsistent movie that still had its moments. Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford were undeniable highlights, and the Red Hulk battle was...incredible. This still fell short, though, and Marvel Studios needs to take a close look at what went wrong to make sure it doesn't happen again. 
 

9. The Marvels

MARVELS-threetop-800x450

Score: 62%

Rotten or Fresh? Fresh

Critics Consensus: Funny, refreshingly brief, and elevated by the chemistry of its three leads, The Marvels is easy to enjoy in the moment despite its cluttered story and jumbled tonal shifts.

This sequel was lacking but it didn't deserve to be a flop. The villain sucks and it admittedly needed to be a little more epic, but with three terrific leads in Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani, there is fun to be had here. A jaw-dropping post-credits scene and solid humour combine with smartly choreographed action to result in a blockbuster that's better than some of Marvel Studios' weaker efforts.
 

8. Thor: Love and Thunder

thorloveandthunderurntime

Score: 63%

Rotten or Fresh? Fresh

Critics Consensus: In some ways, Thor: Love and Thunder feels like Ragnarok redux -- but overall, it offers enough fast-paced fun to make this a worthy addition to the MCU.

What a disappointment. While Thor: Love and Thunder wasn't a bad movie, an over-reliance on silly humour and a paper-thin bad guy means it ranks among some of Marvel Studios' most underwhelming blockbusters. We loved The Mighty Thor, but like everything else in this sequel, her arc was incredibly rushed. The movie had its moments, but it didn't live up to expectations.
 

7. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness 

6209ec18864d9

Score: 74%

Rotten or Fresh? Fresh

Critics Consensus: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness labors under the weight of the sprawling MCU, but Sam Raimi's distinctive direction casts an entertaining spell. 

While Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange sequel wasn't top-tier Marvel Studios, it's still a little surprising to see it barely beat Iron Man 2. A vastly superior blockbuster to that sequel (and a few of the other movies you'll soon see here), this trip into the Multiverse admittedly wasn't anywhere near as mad as we hoped, possibly explaining this reaction. We did, however, love that pure Raimi horror vibe. 
 

6. Deadpool & Wolverine

01-deadpool-wolverine

Score: 78%

Rotten or Fresh? Certified Fresh

Critics Consensus: Ryan Reynolds makes himself at home in the MCU with acerbic wit while Hugh Jackman provides an Adamantium backbone to proceedings in Deadpool & Wolverine, an irreverent romp with a surprising soft spot for a bygone era of superhero movies.

78%? Really? This score makes no sense to us, particularly as Deadpool & Wolverine is easily one of Marvel Studios' best movies. Pure fan service but full of heart, humour, and some of the MCU's best action scenes, this is a very special team-up and one we think will only become even more well-regarded as time passes. And c'mon, they gave us Hugh Jackman in the suit, mask and all!
 

5. Black Widow

black-widow-building-lg-800x450

Score: 79%

Rotten or Fresh? Certified Fresh

Critics Consensus: Black Widow's deeper themes are drowned out in all the action, but it remains a solidly entertaining standalone adventure that's rounded out by a stellar supporting cast.

Hit by multiple delays due to COVID-19, Black Widow finally arrived in theaters in 2021, and certainly didn't disappoint...well, mostly. Some have argued that the movie wasn't wholly necessary, but after introducing characters like Yelena Belova and Red Guardian, it's hard to agree. A fitting farewell to Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, even if it was perhaps too little, too late in some ways. 
 

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

GOTG3-large-top-800x450

Score: 82%

Rotten or Fresh? Certified Fresh

Critics Consensus: A galactic group hug that might squeeze a little too tight on the heartstrings, the final Guardians of the Galaxy is a loving last hurrah for the MCU's most ragtag family.

After originally hitting the site with 78%, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's score later increased and the threequel obtained "Certified Fresh" status with ease. While we'd argue that this is, in fact, one of the best MCU movies ever made, it makes for difficult viewing at times and that could be why it didn't score higher. Regardless, it's a worthy, beautiful conclusion to James Gunn's trilogy. 
 

3. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

0055c3da-cb11-4bdd-a05d-b7e6d4a230ef-sized-1000x1000

Score: 84%

Rotten or Fresh? Certified Fresh

Critics Consensus: A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU.

