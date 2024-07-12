CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Trailer And Poster Pit Sam Wilson Against An Incredible New Foe

Marvel Studios has released the first teaser trailer and poster for Captain America: Brave New World, featuring Anthony Mackie as Captain America.

The Falcon, first played by Mackie in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, on Disney+ in 2021.

In this sneak peek, we learn that President Ross wants to make Cap his ally, with the hero once again asked to serve at the discretion of the U.S. Government as Steve Rogers once did during World War II.

Isiah Bradley later attempts to assassinate the Commander-in-Chief, leading to the apparent breakdown of Sam and Ross' new partnership. Reveals beyond that are few and far between as this is very much a teaser; however, we catch a glimpse of The Leader and see plenty of Giancarlo Esposito's mysterious villain in action (rumour has it he's G. W. Bridge).

The biggest reveal is saved for last and, while we don't want to spoil the experience of seeing that for yourselves, it's fair to call it an...incredible...moment.

Marvel Studios is believed to have ordered reshoots to improve Captain America: Brave New World's action scenes and it's worth pointing out that there's no sign of the Serpent Society here. Of course, it's previously been reported they were cut as part of that overhaul.

Here's the official synopsis for the new Captain America's first solo mission:

"After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red."

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.