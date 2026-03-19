DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Stars Reveal Scrapped Plans To Resurrect Foggy Nelson In Season 1 Finale

Before the show's creative overhaul, Daredevil: Born Again was going to kill Foggy Nelson off-screen. Neither he nor Karen Page was set to appear in the series, and the killer was set to be revealed as one of the dirty cops who eventually joined Mayor Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

When Dario Scardapane came on board as showrunner, Foggy's death was already a huge part of the story that was more than halfway through being told. Unable to change much, he made it so that Bullseye killed the lawyer and eventually revealed that Vanessa Fisk had ordered the hit.

In the comics, Foggy has died and returned on multiple occasions. However, the death that seemed most relevant to Daredevil: Born Again saw Foggy stabbed after visiting Matt Murdock in prison, only to be saved on the operating table and hidden away in Witness Protection by the FBI.

That or him being one of the Kingpin's prisoners seemed like a strong possibility for Season 2, but stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have now set the record straight.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly about resurrecting Foggy, the Daredevil actor said, "So I'll tell you what's impressive about that. I remember there was a moment where they discussed the possibility of that being the case."

Explaining that "at the end of season 1, you saw Foggy in a cage," Cox confirmed, "Sadly, that was not the case, because we didn't believe that it was realistic. And the thing about our show is we try to keep it as realistic as possible."

"I understand the desperate need, the clutching at straws to convince us that he's still alive," he acknowledged, seemingly confirming that Foggy Nelson will also not rise from the dead when Daredevil: Born Again returns to our screens next week.

D'Onofio chimed in to add, "I would just like to say, and this is not a lie, that I am happy I wasn't the one that killed Foggy. That's all I can say."

So, Foggy won't return from the dead—not yet, at least—but Elden Henson will return in Season 2. While not 100% confirmed, it will almost certainly be for scenes set in the past.

The first critics TV spot for Daredevil: Born Again has also been released (watch closely, as you may recognise a couple of the names).