Every MCU Multiverse Saga Movie Ranked From Worst To Best According To Rotten Tomatoes

Love or hate it, Rotten Tomatoes remains incredibly important when it comes to whether moviegoers decide to check out the latest releases in theaters. These days, it's not uncommon for studios to tout scores as proudly as star ratings. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has delivered hit after hit since Iron Man was released in 2008, the Multiverse Saga has proven not even Marvel Studios is immune from the wrath of critics. That's apparent from this Saga delivering not one, not two, but three "Rotten" movies. Is the Multiverse Saga really as bad as some would have you believe? It's been a tad inconsistent, yes, but how does this era of storytelling stack up in terms of those all-important percentage scores on Rotten Tomatoes? With Captain America: Brave New World now in theaters, that's what we're taking a closer look at today. To see how they compare, all you need to do is click the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...

12. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Score: 46% Rotten or Fresh ? Rotten Critics Consensus: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania mostly lacks the spark of fun that elevated earlier adventures, but Jonathan Majors' Kang is a thrilling villain poised to alter the course of the MCU. Peyton Reed said he no longer wanted the franchise to be a palette cleanser, but the filmmaker clearly isn't cut out for epic storytelling on this level. Despite being nowhere near as bad as the score above suggests, this wasn't a strong start to Phase 5 and the movie really let Jonathan Majors down. An over-reliance on The Volume and a lack of what makes the franchise so much fun hurt it.



11. Eternals Score: 47% Rotten or Fresh ? Rotten Critics Consensus: An ambitious superhero epic that soars as often as it strains, Eternals takes the MCU in intriguing -- and occasionally confounding -- new directions. Given Marvel Studios' track record, we never expected them to have a "Rotten" movie, but this is one of three. It's hard to escape the feeling that some critics were too hard on Eternals, perhaps relishing the opportunity to take the studio down a peg or two. There's a lot to love here, with some incredible performances and lots of world-building. There are, however, waaaay too many characters.



10. Captain America: Brave New World Score: 49% Rotten or Fresh ? Rotten Critics Consensus: Anthony Mackie capably takes up Cap's mantle and shield, but Brave New World is too routine and overstuffed with uninteresting easter eggs to feel like a worthy standalone adventure for this new Avengers leader. Captain America: Brave New World was a troubled production with extensive reshoots creating a tonally inconsistent movie that still had its moments. Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford were undeniable highlights, and the Red Hulk battle was...incredible. This still fell short, though, and Marvel Studios needs to take a close look at what went wrong to make sure it doesn't happen again.



9. The Marvels Score: 62% Rotten or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: Funny, refreshingly brief, and elevated by the chemistry of its three leads, The Marvels is easy to enjoy in the moment despite its cluttered story and jumbled tonal shifts. This sequel was lacking but it didn't deserve to be a flop. The villain sucks and it admittedly needed to be a little more epic, but with three terrific leads in Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani, there is fun to be had here. A jaw-dropping post-credits scene and solid humour combine with smartly choreographed action to result in a blockbuster that's better than some of Marvel Studios' weaker efforts.



8. Thor: Love and Thunder Score: 63% Rotten or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: In some ways, Thor: Love and Thunder feels like Ragnarok redux -- but overall, it offers enough fast-paced fun to make this a worthy addition to the MCU. What a disappointment. While Thor: Love and Thunder wasn't a bad movie, an over-reliance on silly humour and a paper-thin bad guy means it ranks among some of Marvel Studios' most underwhelming blockbusters. We loved The Mighty Thor, but like everything else in this sequel, her arc was incredibly rushed. The movie had its moments, but it didn't live up to expectations.



7. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Score: 74% Rotten or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness labors under the weight of the sprawling MCU, but Sam Raimi's distinctive direction casts an entertaining spell. While Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange sequel wasn't top-tier Marvel Studios, it's still a little surprising to see it barely beat Iron Man 2. A vastly superior blockbuster to that sequel (and a few of the other movies you'll soon see here), this trip into the Multiverse admittedly wasn't anywhere near as mad as we hoped, possibly explaining this reaction. We did, however, love that pure Raimi horror vibe.



6. Deadpool & Wolverine Score: 78% Rotten or Fresh ? Certified Fresh Critics Consensus: Ryan Reynolds makes himself at home in the MCU with acerbic wit while Hugh Jackman provides an Adamantium backbone to proceedings in Deadpool & Wolverine, an irreverent romp with a surprising soft spot for a bygone era of superhero movies. 78%? Really? This score makes no sense to us, particularly as Deadpool & Wolverine is easily one of Marvel Studios' best movies. Pure fan service but full of heart, humour, and some of the MCU's best action scenes, this is a very special team-up and one we think will only become even more well-regarded as time passes. And c'mon, they gave us Hugh Jackman in the suit, mask and all!

