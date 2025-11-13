DC Comics Drops A Surprise Marvel Comics Crossover With THE FLASH/FANTASTIC FOUR #1 And It's Available Now

The Flash/Fantastic Four, a DC GO! crossover one-shot webcomic from DC by Jeremy Adams and Adrián Gutiérrez, is available now, exclusively on DC Universe Infinite. You can learn more about the comic here!

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 13, 2025 04:11 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics

DC Comics and Marvel Comics are charging into the digital frontier with a bold new phase of the historic DC/Marvel crossover initiative that began earlier this year with the publication of Batman/Deadpool #1 by DC—that arrives in comic book stores on November 19—and Deadpool/Batman #1 by Marvel.

The publishers have debuted two new crossover one-shot webcomics, available exclusively on DC Universe Infinite ("DCUI") and Marvel Unlimited. DC is offering The Flash/Fantastic Four on DCUI as part of the DC GO! imprint, while Marvel is offering a Thor/Shazam! Infinity Comics story on Marvel Unlimited (you can learn more about the God of Thunder's team-up with the Big Red Cheese here).

Together, these webcomics kick off a new wave of DC/Marvel digital-first crossover stories. Each webcomic will be free to read, with registration, for 30 days before moving behind their respective paywalls, and both DC and Marvel are releasing these new stories formatted for vertical scroll.

In The Flash/Fantastic Four, available now, exclusively from DC on DC Universe Infinite, Barry Allen and the Fantastic Four tear through the Speed Force, encountering heroes and villains across time in a bid to stop Gorilla Grodd's quest for mental domination.

Written by Jeremy Adams, with art by Adrián Gutiérrez and colors by Romulo Fajardo Jr., this DC GO! webcomic is described as "a high-speed, high-stakes DC/Marvel crossover adventure."

Two more crossover webcomics, one from each publisher, are slated for digital-first vertical-scroll releases in 2026. Details on these webcomics will be revealed in the coming months. Next year will see the launch of Spider-Man/Superman #1 and Superman/Spider-Man #1, suggesting these Marvel/DC team-ups are here to stay.  

In the meantime, you can check out Adrián Gutiérrez’s cover art for The Flash/Fantastic Four below. 

image host

THE FLASH/FANTASTIC FOUR #1
Written by JEREMY ADAMS
Art & Cover by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ
Available now on DC Universe Infinite

Following the release of Batman/Deadpool #1 in print this fall (available at local comic book shops and wherever comic books are sold beginning November 19), Batman/Deadpool #1 will arrive on DCUI on December 17.

For the latest updates on crossovers featuring Batman, the Flash, Shazam, and more, follow @DCOfficial on social media or visit dc.com. The DC UNIVERSE INFINITE digital subscription platform ("DCUI") is a great way to explore classic comic book stories, discover new comics every week, and more. For details and a free trial, visit dcuniverseinfinite.com. DCUI is not available in all countries and is not intended for children.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15 Variant Covers Reveal The SMILE-Inspired Monstrous Absolute Joker
