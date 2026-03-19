Has SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Trailer Pulled A NO WAY HOME By Editing Out Spoilers?

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released yesterday, and while much of the movie remains shrouded in secrecy, we now have a much better idea about what to expect. Well, mostly.

Fans still have a long list of unanswered questions, including who the main villain is and how The Hulk factors into the plot. Unsurprisingly, some are going through every frame of the new footage looking for clues, and it seems Sony is pulling a Spider-Man: No Way Home on us!

One of the final shots in the teaser shows the wall-crawler leaping into action against a group of Hand ninjas. However, upon closer inspection, we see that there's a suspicious amount of space beneath him, with several of the assassins clearly looking at an unseen character/s.

In the No Way Home teaser, Spider-Man was shown fighting several of the movie's villains at the Statue of Liberty with a blatantly edited out ally kicking the Lizard in the face. Eventually, we'd learn that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men had been removed from the scene.

So, who is missing? The Hulk is a possibility, as is Sadie Sink's mysterious character. The most exciting possibility is Daredevil, but his potential cameo will surely hinge on how Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 plays out.

Last year's leaked trailer appeared to show this scene playing out in a prison, so we also can't discount the possibility that the entire New York backdrop used here is a misdirect.

There's also a lot of speculation that the female member of The Hand leading this attack is Spider-Man: Brand New Day's mysterious female villain.

The prevailing theory right now is that she's a reimagined version of Spider-Queen, the obscure comic book villain who was responsible for Peter Parker developing organic webbing and eventually transforming into a monstrous spider. Linking her to The Hand would be a pretty clever way of connecting Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Daredevil: Born Again, assuming Season 3 goes that way.

If so, the stage may be set for the Man Without Fear to take on a lead role in Spider-Man 5.

Who do you think is missing from the Spider-Man: Brand New Day sneak peek? Let us know your thoughts and theories below.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.