DC Comics Drops A Surprise Marvel Comics Crossover With THE FLASH/FANTASTIC FOUR #1 And It's Available Now

DC Comics and Marvel Comics are charging into the digital frontier with a bold new phase of the historic DC/Marvel crossover initiative that began earlier this year with the publication of Batman/Deadpool #1 by DC—that arrives in comic book stores on November 19—and Deadpool/Batman #1 by Marvel.

The publishers have debuted two new crossover one-shot webcomics, available exclusively on DC Universe Infinite ("DCUI") and Marvel Unlimited. DC is offering The Flash/Fantastic Four on DCUI as part of the DC GO! imprint, while Marvel is offering a Thor/Shazam! Infinity Comics story on Marvel Unlimited (you can learn more about the God of Thunder's team-up with the Big Red Cheese here).

Together, these webcomics kick off a new wave of DC/Marvel digital-first crossover stories. Each webcomic will be free to read, with registration, for 30 days before moving behind their respective paywalls, and both DC and Marvel are releasing these new stories formatted for vertical scroll.

In The Flash/Fantastic Four, available now, exclusively from DC on DC Universe Infinite, Barry Allen and the Fantastic Four tear through the Speed Force, encountering heroes and villains across time in a bid to stop Gorilla Grodd's quest for mental domination.

Written by Jeremy Adams, with art by Adrián Gutiérrez and colors by Romulo Fajardo Jr., this DC GO! webcomic is described as "a high-speed, high-stakes DC/Marvel crossover adventure."

Two more crossover webcomics, one from each publisher, are slated for digital-first vertical-scroll releases in 2026. Details on these webcomics will be revealed in the coming months. Next year will see the launch of Spider-Man/Superman #1 and Superman/Spider-Man #1, suggesting these Marvel/DC team-ups are here to stay.

In the meantime, you can check out Adrián Gutiérrez’s cover art for The Flash/Fantastic Four below.

THE FLASH/FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art & Cover by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

Available now on DC Universe Infinite