SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Trailer Has Already Broken GTA 6's 24-Hour Viewership Record

Sony Pictures kept us waiting for the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, and it ended up having a pretty unconventional release. Over 24 hours, the studio enlisted fans on Instagram—ranging from those with almost no following to influencers and even F1 driver Esteban Ocon—to share second-long clips from the teaser.

While the sneak peek leaked online a few minutes early thanks to the Sony Pictures India YouTube account, most saw Tom Holland debut it in an Instagram Live held atop New York's Empire State Building.

Clearly, the strategy paid off because Spider-Man: Brand New Day's first trailer appears to have already broken an amazing record. According to @GlobalBoxOffice, the preview has already surpassed 500 million views during its first 24 hours online.

While we'd expect Sony to share some official figures soon, this means the wall-crawler's next movie has topped the record set by Grand Theft Auto 6's record-breaking 475 million views during its first day online. And the kicker? Spider-Man: Brand New Day did it in just 12 hours.

This tells us a couple of things. Firstly, it's likely that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the year's highest-grossing movie, easily topping the likes of Avengers: Doomsday and The Odyssey. Secondly, there's no way Sony is ever letting those rights revert to Marvel Studios.

We're not expecting to get another look at the movie until CinemaCon on April 13. A Daredevil: Born Again character appears in the trailer, but it doesn't sound like the Disney+ series will really tee up the web-slinger's next adventure.

Asked by ScreenRant whether the show impacts Spider-Man: Brand New Day, producer Sana Amanat responded, "I don't know. I don't think so. It would be great. Sure. I'd assume so, but that's not the story that we're telling. I have no idea what they're doing in Spider-Man, honestly. I haven't read anything yet." Showrunner Dario Scardapane chimed in to say that "they don't tell me anything."

Marvel Comics artist and character designer Lucas Werneck has also shared his take on Sadie Sink's mystery character. It's not clear whether this is just his unofficial interpretation or something he worked on for Sony.

You can see that, and rewatch Spider-Man: Brand New Day's trailer launch, below.

New trailer. New York City.



The #SpiderManBrandNewDay trailer reached new heights as it debuted live from the @EmpireStateBldg – watch it online now and see Spider-Man: Brand New Day exclusively in theatres July 31. pic.twitter.com/me6JA2HUho — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) March 18, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.