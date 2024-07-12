CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Trailer And Poster Pit Sam Wilson Against An Incredible New Foe

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Trailer And Poster Pit Sam Wilson Against An Incredible New Foe

Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World and, as well as making Sam Wilson's new mission clear, it also pits him against the Red Hulk! Check it out right here...

By JoshWilding - Jul 12, 2024 09:07 AM EST

Marvel Studios has released the first teaser trailer and poster for Captain America: Brave New World, featuring Anthony Mackie as Captain America.

The Falcon, first played by Mackie in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, on Disney+ in 2021. 

In this sneak peek, we learn that President Ross wants to make Cap his ally, with the hero once again asked to serve at the discretion of the U.S. Government as Steve Rogers once did during World War II. 

Isiah Bradley later attempts to assassinate the Commander-in-Chief, leading to the apparent breakdown of Sam and Ross' new partnership. Reveals beyond that are few and far between as this is very much a teaser; however, we catch a glimpse of The Leader and see plenty of Giancarlo Esposito's mysterious villain in action (rumour has it he's G. W. Bridge).

The biggest reveal is saved for last and, while we don't want to spoil the experience of seeing that for yourselves, it's fair to call it an...incredible...moment.

Marvel Studios is believed to have ordered reshoots to improve Captain America: Brave New World's action scenes and it's worth pointing out that there's no sign of the Serpent Society here. Of course, it's previously been reported they were cut as part of that overhaul.

Here's the official synopsis for the new Captain America's first solo mission:

"After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red."

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CA-BNW-Teaser-Printed-1-Sht-v3-Lg
cubrn
cubrn - 7/12/2024, 9:16 AM
This looks so good
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/12/2024, 9:30 AM
@cubrn - The political thriller aspects from CA:TWS are present and i'm loving it, but the visuals and lack of on location shots are making it look cheap and something aimed more to D+

Maybe i need to watch again but the vfx look majorly unfinished.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/12/2024, 9:31 AM
@cubrn - It looks like it needs more cap in costume
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/12/2024, 9:32 AM
@UnderBelly - well the movie doesn’t come out till next year so it’s still a work in progress
braunermegda
braunermegda - 7/12/2024, 9:35 AM
@UnderBelly - but it is unfinished, these kind of things they cgi just for the trailer. That shot may not even be in the film, or if it is, can look totally different, color grading, finishing cgi, perhaps angles and all that stuff. And trust me, Marvel is aware they need to improve their storytelling and CGI. Hence why this movie went under many reshoots. I think they're willing to reduce the profit on this one to show they learned their lesson. Let's hope, at leat, this trailer gave me nice chills, and Red Hulk right away on the first trailer was a genius move to engage people.
cubrn
cubrn - 7/12/2024, 9:43 AM
@UnderBelly - I’m sure they rushed this trailer to build on the Deadpool hype. They have like 8 more months to fine tune everything.
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 7/12/2024, 9:17 AM
So! Not only Steve Rogers, but Sam Wilson's Captain America can take on Rulk?
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 7/12/2024, 9:39 AM
@CharlesLeeRay - ?si=t37kuz03NNTzmEFx
Itwasme
Itwasme - 7/12/2024, 9:39 AM
@CharlesLeeRay - if Hawkeye can, then why not?
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 7/12/2024, 9:17 AM
reminds me alot like FATWS than captain america movies. and FATWS has a sick trailer. i doubt this one will deliver but i still hope.
tylerzero
tylerzero - 7/12/2024, 9:21 AM
@Gabimaru -

I was thinking exactly that: This looks like a Disney-Plus follow-up.

(Don't get me wrong, contrary to popular opinion, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is my favorite D+ series.)
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/12/2024, 9:27 AM
@Gabimaru - agreed. i was PUMPED for FaTWS and was soooo let down. this is like a wanna be Cap TWS movie but not nearly as good. Hope to be proven wrong
sammac13
sammac13 - 7/12/2024, 9:17 AM
Okay first trailer. Wasn’t really blown away. I need to see more
TheLight
TheLight - 7/12/2024, 9:19 AM
@sammac13 - Hence why it's called a teaser.


