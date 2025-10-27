ABSOLUTE BATMAN Leak Reveals New Look At The Monstrous, Nightmare-Inducing Absolute Joker

ABSOLUTE BATMAN Leak Reveals New Look At The Monstrous, Nightmare-Inducing Absolute Joker

Absolute Batman has put a wild new spin on The Joker, and a design sheet for Nick Dragotta's monstrous version of the villain has found its way online today. This is truly the stuff of nightmares...

By JoshWilding - Oct 27, 2025 03:10 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics

DC Comics' Absolute Universe continues to put a bold new spin on characters like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. In the pages of Absolute Batman, we've been introduced to a terrifying new version of The Joker.

Next February, the curtain will finally be pulled back on this twisted Clown Prince of Crime. As we've known for a while, he's decidedly more monstrous than The Joker who frequently torments the Dark Knight in the main DC Universe. 

Today, a new look at Absolute Batman artist Nick Dragotta's designs for the Absolute Joker has surfaced on social media. This demonic Joker should be more than a match for the hulking Caped Crusader, and he'd be right at home in a horror movie. 

During a recent League of Comic Geeks AMA, Absolute Batman writer Scott Snyder teased the impending debuts of the Absolute versions of Scarecrow and Poison Ivy.

"Scarecrow is something very different [from] the other villains we've seen so far," he revealed. "Ivy is coming up again very soon, and you'll see that she has extremely powerful abilities. While she isn't exactly a monster like Mr. Freeze or Joker where she'd be strictly terrifying, she's also kind of wondrous and dazzling while not strictly being human."

"Scarecrow is human. He is a man obsessed with the power of fear," Snyder continued. "He has all of the gases and the things from history, a full kind of museum of fear that he loves to keep, but he's very modern. He's someone who uses fear to bring down government, to topple rulers. He's like a hired gun or a shadow that moves behind the scenes."

"I did some reading on the history of scarecrows, and some of the originals in ancient times contain nets that would catch birds so they could be killed, not just scare them away, but genuinely scare them to death. This Scarecrow is very dark in that way, but he's a man rather than a monster," the Absolute Batman scribe concluded.

The series has quickly become one of DC Comics' biggest sellers, and following his game-changing Batman run during The New 52, there's a lot of excitement to see where Snyder takes the hero.

Check out this new look at Absolute Batman's take on The Joker in the X post below. 

SCOTT SNYDER REUNITES WITH LEGENDARY ARTIST JOCK! Alfred reveals to Bruce the story of the man he’s been chasing for years. Enter: Joker! Scott Snyder and Jock reunite for an epic tale in the Absolute Universe!

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15
Written by SCOTT SNYDER
Art by JOCK
Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA
On Sale FEBRUARY 2026

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/27/2025, 3:10 PM
They Subvert expectations so good... You guys think they can pull a triple Subvert and make this cómic actually good?
Whoisholiday
Whoisholiday - 10/27/2025, 3:13 PM
Neato. I hate it.
kseven
kseven - 10/27/2025, 3:13 PM
User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 10/27/2025, 3:18 PM
i love it!!! but you should know

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 10/27/2025, 3:24 PM
What is the appeal of this universe????
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/27/2025, 3:42 PM
@Forthas - new stories to tell with characters that are well known. No different than an earth 2 or some other world from the multiverse.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/27/2025, 3:35 PM
This looks awful. Wow... And everyone is saying it, but watch @SpiderParker come running to my comment specifically and claim that "I hate everything"

Reboot the MCU and DCU
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 10/27/2025, 3:44 PM
@WalletsClosed - "Everyone" is saying it...?
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/27/2025, 3:58 PM
@WalletsClosed - well you do 🤣
Slotherin
Slotherin - 10/27/2025, 4:02 PM
@WalletsClosed - ya sound sad.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/27/2025, 4:05 PM
@EskimoJ - Most people I've seen has criticized this garbage
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/27/2025, 4:05 PM
@epc1122 - No I don't
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/27/2025, 4:05 PM
@Slotherin - "Wahhhh he doesn't like the same garbage I do"
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 10/27/2025, 3:45 PM
I like it. It’s a different take and you don’t know what to expect. That’s how reveals used to be, show you something new, different and get you excited. The Joker has been crazy since his debut and now we got something different. I’m all for this.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 10/27/2025, 3:50 PM
The whole absolute run is a fun twist on popular characters. Of the absolute universe were to replace the original that would be a travesty but I’ve really enjoyed reading these.

