SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Sets Record For The Biggest Movie Trailer Launch In History

Spider-Man: Brand New Day just set a brand new trailer record, and the numbers will blow your mind. As we first reported a little earlier today, the movie has webbed up the biggest trailer launch of all time in 24 hours with a staggering 718.6 million views.

Sony Pictures shared the figures, citing market research firm WaveMetrix. In a mere 8 hours, Spider-Man: Brand New Day topped the previous record set by Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024 with 365 million views during its first 24 hours online.

100 million of those people tuned into the Super Bowl, making the latest Spider-Man movie's record even more impressive.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day also topped Spider-Man: No Way Home's 355.5 million views during its first 24 hours online and went on to become Sony's highest-grossing movie ever with $1.9 billion at the worldwide box office.

For comparison, the wall-crawler has even blown Avengers: Doomsday out of the water. That movie's four teasers topped a combined 1 billion views, but that was cumulative over time, not just 24 hours.

"It really feels like we aren't making the fourth movie. We're making the first movie in the chapter," Holland said earlier this year. "This is a rebirth. This is something completely new."

"The new suit is really designed in a completely different way from the previous iterations. It's a lot more flexible, so we can kind of lean into different sides of the character that I haven't been able to before," the actor added.

While we're sure those of you reading this have already contributed to the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer's 718.6 million views, you can watch it again in the player below.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.