Who Is Red Hulk? CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Villain Explained - Possible SPOILERS

Captain America: Brave New World dropped its first teaser trailer earlier today (check it out here) and, while promo art confirmed Red Hulk's presence several months ago, nothing could have prepared us for actually seeing him in action. Now, we know that not all of you are comic book readers and that's alright! Even the biggest fans among you may not be overly familiar with General Thaddeus Ross' monstrous alter-ego, not least because his origins on the page are massively convoluted. In this feature, we're presenting an easy-to-follow breakdown of Red Hulk's origin story, motivations, and powers. We're also diving into what it might mean for his MCU counterpart and the possible debut of another Hulk. To check out this feature, all you need to do is click the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

5. Wait, How Did Ross Become A Hulk, Anyway? Even if you only have a cursory knowledge of who General Ross is, chances are you'll be aware that he hates Bruce Banner and, more specifically, The Hulk. So, how and why does he become one? Well, shortly after Ross decided to create gamma-powered supersoldiers, he was approached by villains The Leader and M.O.D.O.K. with an offer he couldn't refuse: they'd resurrect his dead daughter, Betty, if he agreed to work with them. Using radiation they'd siphoned from the Jade Giant, the duo transformed the General into a deadly new Red Hulk. Ross had secretly been jealous of Banner's power - and superheroes, in general - for years. Now, though, he was powerful enough to beat anyone. The MCU has added an interesting new wrinkle by making him President; however, with The Leader working in the shadows, we'd bet on Ross willingly allowing himself to be transformed into America's greatest superhuman weapon!



4. Red Hulk's Powers Red Hulk isn't just a, well, red Hulk. In terms of his basic abilities, though, he and Bruce Banner aren't all that different. In this form, Ross is immensely strong, has a powerful healing factor, and is capable of everything you'd expect from his heroic counterpart. Where they differ is that the angrier Red Hulk becomes, the more intense heat his skin generates. It can turn sand into glass and essentially bursts into flame during his most intense battles. He can even utilise a crude form of heat vision! Red Hulk is also able to absorb energy and, perhaps most frighteningly, loses none of his intelligence when transformed. If anything, Ross just becomes more unhinged and bloodthirsty. With no Super Soldier Serum in Sam Wilson's veins, we're not sure how he'll fend off Red Hulk. Vibranium will help, sure, but Cap might need some superpowered backup.



3. Villain-Turned-Hero The downside of Red Hulk's ability to generate heat is the fact that it also becomes his weakness. In the comics, The Hulk allowed Ross to pummel him until the heat he generated overwhelmed the villain and he was easy to finish off. The same might happen here. Following this defeat, Red Hulk became a hero of sorts. The Hulk orchestrated a plan to fake General Ross' death, though it left his father-in-law trapped in the form he'd hated for so long. Imprisoned, he had time to reflect on his actions and ultimately agreed to help The Avengers. From there, he formed an unsanctioned team of Thunderbolts to clean up the messes he created as Ross and remains, at best, an anti-hero. If Marvel Studios can convince Harrison Ford (who replaces the late William Hurt) to stick around, them there may be more to come for Red Hulk after Captain America: Brave New World. However, his time as U.S. President will likely be cut short.



2. General Ross' MCU History To bring you up to speed with what led Ross to this point in the MCU, we need to go right back to The Incredible Hulk. In that movie, Ross was determined to create new super soldiers, resulting in Emil Blonsky's transformation into an Abomination. He was gone for a while but returned in Captain America: Civil War, making his first foray into politics as the U.S. Secretary of State. He spearheaded the Sokovia Accords and was behind Steve's allies being imprisoned in The Raft. After trying and failing to capture Black Widow, he briefly objected to the Secret Avengers helping out during the events of Avengers: Infinity War, and later showed up at Tony Stark's funeral. Now, he's back and has shaved off his 'tache to become U.S. President and one of the most powerful men in the world. President Ritson's actions in Secret Invasion likely paved the way for an easy win and Ross hopes to make an ally out of Captain America. We'd bet on him still wanting a super soldier army, though, and his transformation into Red Hulk may well be payback on The Leader's part for his forced servitude to those ends.

