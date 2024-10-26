CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Art Revealed; Character Breakdowns Confirm Red Hulk's Origin & Powers

Some new promotional artwork for Captain America: Brave New World has been shared online, giving us another look at the new costumes Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) will don in the Marvel Studios movie as the Sentinel of Liberty and the new Falcon.

In addition, we have brief character descriptions for Wilson, Torres and Red Hulk (Harrison Ford). The latter confirms that Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson) will be responsible for President Ross' transformation, and also reveals that the rampaging beast will retain his power of heat generation from the comics.

"After carrying the mantle of Captain America for a few years, Sam Wilson must use his intelligence and make new allies to stop a force unlike any he's seen before"

"A former lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, Joaquin Torres has picked up Sam’s old wings to take on the role of Falcon"

"A monster of Samuel Sterns’ making. Red Hulk is an incredibly strong and formidable foe. His skin radiates intense heat, burning everything he touches"

New promotional art of Captain America and The Falcon in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’



Some new test-screenings for Brave New World reportedly took place earlier this month, and the reactions from those in attendance were not exactly positive.

Apparently, two screenings were held, with attendees split into groups with either a green or red bracelet. An initial report from World of Reel claimed that two cuts of the film were shown, but we're not sure if this is accurate (the studio was more likely looking from input from various different demographics).

Responses were said to be largely mixed-negative, with the movie described as “inessential” and “flat.” Scooper MTTSH has also heard from some people who attended the screening.

Marvel held multiple test screenings of different cuts for film in the past month



Main criticism is the use of The Leader character in both, he's either too much or too little



A recent plot leak - which is believed to be legit - didn't exactly inspire confidence, so this sort of response wouldn't really come as a surprise. That said, it's best to treat these reports as rumors for the time being.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.