While not quite as good as Black Panther, Wakanda Forever is still an emotional and powerful tribute to Chadwick Boseman with terrific performances from its cast (Angela Bassett was, without a shadow of a doubt, Oscar-worthy). Throw in some great work from Letitia Wright and a phenomenal villain in Tenoch Huerta's Namor, and we're very pleased to see this sequel rank this highly.
 

2. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-chi-poster-e1627653189103

Score: 92%

Rotten or Fresh? Certified Fresh

Critics Consensus: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings isn't entirely free of Marvel's familiar formula, but this exciting origin story expands the MCU in more ways than one.

Who could have guessed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would be one of Marvel Studios' best movies? It's not that we didn't have faith in all those involved, but like Iron Man before him, Shang-Chi was elevated from his C-List status in the comics to become a true silver screen superhero. A visual delight with a strong emotional core, this was an action-packed stunner of a blockbuster.
 

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home

image-w1280-4

Score: 93%

Rotten or Fresh? Certified Fresh

Critics Consensus: A bigger, bolder Spider-Man sequel, No Way Home expands the franchise's scope and stakes without losing sight of its humor and heart.

Honestly, this easily deserves the top spot here. An emotional rollercoaster with a career-best performance from Tom Holland, the sight of those three Spider-Men swinging into action was awe-inspiring and iconic, while the return of those familiar villains (particularly Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin) blew us away. This was a great use of the Multiverse and remains this Saga's undeniable highlight.
 

rychlec
rychlec - 2/20/2025, 12:29 PM
I really liked the first 2/3 of Black Widow. Yelena reacting to Red Guardian singing 'American Pie' was excellent. Sadly, it went downhill after that.
cubichy
cubichy - 2/20/2025, 12:34 PM
Love and blunder was ass, absolutely no redeeming qualities. It was the begging of the end for the mcu, should be dead last. Eternals totally missed the mark, should follow blunder and then the marvels.wakanda forever and guardians 3 were bad, just barely made it....
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 2/20/2025, 12:35 PM
Marvel is back
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/20/2025, 12:41 PM
The Marvels looks better better and better . . .
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/20/2025, 12:42 PM

That The Marvels score is a complete joke. Though there have been multiple underwhelming MCU movies since Endgame, The Marvels has been the absolute worst of them all. Nothing good about that awful thing.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/20/2025, 12:43 PM
Man, looking at this list, things really have been dire since 2019. Lord. The sooner we put this multiverse bullshit behind us, the better.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2025, 12:46 PM
@Clintthahamster - funnily enough , we have only had 3 Multiverse movies and all well received lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2025, 12:50 PM
@Clintthahamster - I guess you could kinda count Quantumania and The Marvels too but I mean where the multiverse is more at the forefront.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2025, 12:47 PM
I was waiting for this article lol.

I’m still hoping for BNW to come back into the 50’s so it can truly be a mixed/divisive critical response then but that’s just my OCD speaking lol.

Also I still think Eternals is a decent film but I feel like would have been better as a series even if most likely the scale would have been sacrificed to an extent

User Comment Image
grif
grif - 2/20/2025, 12:54 PM
rank all of your worst to best rts
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/20/2025, 12:58 PM
Great analysis, Chandler!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/20/2025, 1:02 PM
Guardians 3 buries No Way Home in every category: characterization, story, dialogue, heart.

No Way Home is a nostalgia fest saved by two characters from a different studio. Sound familiar? Yes, Kevin Feige repeated No Way Home with Ryan Reynold's Deadpool and the money poured on in. Both fun films, but that's all they amount to: fun films. Maybe that's enough when the majority of your modern output is creatively bankrupt.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/20/2025, 1:14 PM
Whilst NWH was good, it relied heavily on nostalgia. My love for the OG spiderman trilogy was the reason I enjoyed it so much 😅

WF was really good🥳

The marvels is probably the worst on this list. 😬

SC & GOTG 3 were forgettable imo 😅😅
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2025, 1:21 PM
Off topic:

@RorMachine

Jack O Connell joins Godzilla X Kong sequel.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/godzilla-x-kong-follow-jack-oconnell-1236141191/