More will come in good time.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 7/12/2024, 9:17 AM
Ok, looks good
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/12/2024, 9:17 AM
Rulk is no match for Sam
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 7/12/2024, 9:17 AM

This trailer definently solidified the tone. I remember seeing them film here in DC. That White House action sequence is going to be sick!
Fares
Fares - 7/12/2024, 9:18 AM
I can't say whether it's gonna be good or bad, but at least it doesn't seem visually atrocious, and that's always a plus.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 7/12/2024, 9:18 AM
INCREDIBLE!
Spoken
Spoken - 7/12/2024, 9:18 AM
Kind of thought it looked pretty good...however, something about Red Hulk being in the movie and on the teaser poster seems a little off. But it does look good either way.
TheLight
TheLight - 7/12/2024, 9:19 AM
You maybe Captain America, but you're not Steve Rogers" gave me so many "GET OFF MY PLANE" vibes.


Such a cold burn.



Hopefully Sam proves himself and the naysayers wrong that he can honor the shield and be his own man.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/12/2024, 9:19 AM
Sam can't carry a film on his own
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 7/12/2024, 9:35 AM
@WhateverItTakes - But I can carry your mom.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/12/2024, 9:35 AM
@TheRedLeader - are you Sam?
Makiveli21
Makiveli21 - 7/12/2024, 9:45 AM
@WhateverItTakes - maybe you didn’t notice Harrison Ford? One of the biggest actors of all time?
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 7/12/2024, 9:19 AM
Looks good to me, especially the action.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/12/2024, 9:31 AM
@HeavyMetal4Life - Holy Shit! your alive! where you been man? hope things are good and your ok health wise. This site is wayyyyy different then it used to be
DemonTweeks
DemonTweeks - 7/12/2024, 9:19 AM
hey wait up....... this looks decent?
krayzeman
krayzeman - 7/12/2024, 9:19 AM
Ok I'm in...
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/12/2024, 9:21 AM
Well at least we know marvel can still cut a decent trailer. We’ll see if they still got the good outside of DP/W
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/12/2024, 9:21 AM
This looks okay, don't get too excited lol
NoobNoob
NoobNoob - 7/12/2024, 9:21 AM
Big Marvel fan but the trailers seems like a really big “Meh”

Trying so hard to make it like a new TWS
braunermegda
braunermegda - 7/12/2024, 9:41 AM
@NoobNoob - hopefully they succeed then. They've been trying way too hard to be Thor Love and Thunder lately, a cool winter soldier tone would be more than welcome.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 7/12/2024, 9:22 AM
Really want to like this but... dunno, screams tv rather than cinema. VFX shot on that cherry blossom scene - not good. Also, I know it's a movie, but you can't jump through a window in the oval office like it's made of bogroll! Come on now.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 7/12/2024, 9:39 AM
@theBlackSquare - but we don't even know who that man is, and why it was easy for him to do that. Plus, VFX trailers are not the VFX from final movies (even Deadpool and Wolverine are still touching the CGI two weeks prior to its release). I wasn't having high hopes on this but this trailer awakened a cool expectation from me.
Origame
Origame - 7/12/2024, 9:24 AM
Yeah this is a super manipulative trailer. Not really giving much time to think about anything that's actually happening.

But how does this look like the cheapest captain america movie when it's easily the most expensive?
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/12/2024, 9:29 AM
@Origame - yeah the vfx and the sets/lack of on location shots got me thinking this was season 2 of FaTWS. I hope im wrong though.
Origame
Origame - 7/12/2024, 9:31 AM
@UnderBelly - I'm also concerned the focus of this trailer is more on the new character added in reshoots rather than the leader and red hulk.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/12/2024, 9:31 AM
@Origame - Its almost like they only rushed it so they could have it play in front of D&W
newhire13
newhire13 - 7/12/2024, 9:34 AM
@Origame - It’s a teaser for an unfinished movie. Besides, that’s what everybody says when a comic book movie trailer comes out these day, they say it looks cheap 😂
